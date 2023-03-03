YAKIMA — R.A. Long boys basketball coach Jeray Key was adamant after R.A. Long’s loss to No. 7 Prosser that it had the fortitude to flush the loss and turn its attention to bettering last season’s fifth-place finish in the 2A state tournament.

Although his Lumberjacks ultimately fell short, falling 57-55 to No. 13 North Kitsap in the loser-out matchup on Friday at the SunDome, the character and mettle Key talked about was on full display.

“Like I said, we’re never going to give up,” stated Key. “I know who I have as guys, I know (what) my guys’ character is and I knew we’d come out here and compete. You know, (we got) off to a slow start, but we’re not going to quit. That’s not in our DNA. It was an amazing effort.”

Senior Cavin Holden who saw his legendary R.A. Long career come to an end in the defeat, finished with a game-high 34 points to bring his career total to 1942, the official R.A. Long scoring record for the years to come. Holden shot 11-for-22 from the field, 8-for-12 from three, pulled down eight rebounds, delivered four assists and had two steals in the loss.

And Holden saw the same thing from his team that his coach did.

The growth the Jacks showed after last year’s disappointment was no more evident than it was when R.A. Long fought back in the second half against a stellar North Kitsap (19-7 overall) squad, which won the Olympic 2A League with an undefeated 14-0 record.

“I’m very proud of my teammates,” a somber Holden said after emerging from a tear-filled locker room. “It showed me what kind of players we are since last year. Last year we came out and played the same team in North Kitsap and got beat by 40 because we lost to Lynden by two last year. This team showed me that they’re mature, that even though we lost, we can come out and play.”

Behind Holden’s stellar performance, the Lumberjacks fought back valiantly in the second half closing the gap against the Vikings to just one point on multiple occasions. The Jacks made their run via contributions from its supporting cast which was suddenly led by freshman Landon Irwin who received extended playing time in the fourth quarter after Aeybel Milian picked up his fourth foul.

Irwin was left open on the perimeter multiple times but instead of passing off the shot to a more veteran teammate, he showed confidence in himself by calming knocking down a trio of clutch baskets. His basket in the paint late in the game brought R.A. Long to within one point at 44-43. Finally, with 34 seconds left, Irwin delivered a strong take to the hoop for an and-one opportunity which he was unable to convert. It left the Jacks trailing just 55-53.

Unfortunately for R.A. Long every time the team closed to within one possession a Viking had the answer.

First it was junior Harry Davies who finished with a team-high 24 points including 18 in the first half. Then it was Cade Orness who had 15 points and seven rebounds.

Late in the game, though, the Vikings received clutch baskets from Jalen East and Ethan Gillespie. Both knocked down critical three-pointers to put the Vikings up four each time the Jacks came within one. East chipped in eight points and Gillespie had six.

“After (losing to) Prosser, you know, we knew we couldn’t get first, but right now I’m thinking high school had to come to an end somehow,” Holden admitted. “I don’t know, I’m not really getting it right now, but obviously high school has come to an end. You know, we could have beat North Kitsap. We were right there at the end, again.”

R.A. Long endured a slow start as it appeared Thursday’s close loss to Prosser may have lingered longer than coach Key had imagined. The Jacks opened the game shooting 1-for-12 from three-point range while falling behind to the Vikings 24-10 midway through the second quarter.

The Lumberjacks had a tough time with North Kitsap’s talented duo of 6-foot-5 Orness and 6-foot-3 Davies. With sophomore post player TraMayne Jenkins limited due to a sore knee, the Jacks had little to offer beyond 6-foot-7 center Jaxon Cook to defend against Davies and Orness’ combination of size and athleticism inside.

The Vikings duo routinely found a way to get into the paint to expose the Jacks’ vulnerability. Davies led the way with 18 of his team-high 24 points in the first half. North Kitsap had 10 points in the paint to just two for R.A. Long in the first half. The Vikings finished with 26 points in the painted area.

Holden helped the Lumberjacks finish the first half strong with a pair of three-point baskets and two free throws to key an 8-0 run which pulled R.A. Long to within six points at the break, trailing 27-21. R.A. Long ended the half at 25 percent from the field including 4-for-16 from beyond the arc, and lagged behind on the glass 21-16.

“These guys are overachievers. Nobody believed in us all year. We did and that’s all that mattered,” said Key.