YAKIMA — Where would Mark Morris be without Kobe Parlin?

Thankfully for the Monarchs, it’s a question that doesn’t need an answer because the senior is firmly entrenched as the team’s leader.

On Thursday in a 2A boys basketball state tournament quarterfinal game against No. 11 Tumwater, Parlin became the Mark Morris leading scorer while leading the Monarchs to a 60-51 victory which advanced the team to the semifinal where it will face No. 1 Pullman on Friday.

The steady play throughout the contest from Parlin, who finished with a game-high 21 points to go with five rebounds and three steals on 8-for-14 shooting, was critical in helping the Monarchs hold off a pesky Tumwater team coming off an upset of No. 3 Renton in the State round of 12 on Wednesday.

“Kobe’s a really great player,” Mark Morris junior Braydon Olson said. “He’s a senior this year, that’s what he does. He helps us lead and he did that today.”

Though Parlin was proud of his accomplishment in passing Monarchs’ legend Mike Petersen, the senior was focused on the team’s chase of their ultimate goal – the 2A State title.

“It feels really good, but we’ve got the big picture in our heads,” Parlin said, after becoming the Monarchs’ leading career scorer with 1,383 points and counting. “We want the big trophy. We want the wins. We want all of it.”

Mark Morris head coach Bill Bakamus praised Parlin for his consistent offense and stellar work on the defensive end which kept the Monarchs in the fight when Tumwater (20-6 overall) made its run over the second and third quarters.

“Kobe is a unique offensive player… because he is patient and sometimes scorers are not patient,” Bakamus noted. “But if you watch high level basketball, they don’t get fidgety and he never gets fidgety. He may go five possessions without touching the ball, but then there’s moments where he just shines and he sure picked a great time to score the ball for us that second half.”

No. 4 Mark Morris (24-2) opened a 7-0 lead on the Thunderbirds, a team who entered the game winners of 13 of their last 14 games. Their only loss came against R.A. Long in the semifinal round of the 2A District IV tournament. Now the T-Birds have lost twice this season to 2A teams, and they're both from Longview.

The Monarchs led 19-6 after the opening eight minutes as their defense forced eight turnovers and kept the T-Birds from finding any sort of rhythm on offense. Tumwater finished the half with 15 turnovers and had 23 for the game.

That changed in the second quarter when Tumwater’s active hands pestered Mark Morris’ ball-handlers into repeated turnovers. Andrew Collins, Tumwater’s 6-foot-4 senior guard, keyed an 8-0 run with a pair of steals and six consecutive points. Collins finished with 18 points to lead the T-Birds.

The run moved Tumwater to within five points, 19-14 with six minutes left in the half. The Thunderbirds would continue to draw closer as the Monarchs managed just four points on a pair of field goals from Parlin which allowed Mark Morris to cling to a 23-20 lead at halftime.

“We wanted to be able to play freely, but I think maybe the excitement of where we were and what we were doing took over a couple of times,” admitted Bakamus. “We didn’t make the best decisions and that’s (Tumwater’s) doing. Just their ability to get into the passing lanes, get some deflections and loose balls that kind of hurt us in the first half. The first quarter was solid, the second quarter wasn’t anything that we were proud of.”

Mark Morris was pressured into 12 first-half turnovers and yielded 16 second-chance points to the Thunderbirds, who were strong on the glass with nine offensive rebounds. Tumwater finished the game with a slight 36-34 rebounding edge.

“It definitely affected us in the second quarter,” Olson said of the Thunderbirds’ on-ball pressure. “(Tumwater) really locked us down for a bit and we had to make adjustments.”

Tumwater’s surge would continue in the third quarter. It secured its first lead of the game at 24-23 and then tied the game at 30-30 with 1:25 left in the quarter. Mark Morris was able to answer as senior Deacon Dietz made a strong play inside to rebound his own miss and convert a three-point play which gave the Monarchs a 34-30 lead entering the final frame.

The Monarchs opened the fourth quarter with seven quick points via Malakai Gray’s three (the only three Mark Morris hit all game) and consecutive steals from Parlin which led to two layups on the opposite end.

Parlin, in fact, broke Petersen’s scoring record of 1,374 with the first steal and score. The sequence capped an 11-2 run for Mark Morris which separated the Monarchs from Tumwater for good.

“That was to me a little bit of a bridge,” stated Bakamus. “Malakai’s shot was big, the steal and score by Kobe and now a double digit lead feels a little different on both ends, both offensively and defensively. And I think (Tumwater) started to feel it a little bit that they had to pursue their offense maybe a little faster than normal.”

Given a moment postgame to let his accomplishment set in, Parlin acknowledged the significance of breaking a mark that stood since 1986.

“All I thought last year was I could hit 1,000, I didn’t think I could break the record but here I am,” Parlin said. “We played really tough, they played tough. It was a great game, it was fun. This is what State feels like, we’ve got to embrace it.”

Olson had 14 points and nine rebounds while Dietz added 11 points and nine rebounds in the Monarchs win. Gray chipped in 12 points on 3-for-6 shooting. He finished 5-for-6 from the foul line. The Monarchs shot 39 percent in the game and 1-for-8 from beyond the arc. It got to the foul line 34 times where it shot 25-for-34. Tumwater finished 7-for-10 from the line and 34 percent from the field.

Mark Morris will play No. 1 Pullman (24-0) in the State semifinals at the Yakima SunDome on Friday at 3:45 p.m.