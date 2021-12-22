2B/1B Boys Basketball: Ilwaco machine hits new gear in dominating win over Naselle

NASELLE – The years-long plan for Bob Enos and the Ilwaco boys basketball team seems to be on schedule.

The Fishermen's plan got its official start in the spring season, with a starting lineup bereft of any seniors that still managed to give Kalama a scare in the district tournament.

“We knew last year,” Enos said. “When we lost to Kalama, we had a long talk: ‘You guys have a chance to really do something if you stick together and you learn to share the ball.’”

It continued through multiple COVID-19 pauses and a summer of tournament play. Now into the 2021-22 slate, Ilwaco still has just two seniors in its main rotation, a core that has played an estimated 150 games together, and a veritable arsenal of shooters.

And after Wednesday's 89-51 blowout of a non-league rivalry win over Naselle?

Well, just ask Comets coach Bill Olsen for the succinct take:

“They’re semifinals in March. They’re good.”

The Fishermen just kept rolling to start the winter, setting a new season high for points with their fourth trip into the 80s already in seven games, and dominated just about every phase to run the Comets out of their own gym early Wednesday evening.

Ilwaco rained down 10 three-pointers; six of those came from sophomore Kyle Morris, who scored 20 of his game-high 29 points in the first half. He was one of four Fishermen to finish in double-figures – Beckett Turner dropped 20 points, Jaden Turner had 13, and Sam Glenn ended up with 10.

“We’ve been playing together a year now, just building our chemistry,” Glenn said. “When we can hit our shots and move the ball like that, not many teams in the state can stop us.”

Naselle certainly had its troubles doing so. Glenn pushed the opening tip to Beckett Turner, who took a couple dribbles, pulled up, and nailed a jumper to get Ilwaco on the board immediately. The Fishermen got it right back on a steal, and there was Turner again on the transition. Three Morris three-pointers and one more Turner layup later, and Ilwaco had a 15-2 lead before Naselle managed a field goal.

And when the Comets did get the ball in the bucket, their guests were moving fast, not letting them set up their trademark press and pressure. As soon as the Fishermen got their hands on the ball, it was in the front court, and soon, it was in the basket.

“Ilwaco’s kids understand how to get the ball up the court, and they did it before we even got set up,” Olsen said. “That’s all you can say. Ilwaco came ready to play, they were more prepared than we were.”

Ilwaco put up 21 points in the first quarter, then poured in 31 more in the second. Sophomore Samuel Needham came in and sparked a run by himself, working down low for buckets on back-to-back possessions, then kicking it out to Morris on the next one when the entire Naselle defense collapsed on him for an easy three.

All of a sudden, Ilwaco's lead was stretching into the 30s, and the quarter ended with Jaden Turner winding the clock down to end the half before drilling a step-back 3-pointer to send the guests into the locker room already more than halfway to 100.

“We played fast tonight, but there are times I want to play even faster,” Enos said. “We try to push the ball as much as we can. Not that we’re trying to score 100 points, but we want to create easier attempts for our guys shooting the ball. And we have shooters.”

But even when the shots didn’t fall, the Fishermen were there to clean up. Ilwaco stacked up 13 offensive rebounds as a team. Glenn led the way with five – all but one of his buckets came on a put-back – while Beckett Turner and Morris both had four.

“That’s a huge part of it,” Beckett Turner said. “When we’re not hitting, we’ve got to get the hustle plays to keep us in the game. Because if we’re not hitting and we’re not rebounding, they’re going to start scoring, and that’s when everything goes downhill.”

Both Turner brothers broke double-digits in rebounds; Beckett had more with a team-high 11, but Jaden also dropped 10 assists for the points-rebounds-assists triple-double.

And on the other end of the floor, Ilwaco kept Naselle from getting into much of any rhythm at all.

“They’re long,” Olsen said. “We score a lot of our points inside even though we’re small, but their length just denied that.”

Clay Bergeson led the Comets with 21 points, on seven 3-pointers. Kolten Lindstrom scored 13, and both Jason Harman and Jack Strange had six.

Finishing off a gauntlet of two larger 2B opponents and a 1B powerhouse in five days, Naselle (5-3) will get a week off, then face Oakville at Willapa Valley next Wednesday.

Ilwaco (7-0) will return to action Tuesday, hosting 1A Montesano. After that, back-to-back home matchups with Napavine and Chief Leschi loom on Jan. 6 and 7, along with a date against Adna on Jan. 17.

“That’ll let us really know how we stack up with the Central League,” Enos said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.