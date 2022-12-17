2A High School Boys Basketball Roundup: Parlin drops 26, Mark Morris rolls Fort Vancouver 86-47

VANCOUVER — The Monarchs had nine players reach the scoring column Friday in an 86-47 victory over Fort Vancouver in 2A Greater St. Helens League play.

Kobe Parlin led Mark Morris with 26 points and Braydon Olson added 22 points for the visitors.

The Monarchs hammered out a 25-9 advantage over the first eight minutes and turned it into a 51-24 lead at the intermission.

Dossen Morrow chipped in 10 points in the paint for the Monarchs. Dalton Stevens notched eight points and Jacob Hammond put up seven points for the visitors.

The Monarchs let Fort Vancouver hang around in the third quarter, adding just two points to their cushion but then tacked on 10 points to their advantage in the fourth quarter, winning the frame 19-9.

Ahron Melendez led the Trappers with 10 points and Liam Cvitkovich added nine.

Mark Morris (6-1, 5-0) will be back in action on Dec. 29 against Selah at the Yakima SunDome.

Huddleston, Woodland romp at Hockinson

BRUSH PRAIRIE — Dane Huddleston followed his 19-point effort in the loss to Mark Morris on Thursday with a 25-point game to lead Woodland to a 88-56 road win over Hockinson, Friday.

Huddleston let it rain in the first quarter as he connected on five shots, including three triples to carry the Beavers to a 34-point first-quarter onslaught.

Senior Justin Philpot also got it going early for the Beavers alongside Huddleston. The lanky 6-foot-4 guard poured in 12 points as he continually got into the paint against his smaller defender in the mismatch. Philpot finished with 14 points.

Woodland built a 50-35 lead at the break and was never threatened in the second half as it picked up its third 2A Greater St. Helen’s League win of the season.

Logan Wall scored 12 points to lead the Hawks. Grant Gumringer chipped in eight points in the loss.

Woodland (5-1, 3-1 league) is off for Christmas and returns to the court at Foss on Dec. 27.