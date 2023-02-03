With the biggest game of the season playing peek-a-boo just over the edge of the weekend’s horizon the Monarchs had to provide their own energy Thursday night. Playing in front of a comfortable crowd with plenty of elbow room Mark Morris looked out of sorts at times, and perhaps a little distracted, but still put together an entertaining 83-45 rout of Washougal for senior night on the Kings Court.

What’s more the victory leaves the Monarchs undefeated in league play and secures at least a share of the 2A Greater St. Helens League title as all of Longview braces for their rematch with R.A. Long on Monday.

With their families in the stands the Monarchs went through what amounted to a walk-through before the rivalry game next week. Braydon Olson led all scorers with 23 points but they came easily and without the spectacular flashes that observers have come to expect.

“The atmosphere seemed a little flat but I would say it was probably one of our better passing games,” MM coach Bill Bakamus said. “We made some great passes but we just weren't able to score the ball like we normally do.”

Mason Darling was instant offense at times for the Panthers, but the moment went away as quickly as it appeared and he finished with a team-high 10 points after a couple heat check three-pointers.

Still, Mark Morris put up 26 points in the second quarter and led 42-20 at the half and then started plumbing the depths of the playbook to see what else might work while cycling through substitutions. By the end every player in uniform had their shot to earn a rise out of a playful Roundball Rowdy student section that was downright cheerful in the calm before Monday’s storm.

“We finally found our footing and found our way and it was a good game where 15 guys go tin and there were a lot of unselfish plays,” Bakamus said.

Kobe Parlin scored 13 points and moved up into fourth place on the all-time list ahead of Will Burghardt. Deacon Dietz added nine points for the Monarchs but it was the contributions of guys like Malakai Gray, Branden Thornton and even sophomore Mac West who eventually managed to work the crowd into a tizzy.

Leading 22-16 in the second quarter Gray and Thornton teamed up with an inside-out approach and put the Monarchs on a 10-0 run that took most of the steam out of Washougal.

“When you’ve got two guys like that going on a 10-0 run that’s only going to make you better,” Bakamus said.

Gray scored 15 points with an array of long range pulls while Thornton put up eight points while playing his biggest minutes of the season down on the block. With a newfound confidence the senior big man was pulling down rebounds and altering shots like a man who’s finally found his groove.

“It’s great, you know. It’s like the work has finally paid off,” Thornton said after the postgame senior night festivities. “In practice we grind. It’s all about grit in this program and it’s really pushed me to succeed. So these games like this, especially senior night, they feel amazing.”

Bakamus also saw the flashes of brilliance and belives the six-foot three-inch forward may be hitting his stride at just the right time.

“He has the tools. He a young man who had a great JV season last year,” Bakamus said of Thornton. “He’s a big, strong, smart player. It’s good for him to find his way and get some confidence around the hoop to provide us some good minutes off the bench.”

With the game out of reach and a full host of substitutes on the floor sophomore post Mac West captured the fancy of the home fans with a series of rebounds and putback attempts that sent him to the charity stripe where he deftly knocked down all four tires and earned an “MVP! MVP!...,” chant from the student section. The Monarchs finished 14 of 15 from the free throws in the contest.

“You can tell he’s a fan favorite and he’s got a bright future ahead of him,” Bakamus said.

While West has many games ahead of him, Thursday was the final regular season home game at Ted M. Natt Court for Dietz, Parlin, Thornton and Jase Wygant. With a rivalry game and a postseason berth looming, Thornton couldn’t help but look backward a bit.

“Coming into this program as a freshman I took it for granted and I didn’t really take my opportunities but the more I got connections with coaches and players I felt like it was a family,” Thornton said. “They’ve been there since Day 1. I remember playing basketball with them on those 7th and 8th grade teams. They’ve had my back all along the way. I love them.”

With one game left on the regular season schedule Mark Morris can finish no lower than in a tie for first place. The Monarchs (19-1, 15-0) will head across Lake Sacajawea to play R.A. Long (AP No. 9) on Monday at 7 p.m. A win for No.3 Mark Morris would make their 34th league title in program history one it doesn’t have to share, while a loss would make the Lumberjacks co-champions of the 2A GSHL.

“It’s great for the community of Longview,” Bakamus said. “We certainly have a great tradition of basketball played here, and more recently by both schools.”