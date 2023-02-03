VANCOUVER — R.A. Long took care of business Thursday night with a 69-38 win over Fort Vancouver in 2A Greater St. Helens League play that marked the penultimate game of the regular season.

Its win over the Trappers set up a monumental showdown with rival Mark Morris on Monday in which the Jacks can earn a share of the 2A Greater St. Helens League title with a victory. The Monarchs improved to a perfect 15-0 in league play with a dominant home win over Washougal on Thursday.

Jaxon Cook led the Jacks with 15 points and 13 rebounds for a double-double. Cavin Holden finished two steals shy of a quadruple-double with 15 points, 10 assists, 11 rebounds and eight steals.

"We all didn't play as well as we (would have) liked and it's on to the next game," Cook said. "Twenty-one points (in the first half) is a lot, we shouldn't have given it up."

R.A. Long opened a 16-5 lead against Fort Vancouver and cruised to its 14th league win of the season. The Jacks held the Trappers to 21 first half points.

TraMayne Jenkins had 12 points and five rebounds and Lonnie Brown Jr. added 10 points, four rebounds and four steals.

R.A. Long (17-3, 14-1 league) hosts Mark Morris at 7 p.m. on Monday in the final game of its regular season.

The Lumberjacks were ranked No. 9 in the latest Associated Press polls and Mark Morris was ranked No. 3. Tickets to the game are sold out.

Burns leads Woodland comeback to top Bay

VANCOUVER — Drew Burns finished with a team-high 19 points including nine in the fourth quarter to carry Woodland to a 67-59 league win over Hudson’s Bay, Thursday.

Woodland bounced back from Monday’s drubbing at the hands of R.A. Long to maintain a grip on third place where it remains tied with Ridgefield ahead of the teams’ rematch on Tuesday in the final regular-season game for both teams.

Hudson’s Bay overcame a two-point first quarter deficit to claim a lead at halftime, 32-31. The game remained close after a tight third quarter with juniors Izek Finn and Breyden Pennington working in tandem well to give the Beavers’ defense fits.

Finn led the Eagles with 24 points and Pennington added 20 in support.

Hudson’s Bay led 45-43 entering the fourth quarter but was unable to see the game over the line as Woodland got key baskets by Burns and Dane Huddleston to pull away late. Huddleston stepped to the line and buried five of six free throws down the stretch to put the game out of reach.

Huddleston finished with 15 points and Justin Philpot added 17, including four in the fourth quarter, to aid the Beavers’ offense. Beau Swett also reached double figures with 10 points against the Eagles.

Woodland (13-7, 10-5 league) can now turn its attention to its rematch with Ridgefield at home on Tuesday which will determine third place in 2A Greater St. Helens and the No. 3 seed heading into the 2A District IV Tournament. Ridgefield won the first meeting in its building last month 46-38.

“We need to play our game and not worry about the rankings and seeding as hard as that might be,” said Gabbard. “It has some implications, but at the end of the day we need to control the controllable. Rebounds, solid defense and finishing on the offensive side will play a huge part in our success. They are coached very well and have guys who can do good things. We are excited for the rematch after the way things turned out the first time we played them.”