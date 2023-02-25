SPOKANE — R.A. Long couldn’t miss from the field. It was the dream start.

Lonnie Brown Jr. hit his fourth three-pointer of the first half, and Aizik Rothwell followed with another, to give the Jacks a 32-16 lead on No. 1 Pullman with less than three minutes to play in the second quarter.

Alas, it didn’t last.

Pullman went on an 18-0 run to complete a comeback and eventually defeat No. 8 R.A. Long 67-55 Saturday at West Valley High School to advance to the quarterfinal round.

Cavin Holden was called for two consecutive charges and had to be lifted from the game with three fouls midway through the second quarter. Playing without its on floor leader for one of the few times all season, R.A. Long was clearly flustered trying to find offense against a lengthy Pullman defense. Including Holden’s charge calls, the Lumberjacks went through a stretch where they turned the ball over five times and also missed five good looks around the rim.

Pullman (24-0 overall) could sense the Jacks were rattled, and they poured it on. Star senior guard Jaedyn Brown led the charge, which turned into a 13-0 run to end the half behind just three points, 32-29.

The Jacks had their opportunities, but couldn’t get anything to fall. They struggled with Holden on the bench.

“Obviously we were feeling good knocking down all of our shots and stuff, but of course when Cavin came out, he hasn’t really come out all year, so we kind of got lost for a little bit. I think we got shook,” R.A. Long senior Jake Gabbard said. “Then in the second half we lost our toughness, and the lead got away from us.”

Brown jumped a passing lane on the perimeter for a fast-break slam which cut the Jacks’ lead to 32-24 and turned the momentum for good. The Greyhounds also found their 6-foot-10 center Austin Hunt over the final two minutes of the first half. He converted a three-point play and made a turnaround bucket to close the second quarter.

“It’s definitely difficult, because when we’re dealing with adversity we usually look to Cavin,” admitted Gabbard. “We just needed to find a leader out there. Unfortunately we didn’t. You know, nobody stepped up. We’ll be working on that in practice for sure.”

Pullman picked up where it left off in the second half by keeping the pressure on the Jacks, who despite returning Holden to the lineup still found themselves out of sync on offense to open the second half. Pullman’s run extended to 18-0; it grabbed a 34-32 lead before Holden ended the run with a pair of free throws to tie the game. A Rothwell four-point play put the Jacks ahead 38-34 midway through the third quarter, but once again, Pullman had the answer.

R.A. Long (20-5) could not guard both Brown and the 6-foot-10 Hunt in the second half. Brown finished with 32 points on 8-for-17 field-goal shooting and 12-for-15 from the foul line. Hunt chipped in nine points and Dane Sykes added 12 for the Greyhounds who shot 51 percent for the game as a team.

The Greyhounds answered with a 12-2 run to go up 46-40 as Brown dropped in five and Sykes slammed home two more. On the other end, the Jacks continued to have a tough time finding offense.

“We came out; we hit shots right away; and then foul trouble happened and offensive rebounds. A lot of offensive rebounds,” R.A. Long coach Jeray Key said.

Key, though, lamented his team’s work against Brown, who dominated in the second half.

“We worked on a face cut all week so it was just kind of a disappointing effort," Key said. "I mean my guys, they played hard, don’t get me wrong, but when it comes to these types of games, you don’t have a lot of margin for error. You have to follow the game plan and do what you practice.”

Holden finished with a team-high 25 points and five assists to lead the Jacks' offense. Brown Jr. added 15 points going 5-for-9 from beyond the arc. TraMayne Jenkins chipped in eight points and five rebounds to lead the Jacks on the glass, where they were outrebounded 28-20 by Pullman.

The undefeated Greyhounds presented a matchup problem all over the court for the Jacks, who could not match the size they put on the floor. With Hunt controlling the paint and the 6-foot-5 Sykes, 6-foot-4 Brown and 6-foot-4 Champ Powaukee on the perimeter, the Jacks rarely found second-chance opportunities on the offensive end.

“That’s a really tall team,” said Gabbard. “The shortest guy in their starting five is 6-foot-1. We knew it was going to be a battle on the boards. I don’t know if we were scared. We weren’t really boxing out, and we were just letting them be tougher than us. They won the rebounding battle, and that’s probably what won them the game.”

Despite the loss, the Jacks remain alive in the 2A state tournament. The team will play the winner of No. 9 West Valley and No. 16 Clover Park on Wednesday at the Yakima Valley SunDome. The tip is scheduled for 2 p.m.

Coach Key has no doubt his team will put this loss behind it. And they've got a couple long bus rides to do so.

“This was a seeding game more than anything. We’ve been here before. We’’ve played in big games before so I’m not worried about us re-grouping,” Key said. “At the end of the day, it’s win or go home and I know our guys don’t want to go home. I mean you don’t want to be the team that plays us (next). We haven’t lost two games in a row all season. I’m expecting us to go out here and put our freaking best effort forward and go get our next one and then make our run at the State title.”