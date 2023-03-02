YAKIMA — Let’s start with a stat. An unorthodox start indeed, but in this case it’s warranted.

Of Prosser’s 47 points in a 47-44 win over R.A. Long in the quarterfinals of the 2A boys basketball state tournament, all but six came on second-chance points (18) and points off turnovers (23). Prosser had 16 offensive rebounds, forced 21 R.A. Long turnovers and won despite shooting just 31.5 percent from the field and made just a single 3-pointer.

There are calls you could point to and say, “That decided the game.” But you’d be wrong. The above stats are why R.A. Long won’t join fellow Longview high school Mark Morris in the Final Four at the Yakima SunDome.

“They just out-toughed us,” RAL coach Jeray Key said. “I could only tell them so many times to rebound the ball, and we just weren’t able to be tough enough to do it.”

At a certain level, you have to credit the opponent for the results of the contest. Nothing happens in a vacuum. A team who characteristically takes care of the basketball and matches physicality not doing that isn’t an indictment of effort or preparedness.

Prosser made it happen.

Employing an aggressive trapping half-court zone defense, the Mustangs made simple passes uncomfortable, made reliable sets difficult to initiate, and made every single RAL offensive possession an exercise in concentration and decisiveness.

That Prosser trap-zone propelled it to a 17-7 lead after the initial period, but Key wasn’t worried. His players weren’t worried. They’d been here before. They’d been in this building before, been in games like this before.

“We’re never gonna give up. No matter what,” Key said. “We’ve been down before. We’ve made runs back before. I didn’t hit the panic button. My guys don’t hit the panic button. We’re not taught to fold. That’s speaks about our program. Our program’s never gonna fold.”

And the second quarter illustrated that point.

RAL slowed down its thinking, started moving the ball around to manipulate the zone and prevented the the Prosser press from pressuring RAL ball handlers.

It led to an 18-8 second-quarter, with a Lonnie Brown Jr. layup with 17 seconds left in the period creating a 25-25 tie at the break. RAL had overcome its big deficit and had successfully positioned itself to continue its so-called Revenge Tour against Prosser, who had beaten the Jacks by two points earlier in the season at the Moda Center in Portland.

But the rebounding bug was ever present. And, in this case, its was catastrophic for the Lumberjacks.

Kevin Flores had 10 rebounds and six were on the offensive glass. Issak Hultberg had seven rebounds and three came on Prosser shots and there were two more team offensive rebounds that RAL couldn’t secure.

Then there were three or four more which are listed as turnovers which were as good as offensive rebounds, after RAL players threw away an outlet pass immediately after grabbing a valuable defensive board.

This slowly kept adding up. And resulted in the astounding figure we started with. Of Prosser’s 47 points, 41 came directly from RAL mistakes.

“We could have had 30 turnovers and still won the game,” Key said.

It’s very difficult in these moments to look at big picture. Yakima isn’t a very big city, but the drive to the hotel from the SunDome can feel like an eternity. Stop lights last forever. Stretches of road seem to curve along the horizon, stretching endlessly, thoughts of what could’ve been done differently pounding and swirling inside heads, tortuous in their lingering presence.

The difficultly lies in a double elimination tournament when there are still games left to play. RAL can still, with wins over North Kitsap and either Tumwater or Enumclaw, claim the best boys basketball finish in the 96-year history of the school.

And the Revenge Tour is absolutely still on. After all, North Kitsap stopped RAL’s quest for a fourth-or-better finish last year on this same court.

There are still things to play for. So what are you made of?

Key tried to put it into perspective before his team loaded up in the school vans.

“Like I told these guys in the locker room, you’re not just a champion if you win the game,” RAL’s coach said. “A champion’s all the time. Hours, months, years that you put in to be the best that you can be. And in my book, that’s what a champion is, if you just keep grinding and grinding and doing the best that you can do. In my heart, in my eyes, these guys are all champions no matter what. I know the effort they always put in. It’s disappointing that we lost, but am I disappointed in my guys? No. I love these guys’ game. They’ve given up so much time and effort.”

R.A. Long will play for its tournament life and a shot at a trophy on Friday at the SunDome against the North Kitsap Vikings at 10:30 a.m.