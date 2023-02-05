It has all built to this: Mark Morris and R.A. Long inside The Lumberdome in front of a sold-out crowd for all of the marbles.

Check that. For half of the marbles as Mark Morris already locked up at least a share of the 2A Greater St. Helens League title with its 15-0 run through league play including a nine-point win in the first meeting between the Longview rivals back on Jan. 11.

Monday’s game is also senior night for R.A. Long and its three seniors Jaxon Cook, Jake Gabbard and Cavin Holden, the new school record-holder for individual career scoring and individual single-game scoring (54). Holden surpassed Adam Perry on Jan. 23 at Hudson’s Bay and currently sits at 1,748 with at least three more games to be played.

“I don’t think there’s a better place to play a game of this magnitude than The Lumberdome,” Mark Morris coach Bill Bakamus said.

All eyes will be on Holden again in the rematch. Mark Morris limited the Jacks’ leading scorer to 17 points in the first meeting through a strict double-team strategy employed by head coach Bakamus. The strategy worked well as Holden was able to shoot far fewer shots (12) than his season average.

Since then, R.A. Long has seen a similar defensive approach employed against it by its other league opponents and won all seven games in spite of it. The strategy has been practiced and played against. The Jacks are confident they can beat it and surely Bakamus and his team will have something new in store for Holden and the Jacks in Game 2.

While stopping Holden is priority A, B and C for the Monarchs, aside from finding a way to get their star guard untracked, the Jacks’ focus will be to top the Monarchs’ physicality.

Holden was frustrated after the teams’ first meeting believing his team wasn’t physical enough. His coach, meanwhile, wasn’t pleased with the overall defensive effort which allowed Kobe Parlin to score a game-high 29 points and multiple Monarchs’ scoring runs, including a 15-0 run in the second quarter which gave Mark Morris the momentum and control of the game.

“We were a step slow tonight, I don’t know what it was,” R.A. Long coach Jeray Key said after the first game. “We weren’t really turning the ball (over) at all. We had a couple bad rotations and when we made rotations, we gave up a couple of three-pointers and they hit them.”

Mark Morris scored 77 points on R.A. Long in the first meeting and for coach Key, the focus is on limiting the Monarchs’ good looks.

“We’re as prepared as we can be,” Key said. “We’ve got to play better defense this time around. They scored 77 points last game and made a ton of tough shots last time, so hopefully our defense will be better.”

R.A. Long will need to shore those areas up and match the Monarchs’ energy in going after rebounds and 50-50 balls to hang a loss on the undefeated-in-league Monarchs riding a 18-game winning streak.

“Yeah, we’re ready... I think the tickets are sold out already. A lot of people are going to be (at The Lumberdome). Hopefully the pressure doesn’t get to us,” Holden said. “Bakamus showed us the double team, the triple team. Every team has been doing it now since they saw (Mark Morris) beat us (with it). So we’ve been working on that in every game and every practice and I think my teammates have been doing good.”

Mark Morris (19-1, 15-0 league), which enters the game ranked as the No. 3 team at the 2A level in the state by the Associated Press, will need to essentially repeat the performance it produced in the initial meeting. When shooters Braydon Olson, Malakai Gray and Parlin get open looks, they need to knock them down. On the glass, Dossen Morrow, Deacon Dietz and the rest of the Monarchs will have to work together to win the rebounding edge against the size of the Jacks’ Jaxon Cook and hustle of Tra’Mayne Jenkins.

“Having coached in (the) game many times before, I know what the emotion, the psyche is all about and I think our kids have matured in a big way throughout the year in dealing with big games,” Bakamus stated. “They’re a year older and maturity has such a huge component of success in a game that’s going to be emotional, frothy, intense, you know, Sonny Liston and Muhammed Ali… Whatever you want to call it.”

Perhaps, a suitable name is, “The Rumble in the Dome.” As far as Holden is concerned, the Jacks are not falling short in the toughness category in Round 2.

“Hell no. That ain’t going to happen again, I’ll tell you right now,” stated Holden confidently. “Right after (that loss), the next day at practice, it was Mark Morris, Mark Morris. We didn’t care about any other team. Yeah, we had to get through every other team (left on the schedule), but it was Mark Morris, Mark Morris. Now that we’ve got through the league, and now we’ve got Mark Morris, I think it will be a totally different game.”

With a win, not only will R.A. Long earn a share of the 2A GSHL championship – what would be its third consecutive league title – the momentum it will lend the Jacks heading into the 2A District IV Tournament is immeasurable.

“It would mean a lot,” Gabbard admitted. “Obviously we don’t want it to be shared with Mark Morris, but we’re here now and that’s what it’s going to have to be. If we win this one on Monday, it’s going to carry over big time in the playoffs and to go on to State.”

Holden also figures this won’t be the last time the two teams face this season. A third meeting is not guaranteed, but given the two teams’ respective dominance over their league this year, it would be no surprise to see the squads meet with a district trophy on the line.

“I can’t go out with a tie. This is not the last time we’re going to see my Mark Morris this year. We’re going to see them again,” Holden predicted. “My guess is District championship or State. It’s not going to be a tie, because we’re going to play three times. We’ve got to get ready for that.”

But before the possible trilogy fight, the challenger needs to even the score.

Longview’s rivalry rematch is slated to tip off at 7 p.m., Monday night at R.A. Long High School. Tickets are sold out but the game will be live-streamed on N2 media and broadcast on local radio stations.