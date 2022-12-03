 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick
2A Prep Boys Basketball

2A High School Boys Basketball: Parlin leads Mark Morris in win at Mountlake Terrace

  • 0
Kobe Parlin overhead three pointers

Mark Morris' Kobe Parlin puts up a three-point shot with a defender in his personal space during the first half of a non-league boy basketball game at LCC during the MLK Tribute. Parlin scored a team-high 21 points in a 64-52 loss to the T-Birds.

 Jordan Nailon

MOUNTLAKE TERRACE — Kobe Parlin made sure Mark Morris’ 150-mile trip to the northern communities of Seattle was not made in vain with a dominant 29-point performance that carried the Monarchs to a 63-58 victory against Mountlake Terrace on Friday night.

Parlin was outstanding all game long in what was a hard-fought, back-and-forth affair with multiple lead changes in the final quarter. Malachai Gray added a pair of key buckets in the fourth to keep the Monarchs in front.

“Kobe had a superlative game,” Mark Morris coach Bill Bakamus said. “His scoring was key. Braden Olson was consistent throughout the contest and Malachi hit big buckets down the stretch when it counted the most.”

Gray finished with nine points and Parlin finished with his game-high tally by shooting 12-for-18 from the field and 3-for-3 from the foul line.

People are also reading…

“We did a good job of keeping our composure under some adverse conditions and made some great plays down the stretch,” said Bakamus.

Mark Morris (1-0) continues its trip in the Seattle suburbs as it heads to Mill Creek to play 4A Jackson High School of the Wesco league on Saturday.

Box score

At Mountlake Terrace

MONARCHS 63, HAWKS 58

Mark Morris

Mountlake Terrace

MM – Parlin 29, Gray 9, Olson 21, Bogdon 2, Morrow 2

MT – Meegan 16, Dubiel 12, Zenk 4, Swenson 2, Sylvester 3, Jones 19, Delgadillo 2

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

RAW: WORLD CUP: AMERICAN FANS IN QATAR REACT TO THE NETHERLANDS VICTORY OVER US

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News