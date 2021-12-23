2B/1A Boys Basketball: Cournyer catches fire, Toledo torches Tenino late

TENINO — If size was all that mattered in basketball then the Riverhawks would have been riding home from the Stone City with a loss to their name on Wednesday. Instead, a plucky effort from Toledo’s smallest player led the visitors to a 46-41 come from behind victory over Tenino in one of the final non-league boys basketball contests before the holiday break.

Graciously listed as 5’10” and weighing no more than a soaking wet feather pillow, Jake Cournyer almost singlehandedly powered Toledo to victory with a game-high 27 points. On the other side was Tenino’s fearsome Oregon State football commit, Takari Hickle, a man-child listed as 6’5” on the roster and rumored to weigh 240 pounds all decked out in mean muscle.

For one night, at least, those metric differences didn’t matter as Toledo overcame a late deficit to secure the road win.

“One-on-one he’s probably going to beat anybody around, really. He’s just got that athletic body and he’s tough, strong and he has good footwork so we went to a zone,” Toledo coach Grady Fallon said. “We got some mileage out of it. I’m not a zone guy and we stayed in it all game because it was working.”

Early in the contest Cournyer found himself on the bench after picking up two quick fouls. One of those violations came when the Toledo point guard inconceivably attempted to block Hickle from behind down in the post.

As it turned out, that play was just a practice run for a pivotal moment late in the game.

Holding their first lead since early in the contest, Toledo was desperately trying to contain Hickle as Tenino continuously fed their big man down on the block. Sensing his moment to pounce, Cournyer again collapsed on Hickle and this time came away with a clean block that left the crowd on both sides in disbelief.

“I knew they were going to be looking for him and that the play was going down there at some point and I don’t know, I just timed it out,” Cournyer said. “We actually go back a little bit so I was looking forward to this game. There’s no denying it. He’s a great player; strong, fast, big. Never seen anything like him. I’m really glad we got to play him before districts.”

Cournyer’s scoring outburst included three connections from long range and 11 points in the fourth quarter alone. Once he registered his block against Hickle, the Toledo faithful reached peak volume in the stands alongside Brock Court.

“It was loud. All of our girls were cheering their butts off and then you’ve got fans for boys and girls game there, and we have our regulars that travel pretty well, so that’s always cool,” Fallon said. “Those last few timeouts I had to yell at them to ‘Get in here and listen!’ You can’t really read my lips anymore.”

Hickle settled for 10 points in the game and a gang of reboudns in the game. That scoring total tied for the Tenino team lead with Noah Schow and Jack Burkhardt. Schow was key to the Beavers’ offense as his rainbow three-point attempts forced Toledo to stay honest on defense.

Of course, a team can’t win on the efforts of just one player and a flock of Winterhawks proved their worth in a tight game against an opponent that identifies one classification larger (1A) than Toledo (2B).

Conner Olmstead pulled down a team-high six rebounds to go with three points for Toledo. Carson Olmstead added four points with five rebounds, three assists and two steals.

“Carson Olmstead at the five, he does a great job defending, setting good screens, playing good defense and he can really score in the one-on-one,” Cournyer said. “Our wings, Kaven Winters and Rogan Stanley, they’re both going to be very good. They’re young and they’ve got good instincts and they can shoot it.”

Rayder Stemkoski also stepped up for Toledo, especially early in the contest when Cournyer had to spend some time on the pine. He scored five points in the game including a coast-to-coast drive capped with a finger roll at the buzzer before that left the Riverhawks trailing by just two points.

“He brings a lot of energy off the bench,” Cournyer said of Stemkoski. “He just flies around. A real good defender, he’s got great instincts and he can get it done on offense too.”

Toledo (8-1) is slated to play at Eatonville next Wednesday.

