2B/1A Boys Basketball: Castle Rock rockets beyond Toledo

TOLEDO — Castle Rock’s defense stifled Toledo on Friday night as the Rockets forced 25 turnovers to help fuel a 74-55 win in a cross-classification matchup.

“I think our defense really set up a lot of easy transition buckets for us,” Castle Rock coach Hayden Tilton said. “We didn’t have to go into our offense a whole lot because most of our plays were fluid and free flowing.”

Trystin Marin, who's moved over to play for the Rockets from Kelso this school year, led the way for Castle Rock with 23 points and started hot while the Rockets jumped out to a 10-0 lead before the Riverhawks managed to get a breather. Marin scored 15 of his 23 points, including a buzzer-beating 3-pointer, in the first quarter when the Rockets built a 20-8 lead.

“He’s a special player,” Tilton said. “We got him from Kelso and we’re very thankful and sometimes you just sit back and let him go to work. He’s a great kid and he works hard. It’s not a surprise when he comes out and scores 20 points because he is that talented.”

After the Riverhawks found their footing, they were able to fill the bucket at a similar rate as the Rockets, but still struggled to dig into the lead. The brightest spot for the Riverhawks cam in the second half when they nearly cut the lead back down to single digits, but more turnovers plagued the home town team and the Rockets managed to pull away once again.

Those turnovers, 15 of which came in the first half, were brought up by Toledo coach Grady Fallon at the break.

“We want 12 or 13 for the game, so that was frustrating,” Fallon said. “That was the halftime speech, with 15 turnovers, you’re never going to win having 30 turnovers in a game.”

Fallon said the Rockets’ zone defense caused some issues even though the Riverhawks have devoted practice time to their zone busting offense. He believes the remedy is to ramp up the intensity in order to better prepare for games.

“You’ve got to practice like those guys if you want to get better like those guys,” Fallon said. “That’s a tough defense. They’re all over the place.”

Lane Partridge helped keep the Rockets on top in the second half and sparked an 11-2 third quarter run by scoring nine of the Rockets’ 11 points.

“Lane really helped us out in transition and our defense really made it easy for our offense,” Tilton said.

Partridge finished with 14 on the night and was matched by Chance Naugle, who returns to the Rockets lineup to provide another scoring threat.

“He’s missed basically three years of basketball because he’s had injuries and things have happened to him and he’s back and he was a huge part of our offense tonight just being able to shoot the three and spread the floor,” Tilton said of Naugle.

Having players that can take the load off of Marin bodes well for the season's prospects as the Rockets look ahead.

“It’s huge because as skilled and talented as Trystin is, he’s not going to be able to come out and win us every game every night,” Tilton said. “So having a guy that can go out and you have confidence in and can make easy plays and easy buckets, you’re going to trust him in that situation.”

Jake Cournyer was a bright spot for the Riverhawks, pouring in a team-high 19 points. Rogan Stanley added 16 and hit four three-pointers to lead all players. Carson Olmstead finished with 12 points, 10 of which came from the charity stripe, something Fallon hopes other players on his squad can learn from.

“I try and tell all those guys that those are freebies if you can just work hard and not take a bad shot, go to the hole and get fouled so that you can get to the free-throw line,” Fallon said.

Looking ahead, Castle Rock aims to keep improving after a steep learning curve last season when they started by suiting up and playing eighth graders and then ended with some wins down the stretch. Now, they are looking to take the next steps and hope to get some vengeance on teams that have caused problems for them in the past.

“For us, we want to get to the point where we feel comfortable competing for the best in our league and for the best in our district,” Tilton said. “King’s Way and La Center has had our number for some time and I think these guys are beginning to believe that we can go and compete with these guys.”

For now, Toledo is still figuring things out early in this season. Fallon said he was happy with his team’s shooting so far, and with the way they competed against a larger school, but the turnovers still stuck out in his mind.

“They exposed some of our weaknesses,” he said. “I feel like we shot OK from the 3-point line, we just didn’t have a lot of points…when you turn it over a lot, it just feels like you never score.”

Castle Rock (2-0) turned around and took their shot at a bigger school at home against Hockinson on Saturday.

Toledo (1-1) was also back at home against Mount Vernon Christian on Saturday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.