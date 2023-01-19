2A High School Boys Basketball: Parlin, Mark Morris hold off Columbia River comeback

Unexpectedly, late in the fourth quarter, Mark Morris found itself in a certified knee-shaker against a middling Columbia River squad.

Undefeated in league play and riding a 12-game winning streak, the Monarchs entered Thursday’s home contest at Ted M. Natt Court ready to take care of business. And for the better part of 28 minutes, the Monarchs were on pace to do just that. Then suddenly, the Rapids began scoring at will and a 16-point lead became a two-point deficit with just three minutes to play.

And yet, there was no panic. Mark Morris has been there before.

When push came to shove, senior Kobe Parlin sank a clutch field goal with 35 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter to extend the Mark Morris lead and ultimately secure the victory against Columbia River by a score of 80-73. With the win Mark Morris remained undefeated in 2A Greater St. Helens League play to stayed a game ahead of rival R.A. Long in the loss column atop the standings.

Parlin, who finished with a game-high 29 points, four steals and two assists, admitted afterwards he was confident having the ball in his hands.

“I knew to pump fake them because they jump nearly every single time,” Parlin said. “(I wanted) to find some space in the key area and get a bucket where I shoot about 70 percent from.”

Parlin calmly buried the jumper and Mark Morris got a stop on the Rapids’ subsequent possession thanks to a rushed three-point attempt. The Monarchs gathered the rebound and Braydon Olson stepped to the line where he iced the game. Olson finished with 18 points on 7-for-14 shooting from the field.

The call to set up the team’s leading scorer, and freshly minted WIAA player of the week for January 9-13, was an easy one for Mark Morris coach Bill Bakamus. He has full confidence in the player he’s coached for four seasons.

“(Kobe) burns hot,” Bakamus emphasized. “We can move him around which is nice. We can move him low, we can move him mid, he’s good from the perimeter… I thought his game was solid. He doesn’t rush things… Probably the one thing that gets underestimated is the leadership that he provides.”

Mark Morris held a 16-point lead, 58-42 midway through the third quarter when Columbia River (5-10, 5-6 league) made it clear they were not going to go quietly into the good night.

Instead, the Rapids found the two-way game they were trying to get going all game long, and perhaps all season. Over a 9-minute stretch through the latter half of the third quarter and into the first five minutes of the fourth quarter Columbia River ripped off a 29-11 run to claim a two-point lead, 71-69 with 3:02 to play.

Hezekiah Ponder led the Rapids with 18 points.

“I just don’t know if we were as interested in the defensive end as we were the offensive end,” Bakamus said. “When you’re scoring the ball at a rapid-fire pace you kind of lose sight of what the objective is on the other end because I thought Columbia River scored at ease. Easy lay-ins, easy threes.”

To Bakamus’ point on the easy three’s, it was Ari Richardson who kick-started Columbia River’s run with consecutive three pointers to bring the Rapids to within six points, 60-54. Rapids’ brothers Adam and John Reeder also got going, as they combined for 18 points during the stretch. John Reeder finished with 14 points and Adam Reeder chipped in 12 points to match Richardson's output.

Aided by several poor shot attempts and a few costly turnovers by Mark Morris, the Rapids suddenly found some easy baskets – and quickly – to erase the double-digit deficit and threaten the Monarchs in a way that they rarely have been in 2A GSHL play.

Specifically, the Rapids started to beat Mark Morris at its own game – transition.

“Our mental toughness meter didn’t rise to where it's capable of and where I’ve seen it,” Bakamus said. “In my mind it was a little carryover from Tuesday’s game where we didn’t communicate."

That letdown was noted by the Monarchs' boss and will no doubt be addressed at the team's next practice, if not earlier.

“Each time we take the floor, there’s a standard that we are expecting from each other," Bakamus explained. "As coaches, we’re expecting it from the kids, the kids are expecting it of themselves. We were just lacking in that department. It could be a great wake up call.”

Suddenly trailing after leading for more than 20 minutes, a key moment arrived when the Monarchs created a turnover and run-out to tie the game at 71-71. That transition basket by Olson settled the team down in crunch time.

“(That was) super important. It started good momentum and we got rolling really good after that bucket,” MM junior guard Malakai Gray said.

From there, it was a matter of getting stops. Mark Morris did so to tally its 11th league win of the season. The Monarchs outrebounded the Rapids 28-23 and won the turnover battle by three.

Mark Morris still sits atop the 2A GSHL standings with an unblemished mark, but knows there is no room for error.

“Everybody’s up right now,” Gray said. “We’re just working to keep getting better. We’re not going to decline anytime soon… All the games are super important. We make sure to take it to (our opponent) every single game.”

Gray finished with 12 points in the win.

Next up for the Monarchs is a rematch with the Beavers at Woodland on Monday at 7:30 p.m.