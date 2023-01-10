2A High School Boys Basketball Roundup: Holden ties his own record, R.A. Long obliterates Fort Vancouver

Cavin Holden and the R.A. Long Lumberjacks hosted what amounted to a pep assembly Monday night in preparation for Wednesday night’s rivalry contest against Mark Morris. With Holden putting up 54 points to tie his own school record the Jacks wiped out Fort Vancouver 97-44 in 2A Greater St. Helens League play and effectively stoked the red and black mob for their impending trek across town.

Holden pulled down seven rebounds to go with five assists and five steals on his record affirming night. He connected on 21 of his 31 shots in the contest, including 10 of 15 attempts from way downtown. With his own single-game scoring record equaled the senior exited the game late in the fourth quarter as the Jacks put the finishing touches on another league win.

“Honestly he plays the whole game every single game. If I was to pull him every single time he’d be out of five of the seven league games we’ve played and won by 40 or 50 points,” RAL coach Jeray Key said. “I leave him in because of all the work he’s put in up to this point… When it comes to being recruited, this stuff matters.”

R.A. Long blitzed the Trappers 31-15 in the first quarter and took a 56-26 lead into the locker room to talk things over at halftime. Kaeleb Cvitkovich led Fort Vancouver with 13 points.

Sophomore forward TraMayne Jenkins put up 15 points with seven steals in the win. Point guard Jake Gabbard added just two points but finished with seven assists for the Lumberjacks.

“Teams want to make us stack the box and take the ball out of Holden’s hand so we just run Jake as our point guard and he gets us lots of good paint touches,” Key said. ““This is about the third game in a row where he’s finished with at leas seven assists. He’s doing a great job on the point for us.”

Lonnie Brown Jr. chipped in 11 points for the Jacks and center Jaxon Cook posted nine points.

With the win over the overmatched Trappers in hand the Lumberjacks immediately turned their attention toward their crosstown rivals from Mark Morris. R.A. Long has won the last six crosstown affairs and a win over the Monarchs in their next game would set a new school record for consecutive rivalry victories..

For his part, Key isn’t trying to overthink it and kept his postgame talk short.

“Let’s get ready to practice tomorrow, get some shots up and go over some stuff. It’s a rivalry game. There isn’t much to say. You’ve either got a pulse for this or you don’t and I’m not sure if you’re even alife,” Key said. “I told them not to sit and dwell on it for the next two days… The time’s going to come and when it does, be ready to go.”

R.A. Long (11-2, 7-0) will migrate across Lake Sacajawea on Wednesday to take on their crosstown foes at Mark Morris starting at 7 p.m.

Monarchs spread it around to beat Panthers

WASHOUGAL — Mark Morris did its part to keep intrigue piqued before Longview’s biggest rivalry game by defeating Washougal 69-55 on Monday in their 2A GSHL matchup. The win leaves both the Monarchs and the crosstown Lumberjacks undefeated in league play and ranked in the state’s top-ten prior to Wednesday’s meeting at Ted M. Natt Court.

Against the Panthers it was once again Kobe Parlin who led the way for the mighty Monarchs. Parlin scored a game-high 21 points, including 13 in the third quarter as Mark Morris turned a seven point halftime advantage into a 54-37 lead heading into the final period.

“Kobe had a spectacular third quarter and really spearheaded our third quarter where we gained our largest lead,” MM coach Bill Bakamus said.

But Parlin wasn’t alone in his efforts. Eight Monarchs found their way into the scoring column in the win, with four reaching double figures. Braydon Olson notched 12 points for Mark Morris, Malakai Gray added 11 and Dossen Morrow pitched in 10.

“Solid all around game. It was nice to have balanced scoring,” Bakamus added.

The Monarchs held the hosts to just eight points in the first quarter and then scored 19 of their own in the second frame to go up 32-25. Holden Bea and Mather Minnis led the Panthers with 15 points each.

Mark Morris held the Panthers to just 29% on their field goal attempts, while knocking down 53% of their own two-point attempts and one-third of their 15 looks from beyond the arc.

Jake Hammond added seven points to the Monarchs tally and Deacon Dietz scored four points while seeing his first playing time in weeks as he continues to work his way back from a lower leg injury.

“Jake Hammond did a great job off the bench and it was nice to see Dossen Morrow be productive as well,” Bakamus said.

Mark Morris (10-1, 7-0) will host R.A. Long on Wednesday at 7 p.m. for Round 1 of the Mill City Meltdown.

Swett, Philpot carry Beavers over Bay

WOODLAND — A flurry of scoring in the second quarter provided the Beavers with enough cushion to couch surf their way to a 2A GSHL victory over Hudson's Bay, Monday, by a score of 65-56.

"I was happy with the way our guys handled their defensive pressure. Bay got after us but we only allowed four turnovers," Woodland coach Justin Gabbard said. "On the flip side, we were able to get 12 steals and a few other turnovers that helped us out."

Beau Swett led Woodland with 18 points and Justin Philpot added 17 in the win.

"Beau did a great job getting us into our offense and being a floor general," Gabbard added. "He made good decisions, attacked when he should, and was patient when needed."

The Beavers found themselves tied 13-13 after one quarter but went off for 22 points in the second frame to take a 35-28 advantage into the locker room at halftime.

Dane Huddleston chipped in 14 points for Woodland and Drew Burns added eight.

The Eagles washed one point off their deficit in the third quarter but couldn’t keep pace with the hosts down the stretch. Izek Finn led Columbia River with 19 points.

"Wasn't our best night in any category, really, although Luke Logan started for us tonight and was a spark on defense," Gabbard said. "(Logan) tallied 11 boards and got us quite a few loose ball recoveries. His height and length give us some good matchups."

Woodland (8-4, 5-2) received votes in last week’s Associated Press state poll but did not crack the top-10. The Beavers will play at Ridgefield on Wednesday.