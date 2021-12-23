2B/1A Boys Basketball: Kalama topples 1A King’s Way Christian

VANCOUVER — Kalama was up for the challenge when it played up a classification against 1A King’s Way Christian on Wednesday night. The Chinooks came out firing and rode a strong start to a 56-47 win in non-league boys basketball action.

The Chinooks showed up ready to play and showed out on the offensive end early, building a 20-9 lead in the first quarter. Kalama took that 11-point advantage into halftime, leading 31-20, but the Knights managed to close the gap to 42-37 entering the fourth quarter.

The Chinooks clamped down on defense and held the Knights under 10 points in the quarter and found some separation to close out the win.

Jackson Esary led the Chinooks with a game-high 18 points while Jack Doerty and Max Cox were both in double figures with 11 and 10 points, respectively. Nate Meyer added six points and grabbed a team-high 10 rebounds.

Kalama (3-2) gets back to Central 2B League play at home against Morton-White Pass on Monday.

