2A High School Boys Basketball Preview: R.A. Long looking for record setting win at Mark Morris

Can you feel the noise vibrating off the walls of Ted M. Natt Court? Can you hear the student sections thundering chants in the discordance of the gym? Can you taste the animosity in the air?

Here we are again. It is time for the 143rd meeting between R.A. Long and Mark Morris, battling it out for the hearts and minds of Longview since 1958 when Mark Morris commenced its boys varsity basketball program. Mark Morris won that year, earning its first win in the program’s history and has been winning (mostly) ever since against the rival Lumberjacks to the tune of a 103-39 all-time record.

That sterling rivalry mark includes an 81-9 run from 1978 until Jan. 13, 2020.

Ahh, but things have changed lately.

Jeray Key, a former Monarch player now coaching the Lumberjacks, has turned things all the way around. His R.A. Long program has won the last six meetings between the two schools including all three last season en route to just its second State tournament trophy. Now, the Jacks seek a record seventh consecutive win over Mark Morris and legendary head coach Bill Bakamus’ program.

Last year, Cavin Holden scored a game-high 37 points and R.A. Long dropped 39 points in the fourth quarter in the first meeting with the Monarchs to earn an 85-72 come-from-behind victory that extended the winning streak to four. The streak became six when Holden’s crew won the faceoff with MM in the district tournament three weeks later.

The two programs enter Wednesday’s matchup ranked in the top 10 of 2A teams in Washington state – Mark Morris at No. 5 and R.A. Long at No. 8 per the Associated Press vote – while (presumably) carrying unblemished 2A Greater St. Helens League records (Mark Morris and R.A. Long each play Monday night after the print deadline). Not since 1976 has that been the case at the time of their meeting.

The 143rd rendition of Longview’s greatest rivalry should feel more like those of yesteryear when the games were played in front of standing-room only crowds with boisterous fans packing the rafters shoulder-to-shoulder and condensation dripping off the walls. The COVID-19 restrictions of 2021 are gone according to Mark Morris athletic secretary Chandra Peters, and good riddance. The Monarchs’ gym will likely sellout to fill its capacity of 2,600.

Yes, it’s time for the Longview community to unite once again for a good, old fashioned hardwood brouhaha between brothers, bad blood and all.

“Nothing compares to a Civil War, it just has a little bit extra to it,” Bakamus admitted. “It’s really the best sporting event that we have here in Longview... Just from a pure sports enthusiast or casual fan’s perspective. This is the red dress gala.”

There’s heat that comes along with the drama, and there should be.

“You pick a side when you’re young,” Rem Bakamus, a Mark Morris player from 2009-12 who’s now an assistant coach at the University of Arizona. “You start at Cascade or Monticello (middle schools) and they’re always like, ‘We’re better than you.’ Of course, it took them hiring one of our own in Jeray to turn their program around.”

Rem’s father Bill Bakamus has seen it all when it comes to the rivalry games and there’s one word that comes to mind when he recalls it all as a whole.

“There’s no doubt. This game, the best way to describe it is it gets pretty frothy,” said the Monarchs’ hall of fame coach.

Walking around the community, talking to fans and alumni from either side, memories abound from prior classics.

Like the Jan. 28, 2017 meeting wherein R.A. Long snapped a hellacious 28-game losing streak spanning 13 years. The Lumberjacks prevailed 62-56 behind the performances of Coby Rothwell and Marcus Maryott.

Or the 1989 iteration when R.A. Long finally snuck in a win against the 1980’s juggernaut that was Mark Morris with Wes Armstrong’s (now Kalama’s head coach) game-winning free throw.

In 2011, Mark Morris returned the favor when Ryan Littlefield (now coaching RAL baseball) hit an eventual game-winning reverse lay-up that must have scraped sweat off the Lumberdome ceiling before falling through the net with just seconds remaining to launch a celebration from the Monarchs’ faithful on the Jacks’ beloved Joe Moses Court.

Other games were historic for different reasons. There was the 1985 game which Mark Morris won 18-16 before the use of shot clocks came into play. R.A. Long took the air right out of that contest, wary of the Monarchs’ size and athleticism.

And there was the Feb. 19, 1991 game which went three overtimes and Mark Morris eventually prevailed, as it so often has, 79-69.

The two school campuses are separated by less than a mile as the crow flies. Yet somehow, there’s a perceived notion of a separation in class: The old narrative pits the kids from the hill, all decked out in their fancy Columbia – don’t call it “baby” – blue against the kids from the Highlands in their workingman’s red and black flannel.

But it isn’t just the schools’ colors or the waters of Lake Sacajawea that separates them – it’s decades of history.

And underneath it all is a community that still cares. Just ask Mickey Polis, the current Lower Columbia College men’s basketball coach and another Monarch alum.

“That’s what makes it special,” said Polis, who was a part of four Mark Morris state tournament teams from 2002-2005. “Otherwise it’s just another game. It’s not another game.”

Polis grew up watching the games when his dad, Mike, was a head coach and played in the years prior to the fire marshal dictating the limit on the attendance. Back then it seemed like the entire city packed into the claustrophobic Lumberdome, filling the loft and hanging off the railings.

“It was really intense,” remembered Polis. “It was unbelievable.”

Mark Morris public address announcer Dave Andrew has been coming to games since the 1960’s when his father was a vice principal at Mark Morris. Now a 35-year vet behind the mic, he’s looking forward to another.

“I’ve seen a lot of those games. I enjoy them,” Andrew said. “I like the rivalry. I dislike it when it gets venomous sometimes. That to me is just not necessary. I just like a nice, healthy high school, lets-have-fun rivalry and then lets shake hands when we’re done.”

High school rivalries possess the power of the infinite. They go on even as classes graduate and players move on to college and careers. They go on through recessions and pandemics, giving alumni on both sides a reason to return to the old halls to see what’s changed, and what hasn’t.

And they will do so again on Wednesday for the latest chapter between R.A. Long and its kin from Mark Morris. Except this time around, they’ll be playing to determine which team is the “little” brother going forward.