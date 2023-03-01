YAKIMA — Call it the Revenge Tour.

After feeling overlooked in the polls, after turning in underwhelming performances against possible and future opponents and after a casual and mostly dominant 56-39 win over No. 9 West Valley (Spokane), the No. 8 R.A. Long Lumberjacks are putting the 2A boys bracket on notice.

They’re coming. They’re after everything.

“Everybody’s been counting us out this year,” RAL coach Jeray Key said. “They weren’t giving us no love in the top eight this year. Barely snuck in that last one. Had the No. 1 team on the ropes. Beat Mark Morris when they were No. 2. Beat Tumwater, they had been No. 1. I mean, everybody’s just counting us out and we’re keeping that chip on our shoulder now and just riding it.”

Cavin Holden’s offense might get all the attention, and it’s not a big secret why. The all-time leading scorer in the history of Longview’s original school is hard to miss.

But the Lumberjacks are a defensive-minded team. Key was a defensive-minded player, able to effectively eliminate any player from high school career at Mark Morris, to his college career at Lower Columbia and then over at Lewis and Clark State.

It isn’t just that RAL forced 11 turnovers, held a good-shooting and offensively capable Eagles team to the 39 points on 15-of-42 shooting, and just a 5-of-23 effort from long range.

It’s that the Jacks did at the final site and in a loser-out game.

“Everybody’s good right now,” Key said. “So to think you’re gonna come out and shoot 50 percent form the field, make 20 three-pointers, it’s not gonna happen. Like I said, we’ve hung our hat on defense all year, and that’s what we did. I mean frick, team that was top eight in state the whole year we held to 39 points. That’s frickin’ impressive.”

Wednesday’s contest also signaled a couple of other important things for the Lumberjacks.

First, Jaxon Cook is finding his stride. R.A. Long’s six-foot seven-inch senior played vertically on defense and didn’t chase blocks. He had eight rebounds (four offensive), including a couple huge ones in the fourth quarter that led to a Holden 1-and-1 and began the final RAL onslaught that rendered the result decided.

“Jaxon’s a dawg, you know,” Jenkins said.

It also signaled a new Jenkins, a mature Jenkins, a dangerous Jenkins. In the good way.

After playing sparingly in the first half due to mistakes and some nerves, he rarely, if ever, left the game in the second half.

And these details will explain why.

He scored all 13 of his points after halftime, grabbed five rebounds and, as Key said, “won the game for us.”

His athletic streaks to the basket gave Holden a reliable place dump off one of his eight assists, and Jenkins got all but two to go, and that one was an alley-oop attempt that rolled out and ended with Jenkins and Ashton Zettle fighting over the loose ball.

That moment might’ve yielded less-than-ideal results for RAL in the past and given the opponent, in this case West Valley, an unexpected boost. Maybe the ball. Maybe extra shots at the line. It would have depended on how far over the line Jenkins wound up.

But not this time. Not with this Jenkins.

“It feels great to actually push that aside and cross over that bridge,” Jenkins said. “Because I get emotional all game. I was in my head that game. I crossed that bridge today and it felt great. I felt like a new kind of kid. And I’m gonna bring it into the next game.”

There was one play Wednesday night that detailed why RAL can win close games. It’s a play that won’t appear in a box score and would have been overlooked by most anyone in the gym except for the RAL bench.

West Valley took a 3-pointer near the end of the second quarter but with enough time that a possible miss could be rebounded and putback. RAL led 27-20 at that moment, and took that seven-point lead into halftime because of a seemingly meaningless box out by Aizik Rothwell.

Instead of going for the rebound, getting the slash by his name and maybe giving up two points, Rothwell just ensured that his opponent didn’t get the rebound. Period.

That play — keeping the lead to seven — gave RAL buzzer-beater-like energy. The Lumberjacks ran into the locker room as if someone had done something momentous, something cool, something so wildly impressive they feel like they’ve had seven coffees.

Because in their minds, he had.

“That’s what I’m all about, those little plays that don’t show up on the stat sheet, the kids know that,” Key said.

The No. 8 Lumberjacks will now get No. 7 Prosser, who beat R.A. Long 61-59 in December at the Moda Center in Portland.

“It’s the start of the Revenge Tour,” Jenkins said.

That game against the Mustangs is scheduled to tip off at 2 p.m.

Tip In

Mark Morris will tipoff its run at the Yakima SunDome at 9 a.m. on Thursday against Tumwater in the quarterfinals.