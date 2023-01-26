2A High School Boys Basketball: Role players carry R.A. Long over Ridgefield

The Jacks were on the brink of upset on their home court on Wednesday until Aeybel Milian and Cavin Holden combined to ice the game.

The packed Lumberdome had gotten more than a little nervous down the stretch of the fourth quarter, so much so that you could hear a pin drop on the old growth wooden bleachers. The reason for all that angst? The Lumberjacks were on the verge of losing their first league game on a night when they didn’t have their best energy. But, the Jacks overcame all that in due time with a 54-50 win over the Spudders in 2A Greater St. Helens League play.

“It wasn’t really the defense that bothered us,” stated RAL coach Jeray Key. “It was a weird night for us. It was senior night, there was an odd flow to start the game. We had a longer halftime cause of the cheerleaders, but we didn’t have good energy to start the game.”

The game started off with a bit of back-to-back action with both teams knocking down shots from beyond the arc. The Jacks started to pull away when ‘Downtown’ Lonnie Brown Jr. knocked down his second three, and Holden went on a 5-0 run himself to end the first quarter.

The second quarter showed a bit more defense for both teams. With Ridgefield outscoring R.A. Long, 8-7. The Spudders held the Lumberjacks scoreless over the first five minutes of the period until Holden threw one done to break the scoring drought.

That dunk helped to bring a little more energy back to the Jacks’ bench before it was too late.

Holden, the recently crowned all-time career leading scorer at RAL, then got fouled, making one of the two free throws before picking up a steal and jamming home his second offering of the night.

At the halftime buzzer, TraMayne Jenkins hit the layup to give the Lumberjacks a 21-19 lead heading into the locker room. That timely contribution foretold much of what the second half had in store.

Out of the locker room, Jenkins made one at the charity stripe before the three-point led by R.A. Long's role players began. On back-to-back occasions, the Jacks were down by one point until Brown made back-to-back threes to give the Jacks a lead. Then towards the end of the third quarter, both Aeybel Milian and Jacob Gabbard splashed some triples as R.A. Long took a seven-point lead to the bench between the third and fourth quarters.

“We had guys make enough shots,” Key continued. “We were able to get some baskets in transition that put us in a position to still win the game. That’s what good teams do.”

Gabbard knocked another one down to start the fourth quarter before Milian took over. The junior guard made three triples in the fourth quarter as he helped put the Spudders in the cellar.

“Aeybel was playing a lot for us early on,” Key said of his junior. “We started playing more guys so he’s been swinging a bit of varsity and JV. He’s been playing really well on JV, but I played him into too many quarters on JV today that I couldn’t play him early on in this one. He did a good job.”

R.A. Long was led offensively by Holden's 21 points. Brown and Milian were the only other two to get in double figures with both scoring 12.

Milian notched his dozen on 4-5 shooting from distance, and Brown finished on 4-8 shooting from beyond the arc. Gabbard finished with six points, five assists, and three steals. Senior center Jaxon Cook led the team in rebounds with five.

For Ridgefield, it was Cole Chester and Jalen Dunn who led the way offensively with 10 points each. Sid Bryant finished with nine, Landon Kelsey had seven, and Colt Warren had five.

Though the Jacks season is far from over, they will soon have to say goodbye to their four seniors: Gabbard, Holden, Cook, and Aizik Rothwell. Before they go out, those four are looking to leave their mark on the program’s legacy and a loss to the Spuds would have almost certainly derailed at least some of those plans.

“We want to win the league for the third time in a row,” Holden stated. “We’re only going to take it one game at a time though, this was an ugly win but we got it done. Every team is coming at us with nothing to lose.”

R.A. Long (14-3, 11-1) will travel to Columbia River on Friday to continue their 2A GSHL slate.