 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick
2A Prep Boys Basketball

2A High School Boys Basketball: Woodland starts Throwdown with loss to Foss

  • 0
Basketball stock rack
Josh Kirshenbaum The Daily News

TACOMA — A disappointing first half in which Woodland managed just 17 points ultimately resulted in an 82-70 loss to 2A Foss in the opening round of the T-Town Throwdown, Tuesday.

Beau Swett scored 23 points, Justin Philpot had 19 and Dane Huddleston dropped in 15 points to lead the Beavers offense.

Woodland was playing for the first time in 11 days. The rust showed up on the offensive end in the first half as Foss of the 2A South Puget Sound League ran out to a 39-17 lead.

Senior Nate Campbell finished with 18 points to lead Foss’ five double-digit scorers. Ebraheem Dobashi scored 17 points, Aiden Finley had 16 and Jamie Killian-Howard added 13 points.

The speed and athleticism of Foss gave Woodland fits on the defensive end in the first half. The team did a better job of rotating to help after the intermission.

People are also reading…

“At the end of the day, it’s kind of the same thing with us: We’re just trying to get better on the defensive side,” fWoodland coach Justin Gabbard said. “The offense won’t always show up, especially on the road in these tournament trips, but the defense needs to show up. We gave up way too many lay-ins.”

Woodland more than tripled its first-half offense by pouring in 53 in the second half. Dane Huddleston started cooking from three-point range in the third quarter as he buried four triples to key the Beavers’ late blooming offensive barrage. Drew Burns added two threes of his own and the Beavers cut the Falcons’ lead to just six after a 33-point third quarter.

“We were running the same stuff, got the same kind of open looks,” Gabbard explained. “We had good looks in the first half, the shots just weren’t falling. (The team) hit seven threes in the third (quarter).”

Woodland (5-2, 3-1 league) continues play in the T-Town Throwdown with a matchup with Life Christian on Wednesday.

Box Score

At Tacoma

FALCONS 82, BEAVERS 70

Foss 15 24 20 23 — 82

Woodland 5 12 33 20 — 70

FOS (82) — Carson 6, Lewis 12, J. Killian-Howard 13, Campbell 18, Finley 16, Dobashi 17

WOO (70) — Swett 23, Philpot 19, Huddleston 15, Andersen 2, Burns 11

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

"It's just amazing" Luka Doncic on his historic 60-pt triple-double for the Mavs

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News