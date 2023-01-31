2A High School Boys Basketball: R.A. Long lights it up from deep in win over Woodland

By now the Lumberjacks know full well what kind of defense opponents are going to run at them in an attempt to stop their wunderkind Cavin Holden from setting the nets on fire. Monday, R.A. Long ruined that game plan for Woodland when five players connected from long range on the way to a 77-43 win in 2A Greater St. Helens League play.

The Jacks got off to a blistering start in the first quarter, running out to a 22-2 lead in the face of a frantic Woodland defense. Four R.A. Long players found their way into the scoring column in that quarter, but none of them had the surname Holden.

“It’s what everybody has been throwing at us; face guard Cavin, run two guys at him, whatever. We’ve been working on it all year,” RAL coach Jeray Key said. “It was our most complete game. Cavin scored zero points in the first quarter and maybe took one shot but those guys who were open were aggressive and made shots.”

Jake Gabbard and Lonnie Brown Jr. each hit a pair of 3-pointers in the opening quarter to help soften up the Beavers’ defense. Gabbard would go on to score 15 points on five made 3-pointers, with five assists and five rebounds for good measure. As the point guard of the Lumberjacks offense he saw how things were developing from the outset and knew just what to do.

“They were doubling Cavin so they were always leaving one guy open and we were just making the right pass and I happened to be the guy to take the shots there,” Gabbard said. “We can get any shot we want with the firepower we have and the amount of good guards we have… it opens up a lot of good shots.”

Then, in the second period Holden found his opening and went off for 18 points before the intermission. Holden would finish with a game-high 29 points to go with eight rebounds.

According to Gabbard, that was all part of the plan.

“We’re starting to figure out that we can’t just look at Cavin to be our scorer,” Gabbard explained. “We have to do something too. And once we do something they have to get out of the double team and then he’s open to get going, too.”

R.A. Long connected on 14 of 26 shots from inside the arc in the game and a staggering 15 of 29 attempts from long range. That sort of performance, which included a 10-of-13 effort from 3-point range in the first half, left Woodland coach Justin Gabbard nearly at a loss for words.

“They move the ball and it’s hard because they’ve got one guy who does a heckuva lot of the scoring,” coach Gabbard noted. “So when you mismatch he does a good job of getting the ball into the right hands of the guy who’s open and tonight they stroked it, so what do you do?”

After falling behind 51-16 at the half the Beavers knocked a few points off the gap in the second half but it was far too little, far too late. Drew Burns led the Beavers with 15 points and Justin Philpot added 13.

The Beavers made 12 of 27 two-point attempts but connected on just four of 20 looks from beyond the arc. That left plenty of opportunities for the Lumberjacks to clean the glass and they were up to the task.

Jaxon Cook put up eight points for R.A. Long with six rebounds and TraMayne Jenkins added four points with eight rebounds. Holden also snared eight rebounds in the win.

“We are getting to playoff basketball so you have to box out every single time and give up one shot,” Key noted. “We’ve been harping on it every day in practice especially after we got killed on the boards by Ridgefield, I let the guys know that, ‘If you guys do that again you’re not going to win any playoff games.’”

By the end five Lumberjacks had hit from downtown including Aeybel Millian and Payton Thill. Lonnie Brown Jr. finished the game with nine points and three assists and Milian added nine points as he continued his rise from the JV ranks to big time varsity contributor.

“He’s a scrappy kid. He can shoot. He can get to the hoop .He made a couple layups and had some threes,” Key said of Milian. “He’s a guy we’re really counting on him down the stretch.”

With the loss Woodland now must win out in order to remain in the third spot in the 2A GSHL. The Beavers (12-7, 9-5) will head to Hudson’s Bay on Thursday before hosting Ridgefield in their regular season finale next Monday.

Meanwhile, the Lumberjacks are looking forward to their own high stakes rivalry game next Monday when they will host Mark Morris.

“Of course it’s at the back of our mind. We want to get our third league championship in a row and we have to go through them to get that,” Jake Gabbard admitted. “I think now that we’ve beat Woodland we’ll definitely be talking about it more.”

First, though, R.A. Long (17-3, 13-1) will have to take care of business at Fort Vancouver on Thursday. Tickets for the Mark Morris game at the Lumberdome must be purchased in advance through the school.