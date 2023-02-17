Coming into the biggest game of their prep careers, the Beavers knew they had their work cut out for themselves.

Across the court stood Tumwater, the No. 8 ranked 2A team in the state according to the final Associated Press rankings from Feb. 8, a deeper, more seasoned team with a league title, State tournament experience and the 2A Evergreen Conference MVP.

About all Woodland had going for it in the winner-to-state contest was a shorter bus ride to Ted M. Natt Court and a darker shade of green.

Though the Beavers held multiple leads in the first quarter, Tumwater and senior shooting guard Luke Brewer proved to be too much to overcome. Brewer finished with a game-high 26 points on 10-for-14 shooting to lead the Thunderbirds to a 68-43 victory and the third-place 2A District finish which pushed them onto State.

Brewer, a two-time 2A EvCo MVP, put a poor shooting performance against R.A. Long earlier in the week behind him by doing what good shooters do – he shot. Brewer put up 11 first-half shots, making eight of them en route to a team-high 21 first-half points to carry Tumwater to a 39-20 halftime lead.

Though the lead changed hands four times in the first six minutes, Woodland was never quite able to take control. Instead it was Brewer who found his rhythm late in the first quarter to enable the Thunderbirds to close with a 9-2 run which gave the visitors a 17-14 lead.

Woodland (15-9 overall) opened the game hot from beyond the arc, sinking their first four attempts. The third three of the quarter for senior Drew Burns gave Woodland a 12-8 lead and forced Tumwater to take a timeout to readjust its defense.

Unfortunately for Woodland, Tumwater’s adjustments were nails. Woodland went from 100 percent beyond the arc to unable to even put a shot up.

“The first quarter we shot pretty well. We got the looks we thought we would get and the ball went in the hole,” Woodland coach Justin Gabbard said. “And then once they started running us off the three-point line and putting pressure on us out there, then shots don’t start to fall, now you’re rushing things. They made it hard for us to get into our offense and if you can’t get into your offense, you’re up chocolate creek.”

The game turned for good in the second quarter when it became the Luke Brewer Show. Tumwater’s 6-foot-1 guard filled the basket up with shots from all over The Natt. His shooting helped Tumwater rip off a 22-4 run to close the half.

“I wasn’t going to let the defense dictate how I shoot,” Brewer stated. “I was just going in with pure confidence and trying not to think about my shot. I was just holding my follow through and that’s why in the first half I was knocking down my shots.”

Woodland tried its best to stick with Brewer in the first half, but its man-to-man defense lost the battle to Tumwater’s screens.

“At first, we were just switching everything, but it’s tough switching from guard to big,” Burns admitted. “They move really well without the ball. It’s tough to guard someone that’s constantly moving and then turn around and go down (on the offensive end) and score.”

Trailing 39-20 heading into the third quarter, Woodland faced a steep climb. Justin Philpot, recently named to the 2A GSHL All-League first team, scored six of his team-high 13 points in the frame, but the Beavers’ defense was unable to keep Tumwater down. Senior Luke Reid gave the T-Birds a 42-22 lead with a three-pointer to open the quarter then Brayden Oram connected from beyond the arc to put the team ahead 47-27. The Beavers were never able to get stops to make a sustained run at their opponent.

“We knew they could shoot,” Brewer said. “We weren’t face-guarding one particular player. We were switching everything, but we weren’t letting them get into good shooting position.”

Tumwater carried a 56-33 lead into the final quarter. Though the Beavers went to a full-court press early in the final period, it didn’t bear any fruit. Tumwater handled the pressure well and eased home with a 25-point victory.

“I think they played hard. Tumwater is good. We knew going into it that we were going to have to do everything right (and) that wasn’t the case,” Gabbard said. “We talked before the game and I told them, ‘Look, it’s the big games you remember and the last game. Tonight is going to be one of those two, what are you going to remember about the game?’ They laid it all out there, they tried their tails off and at the end of the day, that’s all you can ask for.”

Burns, recently named to the 2A GSHL second team, scored 12 points and Beau Swett, a 2A GSHL first teamer, added six points, six rebounds and three blocks. Tumwater outrebounded Woodland 34-24 and created 10 turnovers.

Woodland’s five seniors gave it their all and despite failing to accomplish the goal of reaching the 2A State tournament it set for itself at the beginning of the season, the players walked off the court one last time proud of the way they competed.

“I feel like we left it all out there. It’s not the result we wanted, but you know, what more can you ask for from your teammates than to leave it all out on the floor?” Burns asked.

It was never easy for Woodland this season. With two top-10 2A teams in the state at the top of its league including a historically good Mark Morris squad, just finishing third was going to be a battle.

Yet that's exactly what they did. Woodland finished 11-5 in 2A Greater St. Helens League play and earned its first District playoff win against Columbia River on Tuesday for its group of seniors.

“We battled a top-three team in the state and we came every day to work and we feel we accomplished something finishing in third place,” Burns said.

Tip-In

The victory for Tumwater gave Mark Morris alum and T-Bird head coach Josh Wilson a berth to the state tournament on his own home court. Wilson (1,321) is currently third on the all-time scoring list at MM ahead of senior Kobe Parlin by just six points.