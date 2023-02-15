TUMWATER — TraMayne Jenkins wasn’t to be denied.

In the end, neither was R.A. Long, which advanced to the 2A District IV tournament final and clinched a 2A State tournament berth with a determined 64-56 win over Tumwater to meet No. 1 seed and rival Mark Morris one more time.

Down the stretch, though, Tumwater was feeling it.

With 2:32 remaining in the fourth quarter, the Thunderbirds closed the R.A. Long lead to just four points, trailing 57-53 after a Luke Brewer three-pointer splashed through the net.

That’s when Jenkins stepped up to pull down perhaps the biggest rebound of his young Jacks career. With the shot clock winding down, Jenkins rolled into position as Cavin Holden threw up a three which rimmed off to the weak side where Jenkins soared for the rebound. As Jenkins pulled it down, he lost his balance and began falling to the floor. Not wanting to incur another traveling violation, Jenkins threw up a shot practically from the ground

The shot went in to give the Jacks a six-point cushion and control of the momentum with two minutes to play. As athletic as the play was, it was even more vital towards securing the outcome in the Jacks’ favor.

“That’s how athletic and how strong he is. I mean he’s falling down and he’s able to throw the ball back up (at the basket) and make it at the most crucial time,” R.A. Long coach Jeray Key said. “Probably the play of the game to be honest. Just unbelievable.”

Jenkins finished the game with 13 points and nine rebounds including five on the offensive end which were instrumental in helping R.A. Long build an early advantage in the first half.

Facing Tumwater (17-5 overall), the No. 1 seed out of the Evergreen 2A Conference which finished the regular season a perfect 12-0 in league play, less than two miles from its home floor, R.A. Long fell behind early in the first quarter, 8-4.

R.A. Long (19-4) was unconcerned. The Jacks answered with a 14-4 run to close the quarter with an 18-12 lead. Jake Gabbard hit a key three-pointer, Jenkins had a layup and Lonnie Brown Jr. drilled two threes to lead the surge.

The Lumberjacks continued to make smart plays on the offensive end in the second quarter with Holden, their leading scorer, struggling to find his stroke from the perimeter. Instead, the team found Jaxon Cook in the post, Jenkins in transition and Brown Jr. on the perimeter to carry a 30-25 lead into halftime.

But he T-Birds, coached by Mark Morris alum Josh Wilson, made sure to stick around. Tumwater was able to close the gap to five points when Luke Reid and Andrew Collins made a pair of three-pointers in the final minute before the break. Collins, a 6-foot-4 senior guard, led Tumwater with 19 points and Reid finished with 11 in the loss.

R.A. Long began pulling away in the third quarter. The Jacks opened with a 10-2 run as Tumwater turned the ball over and struggled from the field. After a miraculous scoop shot by Holden, who got caught in the air and had to spin the ball from directly underneath the basket as gravity pulled him to the floor, the Jacks led 48-31 with one minute to play in the third quarter.

But with a large contingent of supporters on hand in the Black Hills gymasium, Tumwater didn’t go quietly into the night. Collins and Luke Brewer scored 13 points and Brayden Oram added five more as the Thunderbirds made a run against the 13-point R.A. Long lead entering the fourth quarter.

“They made a run (and) we didn’t panic,” Key stated. “That’s just us being mentally tough there. I took timeout and told them, ‘We’re fine, we’re fine. We’re still up.’... I put the ball in our best player’s hands, said, ‘Go make plays and win us a game.’ And that’s what he did.”

The Thunderbirds climbed to within four points at 57-53 before Jenkins pulled off his play of the game. With the Jacks’ lead back at six points and time working against the T-Birds, R.A. Long was able to get to the foul line to salt the game away. Holden finished the fourth quarter 7-for-8 from the free-throw line. He scored 22 points, pulled seven rebounds and had four assists to lead the Jacks on offense. Cook added 14 points and nine rebounds. R.A. Long controlled the glass against Tumwater, 29-18.

“Tre, Jaxon they were tough down there,” Key said. “Tre started off with four or five offensive rebounds in the first half. Jaxon got everything – a couple putbacks, a drop off to him, he finished a couple right when we needed it."

In fact, Key came away from the semifinals win impressed by what he saw from a host of Lumberjacks.

“I can’t even pick one guy to say who the player of the game was," Key added. "I could pick a Cavin, I could pick Payton, I could pick Lonnie, I could pick Tre, I could pick Jaxon, it was just a team effort. The player of the game was the whole team and that’s what it takes in the playoffs.”

The balanced scoring of the Jacks offense had Holden confident about the team’s prospects now that a 2A State berth has been clinched for the second year in a row.

“Tra Jenkins had 13 and nine (rebounds). If he does that from here on out, I can’t see anybody beating us,” stated Holden. “Black Hills, Mark Morris, anybody. I don’t care. TraMayne, he’s an energy guy. He brings it every single game and that’s what I love about our team.”

Now R.A. Long will have the opportunity to defend its 2A District IV title against its Longview rival Mark Morris. The Jacks lost both meetings in the regular season to a balanced Monarchs squad which boasts two dynamic scorers in Kobe Parlin and Braydon Olson.

“We want to go defend it. That was our next goal. Try and accomplish that and move on to State,” said Key.

The District championship game is set for Friday on a neutral floor at Hudson’s Bay with a scheduled tip of 8 p.m.