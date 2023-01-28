2A High School Boys Basketball Roundup: Holden hangs 40, R.A. Long romps at Columbia River

VANCOUVER — R.A. Long won every quarter and Cavin Holden posted two old fashioned scores in a 82-48 win over Columbia River, Friday, in 2A Greater St. Helens League boys basketball play.

Holden’s 40 points were a game-high, which he buttressed with eight rebounds, four assists and four steals. All of that output came even as the Rapids threw nearly all of their resources at stopping the Lumberjacks’ most lethal marksman. Holden knocked down 45% of his 33 shots in the game, including 5 of 11 attempts from beyond the arc.

“They face-guarded Holden and tried trapping him the whole night but (Jake) Gabbard and (Lonnie) Brown hit some big shots, and Jenkins was a man among boys out there tonight,” RAL coach Jeray Key noted.

Jenkins contributed 12 points with six rebounds and two steals in the win, while Lonnie Brown Jr. posted six points.

R.A. Long jumped out to a seven point lead after the first eight minutes and turned that into a 38-27 advantage at halftime. A 24-point fourth quarter put the finishing touches on the league victory for the Jacks.

Carter Sheron was the only Columbia River player to reach double digits with 10 points to his name.

R.A. Long point guard Jake Gabbard added nine points, while Jaxon Cook notched seven points with a team-high 16 rebounds and three assists to help R.A. Long dominate the block.

“His motor was off the charts,” Key said of the six-foot seven-inch Cook. “He went after everything and that’s the Jaxon we know he is capable of being.”

The win keeps R.A. Long, ranked ninth in the most recent Associated Press polls, in line to challenge Mark Morris for a share of the league title when they rematch on Feb.6. The showing against the Rapids was refreshing for a team that barely escaped the Lumberdome with a four point win over Ridgefield earlier this week.

“I’m very pleased with my team’s effort after last game,” Key said. “We came out with a sense of urgency with something to prove tonight we got a big chip on our shoulder right now.”

R.A. Long (16-3, 11-1) will host Woodland on Monday at 7 p.m.

Philpot helps Woodland pick off Panthers

WASHOUGAL — The Beavers had four players in double figures Friday in a 68-62 win over the Panthers in 2A GSHL action.

Justin Philpot led Woodland with 17 points in the win.

Woodland held Washougal to just two points in the second half and turned a one point advantage into a 36-22 lead at halftime. After watching that gap shrink by two points in the third quarter the Beavers were forced to withstand a 24-point barrage from the hosts over the final eight minutes in order to escape East Clark County with a win.

Tucker Kneipp led the Panthers with a game-high 27 points, including a baker’s dozen during Washougal’s frantic comeback efforts in the fourth quarter.

Beau Swett added 15 points for the Beavers. Drew Burns put up 14 points with four three-pointers to his name and Dane Huddleston finished with 11 for the visitors.

With the win Woodland (12-6, 8-4) remains in third place in the 2A GSHL standings. The Beavers will play at R.A. Long on Monday at 7 p.m.