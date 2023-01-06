2A High School Boys Basketball: Olson, Mark Morris dominates Hockinson

Mark Morris picked up where it left off in 2022 as it welcomed Hockinson to Ted M. Natt court with a dominant 90-53 win, Friday night.

The Monarchs’ train rolled to their eighth consecutive win of the season behind a game-high 32 points from Braydon Olson. The junior guard finished 12-for-15 from the field with six three-pointers, three shy of the nine he hit in one game last season to set the Mark Morris school record.

Hockinson tried to play zone defense against a Monarchs team with a plethora of shooters. That went about as well for the Hawks as the first 14 rounds of voting for Speaker of the House went for congressman Kevin McCarthy this week.

“It was just a good game of flow. We don’t see many teams that zone us. I think we’re pretty confident when we see zone on how we want to attack,” stated MM coach Bill Bakamus. “We got some good paint touches and some good perimeter kicks. We were able to get some guys open on the baseline and you know, pretty much pick our spots."

The Monarchs’ offensive onslaught started with junior guard Malakai Gray who opened the game with a pair of early three-pointers to jump Mark Morris in front 11-3 inside of three minutes. Gray finished with 12 points to aid the Monarchs’ attack.

"We had a lot of good, high quality shots with our feet underneath us," Bakamus added. "Braydon had the hot hand early which kind of drew a little more attention from them.”

Hockinson managed to hang with the Monarchs for the next two minutes with a 6-0 run to close the gap to 11-9 only to see the Monarchs close on a 12-2 run to take a 23-11 lead into the second quarter and never look back.

Olson began to find his shot in the second quarter as the Monarchs’ transition offense led to some good looks for the junior sharp-shooter on the wing. He credited his hot shooting to his teammates finding him in open spots.

“Just my teammates finding me in my spots,” Olson said of his early rhythm against the Hawks. “My coach making the right plays and all the hours I put into shooting, it shows."

The Mark Morris sharpshooter also agreed with his coach's assessment of the opportunities presented by Hockinson's zone defense.

“They played a lot of zone and that opens up a lot of openings and the 3-ball was going for us," Olson added. "My teammates were really moving the ball, everything was really flowing for us tonight.”

Kobe Parlin, the latest Monarch to eclipse 1,000 career points, scored six points in a somewhat quiet first half en route to a 17-point game against the Hawks. He moved into a three-way tie with Mickey Polis and Evan Kirkpatrick at 1,038 points for eighth on the Monarchs’ all-time scoring list. Friday he passed Tyler Berger, who was previously in the top 10 with 1,036 career points wearing the red and Columbia blue.

Parlin reached the 1,000-point plateau in the team’s last game, a 69-64 win over Brewster in the SunDome Shootout in Yakima last Friday.

“It’s been my goal since freshman year and I’m glad to finally achieve it,” Parlin said. “I knew I was going to hit it when we were going to Yakima, but then when I was there I totally forgot about. Once we were heading home, I (realized) I was at 1,000."

Parlin said he’s aiming for Mike Petersen’s school record of 1,374 points, though it might not live long if he does, given Olson is already coming up hot on his heels. Parlin currently sits 336 points from tying the mark with 11 games remaining on the regular season schedule. Throw in at least two district games and it’s certainly feasible Parlin could reach the top.

Coach Bakamus has seen Parlin develop over the course of four years within his program, doing so during one of the more difficult periods to endure as a high school athlete during the era of COVID-19.

“He’s worked as hard as any kid in our program to develop his game,” noted Bakamus. “He’s very diverse in his abilities offensively, both from the perimeter and mid and inside. He’s a natural guard, but because of what he’s able to do, he’s given us flexibility in how we attack. He’s also taken great pride in the last year and a half in being a really solid defender."

Before Friday's game Parlin was honored with a ceremony at half court with his parents by his side to commemorate his 1,000th career point.

“He’s worthy of that accolade of being a 1,000-point scorer. That’s a very illustrious group," Bakamus said.

Mark Morris largely coasted in the second half. Its defense forced seven third-quarter turnovers from Hockinson and 19 for the entire game. The lead quickly ballooned to 25 points, then 30 with the home team taking a 73-43 advantage early in the fourth quarter.

Hockinson had its moments. Igor Povazhniuk, a 5-foot-11 senior, flashed a capable stroke and finished with eight points. Ethan Wall made a nice play in coming across the lane for a weakside offensive rebound against two Monarchs defenders, then turned and laid in the put-back. He finished with four points and five rebounds. Ryker Kitchen led the Hawks with 10 points and Logan Wall added nine.

Though his team held the Hawks to 53 points, Bakamus thought the overall technique on defense could’ve been better.

“I thought our energy was good, I don’t think our technique was still where I want it to be,” Bakamus insisted. “Communication at times was subpar, but our effort and energy was solid. We jumped some passing lanes and got some steals (and) got some deflections.”

Mark Morris (9-1, 6-0 league) will make the long trek to Washougal on Monday where it will look to stay unbeaten and tied atop the 2A Greater St. Helens league standings with R.A. Long. The two Longview teams are set to meet Wednesday at Mark Morris.

“It’s a road trip (where) we’ve had superior teams, but (still) come out of there in a real rock fight,” Bakamus said. “We need to put all of our attention and preparation into our next practice for Washougal.”