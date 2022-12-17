 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2A Prep Boys Basketball Roundup

2A High School Boys Basketball Roundup: Parlin drops 26, Mark Morris rolls Fort Vancouver 86-47

Stock basketball stuffed hoop

Basketballs sit stuffed in the net of a hoop in an area gymnasium.

 Josh Kirshenbaum

VANCOUVER — The Monarchs had nine players reach the scoring column Friday in an 86-47 victory over Fort Vancouver in 2A Greater St. Helens League play.

Kobe Parlin led Mark Morris with 26 points and Braydon Olson added 22 points for the visitors.

The Monarchs hammered out a 25-9 advantage over the first eight minutes and turned it into a 51-24 lead at the intermission.

Dossen Morrow chipped in 10 points in the paint for the Monarchs. Dalton Stevens notched eight points and Jacob Hammond put up seven points for the visitors.

The Monarchs let Fort Vancouver hang around in the third quarter, adding just two points to their cushion but then tacked on 10 points to their advantage in the fourth quarter, winning the frame 19-9.

Ahron Melendez led the Trappers with 10 points and Liam Cvitkovich added nine.

Mark Morris (6-1, 5-0) will be back in action on Dec. 29 against Selah at the Yakima SunDome.

Huddleston, Woodland romp at Hockinson

BRUSH PRAIRIE — Dane Huddleston followed his 19-point effort in the loss to Mark Morris on Thursday with a 25-point game to lead Woodland to a 88-56 road win over Hockinson, Friday.

Huddleston let it rain in the first quarter as he connected on five shots, including three triples to carry the Beavers to a 34-point first-quarter onslaught.

Senior Justin Philpot also got it going early for the Beavers alongside Huddleston. The lanky 6-foot-4 guard poured in 12 points as he continually got into the paint against his smaller defender in the mismatch. Philpot finished with 14 points.

Woodland built a 50-35 lead at the break and was never threatened in the second half as it picked up its third 2A Greater St. Helen’s League win of the season.

Logan Wall scored 12 points to lead the Hawks. Grant Gumringer chipped in eight points in the loss.

Woodland (5-1, 3-1 league) is off for Christmas and returns to the court at Foss on Dec. 27.

Box Scores

At Vancouver

MONARCHS 86, TRAPPERS 47

Mark Morris 25 26 16 19 — 86

Ft. Vancouver 9 15 14 9 — 47

MM (86) — Parlin 26, Gray 3, Olson 22, Stevens 8, Hammond 7, Bogner 3, Bjorge 2, Morrow 10, Thornton 4.

FV (47) — L. Cvitkovich 9, Melendez 10, K. Cvitkovich 6, Gonzalez 1, Hicks 8, Castro-Hernandez 2, Barajas 5.

At Hockinson

BEAVERS 88, HAWKS 56

Woodland 34 16 17 21 — 88

Hockinson 16 19 13 8 — 56

WOO (88) — Swett 13, Philpot 14, Huddleston 25, Heidgerken 5, Logan 3, Andersen 10, Burns 5, Jeschke 13.

HOC (56) — Povazhniuk 7, Fedorenko 7, L. Wall 12, Gumringer 8, Williams 5, E. Wall 6, Bunting 6, Richardson 5.

