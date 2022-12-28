2A High School Boys Basketball: Woodland starts Throwdown with loss to Foss

TACOMA — A disappointing first half in which Woodland managed just 17 points ultimately resulted in an 82-70 loss to 2A Foss in the opening round of the T-Town Throwdown, Tuesday.

Beau Swett scored 23 points, Justin Philpot had 19 and Dane Huddleston dropped in 15 points to lead the Beavers offense.

Woodland was playing for the first time in 11 days. The rust showed up on the offensive end in the first half as Foss of the 2A South Puget Sound League ran out to a 39-17 lead.

Senior Nate Campbell finished with 18 points to lead Foss’ five double-digit scorers. Ebraheem Dobashi scored 17 points, Aiden Finley had 16 and Jamie Killian-Howard added 13 points.

The speed and athleticism of Foss gave Woodland fits on the defensive end in the first half. The team did a better job of rotating to help after the intermission.

“At the end of the day, it’s kind of the same thing with us: We’re just trying to get better on the defensive side,” fWoodland coach Justin Gabbard said. “The offense won’t always show up, especially on the road in these tournament trips, but the defense needs to show up. We gave up way too many lay-ins.”

Woodland more than tripled its first-half offense by pouring in 53 in the second half. Dane Huddleston started cooking from three-point range in the third quarter as he buried four triples to key the Beavers’ late blooming offensive barrage. Drew Burns added two threes of his own and the Beavers cut the Falcons’ lead to just six after a 33-point third quarter.

“We were running the same stuff, got the same kind of open looks,” Gabbard explained. “We had good looks in the first half, the shots just weren’t falling. (The team) hit seven threes in the third (quarter).”

Woodland (5-2, 3-1 league) continues play in the T-Town Throwdown with a matchup with Life Christian on Wednesday.