Well, Cavin Holden was right: There will be another chapter in the Mark Morris and R.A. Long 2023 story.

Now, for just the second time in their 65-year shared history, the two Longview area programs will meet with a District title on the line when they face off Friday at Hudson’s Bay at 8 p.m.

The last, and only other, time the all-Longview spectacle occurred was nearly 20 years ago to the day. That’s when Kyle Fowler’s R.A. Long team led by Adam Perry and a host of rabid Jacks defeated Bill Bakamus’ Monarchs led by Mickey Polis and Josh Wilson, 56-53 back on Mar. 1, 2003 at Saint Martins University. It’s a loss that still stings with the sophomore sensations turned head basketball coaches two decades later.

R.A. Long (19-4 overall) will be defending its District title from a year ago while trying to avenge two prior defeats this season including a two-point loss on its home floor not even two weeks ago.

For the third time to be the charm for the Lumberjacks, they must curtail any potential extended scoring run from the Monarchs while winning the game on the edges – steals, rebounds and free throws. In the two prior contests this season Mark Morris used 15-0 and 11-0 scoring runs to take control of Game 1 and Game 2, respectively, while also winning the turnover battle.

“Too many mental mistakes, that’s what it comes down to. It’s not that we lost the game, we beat ourselves,” R.A. Long coach Jeray Key said following the Feb. 6 loss. “We had 18 turnovers, fouled four or five times and they got and-one three-point plays. You can’t do that.”

In the Lumberjacks’ most recent win, a 64-56 victory over Tumwater, the No. 1 seed from Evergreen 2A coached by the aforementioned Wilson, the Jacks received double-figure scoring contributions from both senior Jaxon Cook and sophomore TraMayne Jenkins. If the Jacks’ post players can duplicate that effort against a more physical Mark Morris interior presence, they have a very real shot to win the trilogy match.

“Some of the keys are going to be stopping them in transition and staying out of foul trouble,” noted R.A. Long senior Jake Gabbard. “The last time we played them our bigs got into foul trouble early which hurt us.”

R.A. Long’s Holden, recently dubbed co-MVP of the 2A GSHL, agreed with his point guard.

“They’re a good team. They are ranked number two (in the state) for a reason. They don’t have one guy that can score, they have a multitude of guys,” Holden said. “The emotions are going to be high, there’s going to be a lot of people there.”

As for Mark Morris (22-1), winners of 21 consecutive games including Tuesday’s clubbing of Black Hills in the semifinal, it seems to be peaking at the most optimal time of the season.

Olson, the Monarchs’ junior guard, appears particularly locked in. Olson is coming off a 32-point effort against Black Hills in approximately 24 minutes of work in which he was 14-for-23 from the field and 4-for-8 from beyond the arc.

It isn’t just the scoring that Olson’s opponent needs to be concerned with, it is his work on the defensive glass, in passing lanes and in transition which set up his offensive game so effectively. In addition to 32 points against Black Hills, Olson had eight rebounds, four steals and four assists.

“When he is feeling it like that, I think our guys recognize it and say, “Okay, let her fly,’ and we play around him,” Bakamus said after Tuesday’s performance. “That was a nice performance. Just a good all-around performance from everybody. I really liked our passing. I think it’s where it should be for this time in the season.”

Mark Morris, ranked No. 2 among 2A basketball teams in the state by the Associated Press, is showing signs of playing its best basketball in February when the stakes are highest. It will be focused on repeating the script that worked two times previously rather than giving their favorite movie a rewrite.

The outline of the plot centers around creating space for Mark Morris’ two scoring leaders – senior and co-MVP of the 2A GSHL Kobe Parlin, and Olson – to get to work. Their performances in Rounds 1 and 2 were paramount in carrying the Monarchs to victory.

“The difference maker will probably be defense which is always the difference in Districts and at State – the defensive physicality,” stated Parlin. “I think we can get things done.”

While R.A. Long will have to mind the Monarchs’ role players (which makes guarding Olson and Parlin for 32 minutes so difficult) in Deacon Dietz, Malachi Gray and Dossen Morrow, the primary concern will be limiting the quality looks, fast breaks and three-point plays for Olson and Parlin.

The Monarchs already have a 2A GSHL championshp trophy ready to be added to the trophy case, now it has its eyes set on adding the District championship trophy and cutting the nets down at Hudson’s Bay.

“We have another goal which is to dethrone the reigning R.A. Long Lumberjacks. They are the defending District champion. They’ve had the experience of cutting down the nets,” Bakamus said. “We’d like to do that and move onto the next round of the State playoffs. There’s a lot of pride on the line.”

The Monarchs’ MVP shared that mindset with his coach.

“I think it’s going to add a little more juice and excitement to cutting down the nets,” Parlin said of going through the Jacks in order to bring the District trophy back to Ted M. Natt Court.

Turns out that’s a sentiment that’s common amongst the Monarchs.

“(We’re) super excited. We’re all pumped,” Mark Morris forward Dossen Morrow said. “We love playing them. It’s always a good atmosphere… It’s not going to be an easy game. We’re going to have to fight (and) work hard.”