TUMWATER — Despite 23 points from Beau Swett, Woodland dropped its 2A District IV tournament opener to Black Hills, 66-59 on Saturday.

Swett and the Beavers played a strong opening quarter against Black Hills (15-6 overall), the second place team out of the Evergreen 2A league, taking an 18-15 lead. The Wolves, though, would fight back in the second quarter to pull even at halftime, 27-27, on their home court.

Things went from bad to worse in the second half for Woodland as the offense dried up despite getting several open looks inside the painted area against the Wolves’ defense. Black Hills capitalized with a 19-10 run in the third quarter to take a 46-37 lead led by Johnnie Stallings who scored 10 of his team-high 21 points in the period.

Woodland fought back in the fourth quarter on the shoulders of Swett and senior Dane Huddleston, who made three 3-pointers.

Unfortunately for Woodland, it was too little, too late. Black Hills made its free throws down the stretch, finishing 15-for-21 from the foul line for the game to secure the victory and advance to the semifinal round of the 2A District IV tournament where it will face No. 1 seed Mark Morris (21-1) on Tuesday at Black Hills High School.

“We got the looks we wanted, we just couldn’t finish,” Woodland coach Justin Gabbard said. “We missed too many lay-ins and open jumpers. We also missed nine free throws which isn’t really like us. Another one of those games where we just couldn’t find the hole for some reason.”

Huddleston finished with 18 points and Justin Philpot dropped in 12 to aid the Beavers’ offense. Woodland finished 10-for-17 from the foul line.

Harrison Pilon scored 19 points and Keagan Rongen added 12 points to pace the Wolves’ offense.

Woodland (14-8) will play No. 5 five-seed Columbia River in the consolation bracket on Tuesday at a gym in Clark County. The tip time for that loser-out affair is scheduled for 6 p.m., at Fort Vancouver High School.