TUMWATER — All it took Braydon Olson was one steal on defense to get his game going. Soon after, the Mark Morris junior guard was depositing three-pointers in transition to key a 37-8 run in what became a dominant 79-45 victory over Black Hills, Tuesday.

Olson finished with 32 points on 14-for-23 field-goal shooting to lead the Monarchs to a win in the 2A District IV semifinal playoff matchup. Kobe Parlin scored 23 points and Malachi Gray added 10 points for the Monarchs who claimed a 2A state tournament berth and advanced to the District final where it will meet R.A. Long for the third time this season.

Mark Morris fell behind 11-3 against Black Hills before the offense awakened. As usual, it started on the defensive end where the Monarchs created turnovers by getting tips and deflections through their activity in the passing lanes.

“The kids were in the passing lanes, we got a lot of deflections, loose balls, easy baskets,” noted Mark Morris coach Bill Bakamus. “This team is very capable of doing that. We’re undersized, but we’re pretty feisty, and we’re physical and we’re good in the mental toughness department.

“If you can kind of impose your will on somebody and make it tough for them to operate, then they second guess what they are doing, their confidence level is not as high. I just told our guys, ‘We need to come out and play a full 32-minute passionate defense.’ And I think we followed that recommendation.”

Olson credited the Monarchs’ effort on the glass as the driving force behind the dominant 37-8 run which iced the game.

“We were just crashing (the boards) hard,” said Olson. “We were really just all over the place the whole game and it really showed on the scoreboard. We’re a really talented team and when we get going like that, we’re really hard to stop.”

As Mark Morris surged its way back into the game and eventually into a double-digit lead, Olson and Parlin led the way with a three-point barrage. The pair hit back-to-back threes on multiple occasions with the last giving Mark Morris a 33-19 lead midway through the second quarter.

Mark Morris finished the game 12-for 22 from beyond the arc. The shooting performance against Black Hills was a far cry from the 1-for-16 effort the Monarchs put forth against Columbia River in the opening round game, Saturday.

“Anytime you shoot at that pace you’re probably going to win the game,” Bakamus said of the team’s 12-for-22 three-point shooting on Tuesday. “It was a complete difference from our last game where we were 1-for-16. I told our guys, ‘Don’t even think about it. Last game was an anomaly. Let her fly.’ They’re great shooters. They put a lot of time in before the game. We just need to find a lot of open threes by making the proper pass.”

Mark Morris was able to get whatever it wanted against Black Hills. Because the Wolves got careless with the basketball, the Monarchs feasted against them in transition with several uncontested baskets at the rim and open looks from beyond the arc. Mark Morris built a 44-22 lead at halftime and came out in the third quarter to post its best quarter of the game, scoring 26 points to take the lead out over 30 points, 70-34.

Bakamus had his entire starting lineup off the floor and resting on the bench with six minutes left in the fourth quarter.

Harrison Pilon led the Wolves with 11 points. Junior Simon Nysted scored eight points while Max Johnson and Jaxson Beck each scored six points for Black Hills in the loss. Black Hills will play Ridgefield in the consolation bracket for a 2A State tournament berth on Thursday.

“We were very pesky on defense. I mean we’re a defensive team. We did really well today,” Mark Morris post Dossen Morrow said. “We got after it; got steals, got rebounds. We dominated.”

Mark Morris (22-1 overall) advances to the District final where it will have the opportunity to cut the nets down against their Longview rival. The game will be played Friday at Hudson's Bay High School at 8 p.m.

In Bakamus’ 31 years on the sidelines as the Mark Morris head coach, Friday’s game will be just the second in the history of the rivalry with the 2A District championship on the line.

“(We’re) super excited. We’re all pumped,” Morrow said. “We’re going to have a good time on the bus home. We had a good time in the locker room (postgame)... We love playing them. It’s always a good atmosphere… It’s not going to be an easy game. We’re going to have to fight (and) work hard.”

“We’d like to do that (cut down the nets),” added Bakamus. “There’s a lot of pride on the line when we play (R.A. Long).”