2B/1A Boys Basketball: Toutle Lake ends year on a winning note

TOUTLE — Dealing with weather issues, the Toutle Lake boys basketball team stuffed as much into the end of 2021 as it could, taking the year to the final buzzer with a 54-52 win over 1A King’s Way Christian on Friday.

Both the Ducks and the Knights — along with Mark Morris and a host of other Southwest Washington schools — were originally scheduled to end the calendar year in Yakima at the SunDome Shootout. Snowfall ruined that plan, though, leaving the passes closed and both sides stuck west of the mountains looking for short-notice games.

Thursday, Toutle Lake found one against 1A La Center, and a day later, they made it two wins in the week over KWC.

“We got two quality games out of it,” TL coach Eric Swanson said.

It ended a December stacked with non-league, higher-classification opponents for the Ducks. Seven games into the season, Toutle Lake has played four games against 1A sides, and won all four.

“I like to play as much non-league stuff as we can play,” Swanson said. “I always like to schedule up if we can.”

Friday afternoon, nothing came easy in a back-and-forth contest with neither side staying in much of a rhythm for long. Toutle Lake’s best spell in the first half came when Zach Swanson buried three spot-up 3-pointers in quick succession, with a Kaleb Mitchum bucket in the post in between, but that spurt only helped the Ducks hold a 28-26 lead at halftime.

Swanson finished with a game-high 27 points, but only hit one field goal in the second half. Instead, the Ducks focused on getting the ball to players coming off screens at the low block, leading to a couple of easy buckets in the post.

“We’ve been trying to find an offense that fits our personality, and we’re still in the process of finding something that’s going to consistently work for us,” Eric Swanson said.

With the Ducks down 40-32 in the third quarter, Connor Cox hit a pair of free throws, then worked his way free on a motion play under the hoop for two points. Soon after, TL ran the same play for Jacob Nicholson, and a pair of Zach Swanson free throws tied the game up at 40-40, with the defense keeping the Knights contained to allow for the run.

“We hung tough, just with our basic defense,” Eric Swanson said. “I thought generally we played better defense down the stretch, but we didn’t change anything defensively.”

Cox opened the fourth quarter with a jumper and a pair of 3-pointers, and Zach Swanson hit a runner on a drive to give Toutle Lake a 51-48 lead with 3:41 to go. For the rest of the game, the Ducks ran their offense around Swanson getting to the rim, and while he didn’t hit another field goal, he drew enough contact and made enough free throws to see the close game out.

“We were just trying to just move, get movement, get quality, high-percentage shots,” Eric Swanson said. “ I thought we did, and I thought we hit the offensive glass too really well in the fourth.”

Cox finished with 15 points behind Swanson. Jacob Nicholson added six, while John Nicholson had four and Mitchum pitched in his two.

Toutle Lake (6-1) is scheduled to open 2022 at Stevenson.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.