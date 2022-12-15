2A High School Boys Basketball: Olson, Parlin lead Mark Morris past Woodland

In a matchup of undefeated league teams and prolific scoring duos, the pair of Mark Morris guards won the day in a 75-58 2A Greater St. Helens League victory over Woodland at Ted M. Natt Court, Thursday.

Kobe Parlin and Braydon Olson combined for 62 points, each topping their season average, to carry the Monarchs over a pair of elite scorers from Woodland in seniors Justin Philpot and Beau Swett.

It was Olson who led the Monarchs offense over the first half with the Beavers’ defense keying on locking down Parlin. The Monarchs’ leading scorer has been averaging 27 points per game through the season's first five games.

Olson connected on each of his first four shots, including a trio of three-pointers, and seven of his first eight attempts as he delivered 24 of his game-high 33 points in the first half.

Olson credited his teammates for setting him up with quality looks early and often.

“My teammates finding me in my open spots,” Olson said of the key to his early success offensively. “I wasn’t really forcing anything, well I forced a couple shots. Just my teammates finding me and coaches running plays for me to get me going.”

With such high-octane scoring proficiency on display, it was somewhat of a surprise the contest remained so tight for the first eight minutes. In fact, the lead changed hands seven times with Olson, Philpot, Swett and Parlin taking turns lighting it up from the field.

“It was a well played basketball game by both teams,” Mark Morris coach Bill Bakamus said. “We knew that Woodland is very formidable. They have one of the highest returning rates of a starting five in the league. They are seasoned, experienced, well-coached. You have to beat them. They are not a team you go out and overpower.”

The second quarter opened up with Philpot scoring on consecutive drives to the basket to give Woodland a 23-21 lead. Olson, though, provided a quick response with an excellent cut to the basket where Malakai Gray found him in stride. Olson made the lay-in and drew the foul, converting the three-point play at the foul line. The basket keyed a 10-0 run which pushed Mark Morris out to a 31-23 lead that it never relinquished.

The score sat at 41-30 Mark Morris at halftime. Woodland played a strong first quarter before seeing the second get away from them as Philpot exited the game briefly with two fouls. His departure stagnated the Woodland offense which allowed Mark Morris to pull away.

In the second half, the Monarchs nursed their lead as Parlin took over. The Monarchs’ senior guard scored 14 in the first half on four of six shooting. In the second, he was able to break free from the defense of Woodland guard Drew Burns to find himself a few more scoring opportunities.

“It was a little harder for me because they just tried taking me out of the game which opened driving lanes for Braydon and open shots for Braydon,” Parlin noted. “They were trying to deny me the whole game. Drew Burns was trying to take away me getting the ball, but that didn’t happen too much.”

Parlin finished with 29 points on 9-for-15 field-goal shooting.

"Feels really good," Parlin said of the win. "It’s leading us in a really good place for the end of the season."

Woodland did its best to make a run over the course of the third quarter, cutting the Mark Morris lead to nine points on multiple occasions with senior Dane Huddleston leading the charge.

Huddleston had 10 points over an eight-minute span to bring Woodland to within eight at 58-50. Unfortunately for the Beavers, the supporting cast found a poor time to go quiet from the field. The open looks of Burns, Philpot and Swett didn’t fall and Mark Morris limited Woodland to one-and-done possessions by controlling the backboards. The Monarchs finished with a 30-20 rebounding edge over the Beavers, with Dossen Morrow leading the glass cleaning effort.

Huddleston finished with 19 points while Swett led the Beavers with 21 points and Philpot chipped in 10 points.

“We’ve got to get rebounds, we have to play better defense and we didn’t shoot like we have been shooting,” Woodland coach Justin Gabbard said. “Shooting isn't always going to travel, but defense has to travel… We needed to do a better job on Olson and we weren't able to do it. At the end of the day, they shot better than we did, played better defense than we did.”

Mark Morris finished 17-for-20 from the free-throw line while Woodland was 9-for-12. As the Monarchs picked up their fourth league win of the season, coach Bakamus lauded Olson’s defensive effort as well as the team’s job on the glass. It’s been a point of emphasis throughout practice.

“The thing that I was most happy with his game (Thursday) with was he had a good floor game and his defense was better. So he played more facets of the game than just shooting,” Bakamus said.

Mark Morris (5-1, 4-0 league) was set to head to Fort Vancouver on Friday while Woodland (4-1, 2-1) was geared up for a trip to Hockinson.