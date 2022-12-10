2A High School Boys Basketball: Parlin's yam boosts Mark Morris over Ridgefield

Kobe Parlin made a statement Friday night.

With Ridgefield’s Cole Chester effectively unstoppable and with Deacon Dietz still recovering from a nagging football injury, the Mark Morris boys basketball team needed someone to bow their back and take control.

Parlin, a senior in his fourth year of varsity hoops, did just that. He scored 34 points and offered a resounding hammer job on Ridgefield senior forward Sid Bryant as the Monarchs held off the Spudders 73-69 in 2A Great St. Helens League contest at Ted M. Natt Court.

“We just gotta keep building, and building and building and see how far it takes us,” Parlin said.

It isn’t as simple as saying any player who scores 30-plus points had a good night. There were two Friday night, as it happens (Chester had 31 but we’ll get to him later).

But both efforts Friday night were good nights.

Parlin’s 34 came without the help of any 3's, only a handful of misses and a 15-of-16 night from the free throw line. His baskets came from midrange, from in the paint and from the free throw line.

Most importantly, whenever the Monarchs absolutely needed a basket, be it to gain the lead or answer a brewing Spudder run, Parlin was there. Calm as an inland lake and dangerous as, well, a lion.

“I still give him a bad time about when he was a freshman and guys would come up and take the ball out of his hands,” Monarchs coach Bill Bakamus said. “He has a great short memory, he doesn’t remember those things. He’s really grown as a player. He’s providing great leadership on and off the court. I just think those things bode well for our team this year.”

But none of the baskets were as big as his fourth quarter dunk, which capped a streak of 10 straight Monarch points for the senior guard, gave Mark Morris an eight-point lead and forced Ridgefield coach Jason Buffum to take a timeout to prevent the game from getting out of hand.

With Mark Morris leading 57-51, Monarch post Dossen Morrow grabbed a loose ball while prone and got it ahead to Parlin, starting a fast break.

The crowd, especially the always engaged Monarch student section, began to rise, sensing Parlin’s intent. The senior gathered two feet and went right to the rim, catching a body in the process.

After the game, a fan walked by Bakamus and jokingly asked if he gave Parlin permission to dunk. Of course he did. And once Parlin got it on the break, that was his only thought. He missed an earlier chance to pack it when he got fouled going up. This was his chance to make up for it.

“I didn’t think he was gonna jump with me because he’s seen me dunk,” Parlin said. “We played summer league, fall league and he’s seen me dunk. I did not think he was jumping with me.”

And this brings us to Ridgefield, Chester and that timeout Buffum took as The Natt threatened to collapse in on itself after Parlin’s yam job.

Even though that dunk got Mark Morris’ lead to eight there were still six-and-a-half minutes to play and the Spudders are never out of reach. They can shoot the lights out of a gym, especially Chester, a junior guard with a quick release and a fearless and confident mentality that makes him dangerous as soon as he crosses half court.

In the third quarter, Chester scored 12 points with two 3's without missing a shot. Colten Castro, even though he slowed down in the second half after a brilliant initial 16 minutes, was dangerous from deep, as well.

“(Chester) shot the ball like Rick Barry,” Bakamus said, relieved. “He was just on — they weren’t even hitting the rim. I thought we guarded relatively well, we just didn’t get him off of his spot real well. I think it surprised the kids — quick release, the stepbacks, little shake to what he does. He’s a good player.”

So when Mark Morris took that eight-point lead with most of the fourth quarter to play and momentum squarely on its side, the Monarch bench knew it would not just skip away, a win easily in hand.

The Spudders were going to make it difficult.

Chester hit a three pointer with 1:32 left to cut the Monarch six-point lead in half, and from there on out it was tense. It would come down to who made a crucial mistake in a critical situation.

Braydon Olson, who had 19 points for the Monarchs, made two free throws, but Jalen Dunn responded by cutting to the basket after a Bryant offensive rebound and layed it up and in, keeping the difference at three with under a minute to play.

After a Ridgefield timeout, Carson Bogner went to the free throw line for the Monarchs and made both, then Castro traveled as Mark Morris put on a press, and Olson went back to the free throw line after a quick Spudder foul. He made one, making it a four-point game with 31 seconds remaining.

After Dunn made one of two in the one-and-one and a held ball on the rebound kept it at Ridgefield’s basket, Chester hit another big three ball, cutting the Mark Morris lead to one at 68-67 with 11.9 on the clock.

Ridgefield quickly fouled Parlin on the inbound, who made both. Then, instead of allowing Ridgefield to get it to Chester for a chance to tie, Bakamus had Bogner foul right away. It put him on the bench with five and sent Dunn to the line, but at least it kept Chester or Castro from making an inevitable-feeling three pointer to tie.

“I don’t normally do that. I just don’t believe in letting guys get free throws,” Bakamus said. “But in this case, I just thought to myself, ‘They’re shooting the ball so well from the perimeter, if we don’t they’re gonna get a chance like that, and if they get a chance, the clip, percentage they are shooting at, it might’ve gone in.’ So we played the percentages.”

Dunn made both, once again making it a one-point game, but Parlin put it out of reach making three of four free throws down the stretch, and a wild Ridgefield pass provided the one crucial mistake in a critical situation that gave Mark Morris its second league win in as many tries.

Bakamus pointed to those non-league games against Mountlake Terrace and Jackson, big schools and good teams, that gave them the composure — and confidence — to play smart and poised in tight and nervous moments.

“Those were the same kind of games, and we learned right out of the chute that we have to have composure,” Bakamus said. “You’re right, Ridgefield answered the bell every time. If we hadn’t played smart at the end, it could’ve gone in their favor.”

But, don’t worry too much about Chester’s 31. It’s not an indication of anything greater, except that he can play. And that the Monarchs still didn’t have their best defender.

“I feel like we need Deacon on the defensive end,” Parlin said. “I feel like if he was in this game would’ve been a different style of play.”

Mark Morris (3-1, 2-0) continues league play on Tuesday at Columbia River at 7 p.m.