2A High School Boys Basketball Roundup: Holden scores 37 in R.A. Long romp over Columbia River

Cavin Holden just missed a triple-double Tuesday night but that’s about all the Lumberjacks missed during a 73-40 dismantling of Columbia River in 2A Greater St. Helens League action.

Holden finished a game-high 37 points to go with nine rebounds, nine assists and six steals. Still, it was R.A. Long’s defense that had coach Jeray Key fired up after the game.

“We came out on defense and set the tone early,” Key said. “I was very pleased with how we competed tonight on the defensive end.”

The Lumberjacks held the Rapids under nine points in both the first and third quarters and took a 42-19 lead into the locker room at halftime.

Lonnie Brown was second in line for the Lumberjacks in the scoring column with 11 points to go with four rebounds, but again, the player who received the most praise was the guard who did the most guarding.

“Brown hit some key shots as well, but man, I tip my cap to Jake Gabbard. He has been tough as nails for us on defense,” Key said. “(Gabbard) held their leading scorer to two points for the game… I think the kid wakes up in a defensive stance in the morning, puts nails in his Wheaties and eats them. The kid is just as tough as they come.”

Gabbard added five points to the Lumberjacks’ total in between defensive stops.

Down in the post it was the odd couple of Jaxon Cook and TraMayne Jenkins who held it down for R.A. Long. Cook notched ten points with five rebounds, while Jenkins finished with eight points, nine boards and four steals.

“Jaxon Cook had some really nice moves in the post and Tra was (our) Swiss Army knife,” Key said. “(Jenkins) can do a little bit of everything on the court. The scary thing is he is just now figuring out how good he can be.”

R.A. Long (8-2, 5-0) will play at Woodland on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

Huddleston’s 29 puts Woodland over Washougal

WOODLAND — Dane Huddleston scored a game-high 29 points for Woodland, Tuesday, iin a 69-47 victory over Washougal in 2A Greater St. Helens League play.

The Beaver connected on 10 shots from beyond the arc to help separate themselves from the Panthers, with Huddleston knocking down four long range attempts himself. That marksmanship led to a seven point lead after one quarter and a 31-15 advantage at the intermission.

Tucker Kneipp led Washougal with 10 points but no other Panthers were able to crack double figures.

The Beavers extended their lead by ten points in the third quarter with a 21 point outburst and tacked on six points to their lead in the final period.

Justin Philpot added 13 points to the Beavers’ tally, while Beau Swett and Drew Burns each chipped in nine points.

Woodland (7-3, 4-1) will host R.A. Long at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.