2A High School Boys Basketball Roundup: Mark Morris empties the bench in 93-37 win at Fort Vancouver

VANCOUVER — Mark Morris saw nine players put their names in the scoring column, Wednesday, as the Monarchs remained undefeated in 2A Greater St. Helens League play with a 93-37 shellacking of Fort Vancouver.

Kobe Parlin led the way for the Monarchs with a game-high 30 points.

“It was as quiet of a 30 as I’ve seen… very efficient. He was good on the rebounding,” MM coach Bill Bakamus said.

Braydon Olson added 25 points for Mark Morris as the visitors ran out to a 55-24 lead at halftime. That sizable advantage at the break was thanks to a second quarter where MM outscored the Trappers 27-5.

“Our first quarter wasn’t at the level we wanted to be at defensively. The second quarter we showed some more tenacity,” Bakamus noted.

Turnovers greased the wheels for the Monarchs and, conversely, acted as the stick in the spokes for Fort Vancouver. The Trappers averaged just one shot per minute over the course of the contest, connecting on nine of 17 offerings from inside the arc and five of 15 shots from long range. Ahron Melendez was the only Trapper to reach double figures with 15 points.

Point guard Malakai Gray was the first line of defense for the Monarchs and finished with a career-high 13 points to go with a game-high tally of eight assists. Deacon Dietz added seven points in the win.

After topping twenty points in each of the first three quarters the Monarchs fell off the pace in their hunt for 100 points in the final quarter once the bench had been turned upside down and every last boy in baby blue had found their way into the game.

“It was good to get some guys some more minutes off the bench,” Bakamus noted. “We’re trying to establish some depth as we get late in the season.”

That search included inserting Branden Thornton into the starting rotation for the first time this season. Thornton, along with Jase Wygant, Dalton Stevens and Dossen Morrow all added four points for the Monarch.

“I thought Jase Wygnat had a great game,” Bakamus said. “He gives us so much energy when he takes the floor and he’s got a workman’s approach at practice.”

This time of year can be a struggle for teams as they try to maintain their focus. The regular season is growing long in the tooth but the postseason looms large just over the horizon. This is when teams have to hone in their focus and chase away distractions. To that end, Bakamus believes Friday’s cross-river contest against coach Joe Kinch’s Kelso squadron landed at the perfect spot on the schedule. Mark Morris will enter the game leading the 2A GSHL and ranked No. 4 in the state AP rankings, while Kelso is coming off a double overtime victory over 4A Battle Ground.

“I’ve watched Joey’s team play throughout the year and they are a bounce here or a bounce there from having a much better record,” Bakamus said. “At this juncture of time having a Friday night game against a cross-town rival keeps you locked into what you’re trying to do.”

Bakamus said he expects a “pre-playoff atmosphere” at Ted M. Natt Court as the teams compete for bragging rights and RPI status.

“I know our guys are excited to play and have nothing but respect for the way they go about their business,” Bakamus said. “Kelso doesn’t have a natural rival in basketball so I consider Mark Morris to be their rival. That just adds more flavor of the game.”

Mark Morris (16-1, 12-0) will host Kelso at 7 p.m. on Friday.

Burns leads Beavers to victory over Hockinson

WOODLAND — A strong first quarter catapulted Woodland to a 71-40 win over Hockinson, Wednesday night.

Drew Burns finished with a game-high 17 points while the tandem of Beau Swett and Justin Philpot added 15 points apiece as the Beavers bounced back from a tough loss to Mark Morris earlier in the week.

Woodland built a 23-9 lead after the opening quarter which ballooned to a 41-20 advantage at halftime. The Beavers' array of offensive weapons was too much for Hockinson to contain.

Burns led the team with 11 in the first half, including three big three-pointers. Philpot had 10 points and senior Dane Huddleston scored all eight of his points in the first half with two key three-pointers to lead the Beavers’ offensive display.

With the win, Woodland (11-6, 8-4 league) moved ahead of Ridgefield (8-5) into solo possession of third place in the 2A Greater St. Helens League standings with four games remaining.

Braxton Richardson led the Hawks with nine points in the loss. Hockinson dropped to 2-10 in league play.

Woodland heads to Washougal on Friday.