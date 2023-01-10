2A High School Boys Basketball Preview: Parlin and Holden to square off when Mark Morris hosts R.A. Long

With apologies to R.A. Long’s hype man Eric Elliot and all of the Mark Morris faithful who will likely cringe at these words: Are you ready to get jacked up?

The 143rd varsity boys basketball showdown between Longview schools separated only by Lake Sacajawea and a chasm of head-to-head wins is set for tip off Wednesday, and there’s more than just bragging rights on the line. The first round of the 2022-23 rivalry series will take place with both teams sitting atop the 2A Greater St. Helens League standings.

This is a big one.

Both programs enter Wednesday’s contest undefeated in league play and tied atop the 2A GSHL at 7-0. Mark Morris (10-1, 7-0 league) was ranked No. 5 amongst 2A WIAA programs while R.A. Long (9-2, 7-0) was ranked eighth in last week’s Associated Press poll. That will make this matchup the first between top-10 Longview teams since 1976.

Not only that, but if R.A. Long wins it will set a new school record for consecutive wins over the Monarchs. The Lumberjacks will enter the game having defeated Mark Morris in six straight games dating back to Feb. 4, 2020.

Expect a capacity crowd on hand at Ted M. Natt Court with full student sections and the audience leaning over the upper railings to catch a glimpse of R.A. Long’s shooting star senior Cavin Holden wages battle against Mark Morris senior and long-time nemesis Kobe Parlin.

“It’s going to be a close game,” Holden said. “It’s a Civil War.”

Holden has scored 54 points twice this season, most recently on Monday when he tied his own R.A. Long program record for most points in a game. Parlin scored 21 in another Mark Morris win on Monday and is averaging close to the quarter century mark.

Those are the two most prolific scorers in the gym, but there’s also a colorful supporting cast on both sides of this drama.

“It’s going to be wild. It’s going to be full capacity in both student sections,” Mark Morris guard Braydon Olson said. “They’ve been a really good team the last two years. We have respect for them, but we think we’re a good team this year and we just have to keep preparing to see what we can do.”

The Lumberjacks recently won the Fort Vancouver Holiday Classic with Holden leading the charge. The team earned victories over an Oregon 6A Reynolds squad, 3A De La Salle North Catholic of Portland and Vancouver’s 3A Mountain View en route to the championship. As good as Holden is on offense (36.7 ppg), the Jacks have beat teams this season with their defense.

Coached by Jeray Key, a legend on the hardwood during his time as a player Mark Morris, the Lumberjacks’ now embody his identity by playing stalwart defense led by tenacious will. It’s a team that doesn’t even know how to back down from bigger or more athletic teams.

Players such as 6-foot-1 TraMayne Jenkins and 5-foot-10 guard Jacob Gabbard consistently give up height and weight on defense and yet Key relies on those two defenders as much as any players on his roster.

He’s called Jenkins his “Swiss Army knife” because he can defend multiple spots on the court and provide whatever the team needs, whether that is a rebound, steal or a clutch bucket in the paint. And senior 6-foot-7 center Jaxon Cook presents a mismatch on the low block for most teams.

“I’m sure it will be pretty tense. You can cut (the tension) with a knife,” Cook said. “It will be fun to play in.”

While Holden gets all the headlines, junior guard Lonnie Brown Jr. can shoot it, and so can Gabbard and sophomore Paxton Thill. Teams have tried to focus their defenses on Holden by using 2-3 zones or box-and-1’s to their detriment as the aforementioned trio continue to prove they can knock down open looks.

Mark Morris’ hall-of-fame coach Bill Bakamus is well aware of the threat Holden presents. After all, this isn’t the first time he’s had to prepare for the likely repeat 2A GSHL Player of the Year. Holden dropped 37 points on the Monarchs in the teams’ first head-to-head meeting last season after first making waves as a freshman.

“The reason I respect him is because he is a basketball junkie,” Bakamus said. “Basketball is his passion, he has put in so many hours to get where he is. It didn’t happen just naturally. It’s been because he has been dedicated to the game and he has made himself into the player that he is.”

More specifically, that once-upon-a-time cocky freshman who could hit from anywhere on the court has proven himself to be among the smartest players, too..

“I like his basketball I.Q,” Bakamus added. “He’s a hard player to speed up. He seems to play within himself very well. For a guy that is a prolific scorer, most of his shots aren’t rushed, they come from within their system.”

The other cogs in that system have also earned the respect of a man who once went nearly 13 years between losses to the Jacks. That starts at the top with the leadership shown by his former All-State player, Key.

“They also have some other kids that play the game hard. If they were his own children, I would say that they are just a chip off the old block of Jeray,” Bakamus said. “Jeray was no nonsense. The look in the eye, the intensity, the pride on the defensive end. You know, he demands that of his kids and you see that in the way they play.”

But don’t sleep on Mark Morris. The Monarchs are ranked top-five in the state for a reason. This team has two elite scorers in Parlin and Olson and depth behind them with the likes of Malakai Gray, Dossen Morrow, Jake Hammond, Carson Bogner and Jace Wygant.

There’s also senior Deacon Dietz who scored four points in Monday’s win at Washougal in his return from injury. That appearance was just Dietz’ second of the season. Could the four-year varsity player be an X-factor, Wednesday?

Mark Morris has been tested, too. The Monarchs opened the season with non-league games on the road against 3A Mountlake Terrace and 4A Jackson. During the holiday break, the team traveled east to Yakima for the SunDome Shootout where it defeated Selah and Brewster.

“I’m hoping those kinds of games and those kinds of environments had us grow up mentally to where we don’t look at this game and get overanxious,” Bakamus said.

Players on both sides are looking forward to the contest and coach Key knows his team is ready.

“Two teams that are top 10 in the state right now. It’s going to be a big game. We’re ready,” Key said. “It’s a rivalry game and it’s a pride thing. Anything can happen.”

That’s the one lesson that remains constant throughout the years of the rivalry no matter which side one might find themselves on — expect the unexpected.

“From my past experience, it’s not always the guy that you expect to play well, there’s always some unassuming player who shines on one team or the other and that can be a real difference maker,” added Bakamus.

Meanwhile, the mood around the halls of Mark Morris is pensive, there’s a modicum of anxiety and certainly an abundance of excitement. Every student reached for comment expressed the same sentiment: Mark Morris has to win. The kings’ court can wait no longer.

Proud as the Monarchs are of their football team, Mark Morris is a basketball school and this run of six straight wins by R.A. Long cuts at their collective pride.

Faces from the blue and red student section like Zack Ziegler, Jace Kiser, Rosie Johnson, Jessalyn Kloke, David Calderon and Giovanni Barboza all expressed the same sentiment — Mark Morris needs to win.

“We’re just really excited,” Jessalyn Kloke said. “We want to beat them and I think that the team is better now than it has been recently.”

David Calderon put it another way.

“If we don’t win this, everyone’s going to be in a bad mood.”