VANCOUVER — R.A. Long never wavered in its belief that it was the better team.

On Friday night, with the 2A District IV championship on the line on a neutral court at Hudson’s Bay, the Jacks proved it by beating Mark Morris 66-61.

The third time was indeed the charm.

The two Longview rivals clashed for the third time this season and like any good trilogy fight, it was scrappy, emotional and filled with momentum swings.

Cavin Holden, the 2A GSHL co-MVP, finished with a game-high 25 points on 6-for-13 shooting. The Jacks’ senior guard left plenty on the line though, finishing just 11-for-20 from the charity stripe.

TraMayne Jenkins was instrumental on the glass with 13 rebounds, nine coming in the first half which helped R.A. Long build a 33-27 halftime lead. R.A. Long won the rebounding battle 27-22 including 18-9 over the first half of the game.

“I knew I had to be more physical than them,” Jenkins said. “It was on me to bring the physicality in this game and that's what we had to do to win, be more physical.”

That's an approach that the power forward's coach fully endorsed.

“When you play good teams, it’s going to be a scrappy game (and) it might be ugly,” R.A. Long coach Jeray Key said. “Whoever can win the fist fight comes out on top and we were able to do that.”

The arch rivals traded leads over the first 12 minutes with each side able to hold at least a five-point edge over the other. After Braydon Olson scored on a strong take to the hoop against three Jacks’ defenders to put the Monarchs ahead 23-18 midway through the second quarter, R.A. Long responded with an 11-0 run to claim the lead for good.

The run was very similar to the 15-0 second-quarter spurt the Monarchs utilized in the first meeting back on Jan. 11 to pull away for good. This time around R.A. Long did it by rebounding and knocking down its open looks from beyond the arc. Holden, Lonnie Brown Jr. and Aizik Rothwell combined to make four consecutive threes which catapulted the Jacks ahead 32-25.

“We were able to tell Mark Morris was getting frustrated because Braydon and Kobe weren’t really scoring as we were playing tough defense on them,” Brown said. “We were able to tell that we had the momentum going into the second half.”

The Jacks began to pull away in the third quarter as a few calls over the course of several sequences went the Jacks’ way to keep the momentum squarely on their side of the court.

R.A. Long held a 38-29 lead after Jaxon Cook converted inside with authority against the smaller Kobe Parlin who tried to draw a charge. Brown followed with a pair of threes to put the Jacks up 44-36. His second three ended the Monarchs’ late third-quarter run which saw the 2A Greater St. Helens League regular-season champions score seven unanswered points to close to within five points with 1:05 to play in the third quarter.

Riding a 21-game winning streak entering the District final, Mark Morris didn’t go away quietly. Behind the play of league co-MVP Kobe Parlin, Olson and Deacon Dietz the team closed to within four points of the Jacks’ lead, trailing just 48-44 with a little over six minutes remaining.

But every time the Monarchs made a run, the Jacks were ready with a response. Holden made a play to get to the line, followed by a steal on defense and two free throws from Jake Gabbard to move back up by seven points, 51-44.

Brown was named player of the game for a performance which saw the junior finish with 17 points on 5-for-12 shooting almost entirely from downtown. As a team, R.A. Long finished at 41 percent from the field and 10-for-28 from three-point range. It also shot more free throws, 32 to Mark Morris’ 13. Despite shooting only 18-for-32 from the line, which kept Mark Morris in the game over the final minute, the Jacks never relinquished their lead.

“I congratulate (R.A. Long). They played a really good game,” Mark Morris coach, and 2A GSHL Coach of the Year, Bill Bakamus said. “They had some guys step up. We thought we were going to win until the very end. We just weren’t able to get any kind of run going.”

Mark Morris finished the game at 46 percent from the field and just 29 percent from beyond the arc (6-for-21).

When the final buzzer sounded, the R.A. Long celebration began. For the Lumberjacks the win was validation of the team’s strong regular season which saw it finish 14-2 in 2A GSHL play, with losses only to Mark Morris, and win over their side of the bracket at the Fort Vancouver Holiday Classic.

“We felt like we’ve been an underdog all year. Felt that we should have been (ranked) higher,” Key admitted. “We’re in the 10 spot and we still felt disrespected. So we’ve got that chip on our shoulder, we’re going to keep it there and keep grinding.”

Meanwhile, Mark Morris was left gutted having lost the opportunity to cut the nets down after a perfect regular season run through the 2A level. Its only prior loss came in a non-league road game to 4A Jackson way back on Dec. 3.

“It was a really tough loss,” Monarchs’ guard Malakai Gray acknowledged. “Obviously it stings, but we’re prepared to bounce back. We’re prepared to hit practice hard and we’re going to play really hard at State. The season’s not over yet. We’re going to keep our heads up and we’re going to be alright.”

Gray was one of the Monarchs who endured an atypical off night. He was held scoreless with an 0-for-4 shooting night. Parlin led the Monarchs with 20 points and Olson added 18 in the loss. Dietz finished with 10 and Carson Bogner added nine points.

“Every play counts. So if it’s as small as a travel, just a turnover in general can really affect the game,” Gray noted. “The game was super close so those small mistakes really added up.

“Sometimes the shots don’t fall. That’s just how the game goes. It’s just the game of basketball. You have to live with it.”

Both teams head onto the 2A state tournament with Regional games beginning next week. While they await their respective draws, Friday’s win over Mark Morris gives R.A. Long a little added confidence that its chances of winning the 2A state title are as good as any.

“The ultimate goal is to win a state championship,” insisted Key. “We’re right there with anyone.”