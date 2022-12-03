2B/1A High School Boys Basketball: Swanson nets 34 in Toutle Lake's dismantling of Montesano

MONTESANO — Stymied over the first quarter, Zach Swanson heated up over the final 24 minutes of game action to lead Toutle Lake to a 64-38 rout of Montesano, Saturday.

Swanson and the Ducks needed to regroup after a slow first quarter which saw them fall behind 12-11 to Montesano. Whatever the adjustments were, they worked as the Ducks dominated the Bulldogs the rest of the way and Swanson finished with a game-high 34 points..

“We were a little shaky in the first. A little nerves in the first game of the year,” Toutle Lake head coach Eric Swanson said. “I thought we were better on the defensive end, though. We were able to get some stops and then get our offense going.”

Junior forward Jacob Nicholson chipped in eight points and a team-high 10 rebounds while 6-foot-2 junior Dylan Fraidenburg added eight points.

Ultimately, though, it was Swanson who carried the Ducks. The Ducks’ junior point guard was unstoppable over the final three quarters, beating the Bulldogs defense inside and out at will. He also was able to get to the foul line where he hit eight-of-nine foul shots.

The Ducks took a 30-19 lead into the break and expanded their lead to 20 points 47-27 with a strong third quarter.

Toutle Lake (1-0) was able to bounce back after the disappointment of having Friday’s game versus Castle Rock canceled. Its next game comes Tuesday when it hosts Morton White-Pass.