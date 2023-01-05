2A High School Boys Basketball: R.A. Long wins the hard way at Woodland

WOODLAND — It wasn’t how the Lumberjacks drew it up, but that might be the best part of their 55-42 win over Woodland, Thursday.

The No. 8 ranked R.A. Long boys basketball team got down early on the road in a 2A Greater St. Helens league contest against the Beavers, but found a way to get the job done anyhow. And they did it without anyone telling them how to do it.

Woodland came out on fire from the field and took a 14-3 lead late in the first quarter thanks in large part to a trio of three-pointers from the hand of Drew Burns. Meanwhile, Cavin Holden was the only Lumberjack to figure out how the opening of the hoop worked, scoring all six of R.A. Long’s points as the visitors fell behind 16-6 after eight minutes.

“Offensively they loaded three guys in the paint with two guys on Cavin and our guys just kind of sat there and watched,” RAL coach Jeray Key said. “We kind of were a little tight to start the game.”

But even with the offense looking lethargic and the Jacks missing every open shot they did find, Key wasn’t sweating it. In fact, he didn’t even call a timeout.

“Probably everybody in the crowd was thinking, ’Hey is Coach going to call a timeout here, or what?’ But I didn’t have much to say,” Key explained. “They hit three 3’s and banked in a couple shots… what are you going to say?”

That faith in his team paid off for Key, and he didn’t have to wait very long for the returns.

With the start of the second quarter the Lumberjacks remembered to keep moving their feet on offense instead of just their eyeballs. The biggest benefactor of that motion was TraMayne Jenkins who posted six points in the second quarter alone.

Jenkins would go on to finish the game with a 12-point, 10-rebound double-double, with four steals and two assists as a winning garnish.

“They were leaving him as the guy to be open and he started finding the spots he needed to be. He didn’t hide in the corner, he found the open spots and made them pay,” Key said.

With roughly four minutes left before halftime R.A. Long had cut the gap to 19-13 and then a dunk by Holden brought the Jacks back within two points.

As it turned out, that boom-shaka-laka was just the beginning of Holden’s highlight package before halftime. As the clock ran out and the horn sounded he captured the moment and sank the most dramatic of his five three-pointers to put R.A. Long up 24-23 at the break.

“Once Cavin got that dunk I think our guys settled down,” Key said. “They threw a haymaker at us but we still had a one point lead at the half.”

Holden would go on to score a game-high 28 points with seven rebounds and seven assists.

In the third quarter R.A. Long erased any memory of Woodland’s brilliant start with the help of a few Lonnie Brown Jr. long range connections. The Jacks won the period 21-9 and put their brand on what would soon become another victory. Brown finished the game with nine points.

In the other locker room, the Beavers were learning a tough lesson. Namely, it's not so much how you start but how you finish that counts.

“We got off to a good start offensively, obviously Drew hit some good ones, and Philpot got a few to go,” Woodland coach Justin Gabbard said. “But I think the main thing was our composure with the ball, and making good decisions under pressure. That started to change as the game went on.”

Key gave credit to Jake Gabbard for defending Woodland’s Beau Swett and holding him under double figures and at least 10 points below his season average.

“That’s a game we needed to see where we’re at as a team. Are you going to fold when you’re down or have you put in too much time to call it quits?” Key said. “These guys have put in the work… This is probably the most proudest win I’ve had in my time at R.A. Long.”

Drew Burns finished the game with a team-high 15 points, including four three-pointers to lead Woodland.'s offense Justin Philpot finished with 10 points and Swett netted eight in the loss.

“I tip my hat to (R.A. Long), they are a very good team and we look forward to playing them again,” coach Gabbard said. “I'm very proud of our guys, they worked their tails off, ended up winning the boards, and never once thought about quitting.”

Woodland (7-4, 4-1), which also received votes in the latest Associated Press basketball polls but fell just outside the top-10, will host Hudson’s Bay on Monday.

R.A. Long (9-2, 5-0) will host Fort Vancouver on Monday before turning its attention to Mark Morris for a midweek rivalry contest.