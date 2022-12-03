2A High School Boys Basketball: Parlin leads Mark Morris in win at Mountlake Terrace

MOUNTLAKE TERRACE — Kobe Parlin made sure Mark Morris’ 150-mile trip to the northern communities of Seattle was not made in vain with a dominant 29-point performance that carried the Monarchs to a 63-58 victory against Mountlake Terrace on Friday night.

Parlin was outstanding all game long in what was a hard-fought, back-and-forth affair with multiple lead changes in the final quarter. Malachai Gray added a pair of key buckets in the fourth to keep the Monarchs in front.

“Kobe had a superlative game,” Mark Morris coach Bill Bakamus said. “His scoring was key. Braden Olson was consistent throughout the contest and Malachi hit big buckets down the stretch when it counted the most.”

Gray finished with nine points and Parlin finished with his game-high tally by shooting 12-for-18 from the field and 3-for-3 from the foul line.

“We did a good job of keeping our composure under some adverse conditions and made some great plays down the stretch,” said Bakamus.

Mark Morris (1-0) continues its trip in the Seattle suburbs as it heads to Mill Creek to play 4A Jackson High School of the Wesco league on Saturday.