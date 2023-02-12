Mark Morris continued its domination of 2A Greater St. Helens League opponents in its 2A District IV boys basketball tournament opener, Saturday, defeating league foe Columbia River 68-49.

Columbia River defeated Shelton in the pigtail game earning the privilege to face No. 1 seed Mark Morris (21-1 overall). The two teams met twice in the regular season with Mark Morris winning both by an average of 12 points.

The matchup presented the kind of on-paper mismatches that can cause players to lose a bit of their edge.

“It is really hard to beat a team three times and we knew it was a close game the last time, so inside (Columbia River) likely thought they could beat us,” Mark Morris guard Braydon Olson said. “We knew they were going to come out really fighting, so we just had to bring it tonight.”

Columbia River (9-13) managed to hang with the Monarchs for a little over a quarter before the 2A GSHL league champions put their league rival away with a 16-4 run to close out the first half and provide the Monarchs with a 30-20 advantage at halftime.

The senior duo of Kobe Parlin and Deacon Dietz, playing their final game on Ted M. Natt Court, carried the team on both ends of the floor throughout the game. Dietz keyed the second-quarter run with his defensive rebounding and a pair of field goals. Dietz finished the game with a double-double that included 13 points and 12 rebounds. Parlin had a game-high 27 points, six rebounds and two steals, while shooting 11-for-19 from the field.

Mark Morris coach Bill Bakamus wasn't surprised to see Dietz and Parlin dominate on multiple fronts.

“Well, (Dietz is) capable,” Bakamus noted. “I’ve been on him for four years. He has his moments where he’s the strongest, toughest kid out there. I think he and Kobe as seniors tonight really bowed their necks. When (Dietz is) aggressive like that he’s a tremendous ballplayer.”

Dietz carried his strong play into the third quarter where he generated multiple steals and continued to lead the Monarchs on the glass. Dietz had his fingerprints all over the Monarchs’ 13-5 run to open the second half which put the team ahead 43-25 on the Rapids.

“Having Deacon back is a life saver. He works hard every game,” Mark Morris guard Malakai Gray said. “When he’s out here the energy level rises. Deacon’s great to play with, man.”

Mark Morris also received a strong game from junior Braydon Olson who crossed the 1,000 career points barrier in the Monarchs' win over rival R.A. Long in their regular season finale. Olson finished Saturday’s playoff game with 13 points and 11 rebounds. As a team, Mark Morris outrebounded Columbia River 40-17.

Columbia River put together a pair of short-lived runs to pull within 12 points, and even held a brief lead in the second quarter. The last of those rallies brought them to within 53-41 early in the fourth quarter. But each time, the run dissipated with a turnover and a Mark Morris basket on the other end.

Parlin scored 18 of his 27 points in the second half doing most of his damage in the paint as he used his strength and athleticism to go to work against his lighter defender.

Olson thought the Monarchs did a better job of executing the offense in the second half.

“Just staying with it (was key),” Olson admitted. “At the beginning, it was a little bit rough. We weren’t hitting our shots. In the second half, we wanted to execute and that’s what happened.”

Bakamus wasn’t happy with the way his team was running the offense in the first half, but he liked what he saw on the defensive end.

“When you go into a game playing the fifth seed, it’s easy to maybe lose a little bit of your focus, but I applaud our kids because they were super focused,” Bakamus said. “We didn’t have a very good offensive first (half), but the defense carried us.”

Sophomore guard Hezekiah Ponder led the Rapids with 13 points in the loss while Adam Hoey scored 11 points. Hoey had three three-pointers while Columbia River shot 39 percent from the field and just 6-for-22 from beyond the arc, good for a 27 percent clip.

Mark Morris advanced to the second round where it will meet Black Hills on the Wolves home court, Tuesday.

“Every game we play from here on out is going to have a real playoff feel to it and we’re excited about it,” Bakamus said.

The Monarchs are set for a 7:45 p.m. tip off at Black Hills High School, immediately following R.A. Long's semifinal matchup with Tumwater.

Facing the No. 2 seed out of the 2A Evergreen Conference, the Monarchs know they're bound to be tested.

“They have all the pieces. They certainly pass the eye test," Bakamus said. "They’re built (and) physical. It’s going to be a physical game. I’m excited about it. I don't mind going up to play in their backyard.”