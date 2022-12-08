2A High School Boys Basketball: Mark Morris sets offense on cruise control against Hudson’s Bay

Kobe Parlin had to get his revenge for his missed dunk in the first half. With a comfortable lead already in hand he did so just four minutes later when he jammed the ball through the net on a highlight play that sent the fans and players at Ted M. Natt Court into a tizzy.

That was just one of the many highlight plays that helped the Monarchs overpower the Eagles 69-24 on the opening night of 2A Greater St. Helens League play, Wednesday.

“I had to redeem myself,” Parlin declared. “I know that I can make those. I make them in practice all the time, and I know I can make them in games. I don’t know what happened with the first one but the second I converted.”

The Monarchs have been favored to be one of the top teams in the Greater St. Helens League for quite some time, and that sentiment is no different this season. The early returns have Mark Morris looking like a force to be reckoned with after a 2-1 start with the win over Bay and a road victory over a tough Mountlake Terrace team. The lone loss came on the road against 4A Jackson High School by just four points.

“I saw some maturity tonight,” said MM coach Bill Bakamus. “Last weekend we played some very strong teams in Mountlake Terrace and Jackson. We knew that we needed to come out with spirit and play our brand of basketball.”

Mark Morris led the game the entire way after Braydon Olson scored the first bucket about 1:30 into the first quarter.

From there, Parlin and Olson led the way as the Monarchs jumped out to an early 20-4 lead before Bay called a timeout with three minutes left in the first quarter. In many cases, a timeout, may slow an offense but not on this night as Mark Morris scored nine consecutive points before the first quarter ended.

“We jumped on them early,” Bakamus continued. “That run in the first quarter where we scored and prevented them from scoring, that was a pleasure to see.”

In the second quarter, the Eagles came out with more energy and drained a few shots. Though it wasn’t nearly enough to matter as Mark Morris kept running away with the lead. Early in the second quarter, that ill-fated dunk attempt by Parlin hit back iron and bounced out but he got his revenge on a play that started with a steal and ended in breakaway jam in which Parlin cocked back and fired down hard through the cylinder.

With the offense on cruise control he Monarchs took a 41-point lead into the locker room at the half at 54-13, with the guard duo of Olson and Parlin leading the way for the Monarchs with 36 combined points.

Though the team has looked dominant early on, this is just the beginning for Mark Morris. So far Bakamus has not been able to use four-year varsity player, Deacon Dietz as the dynamic wing player has been nursing an ankle injury that he suffered during football season.

“He’s injured,” Bakamus said of Dietz. “It’s more precautionary than anything, he had two football injuries, so I’m just being cautious with him. Deacon could play probably tomorrow, but I want him to be the Deacon that I know him to be. Once he gets healthy, it’s going to give us a big bump. In the meantime, our other guys are getting longer minutes as we’re developing a bench and a pattern to our offense.”

Out of halftime, Parlin went on a 7-2 run all by himself as the Monarchs continued to widen their lead. He hit two jump shots inside the arc and splashed a three, all within the first 1:30 of the third quarter.

The Monarchs had seven players score throughout the contest with Olson and Parlin setting the pace with 23 and 22 points, respectively. No other players reached double digits, but Dalton Stevens scored seven points off the bench and Carson Bogner added six. To finish off the tail end of the scoring point guard Malakai Gray added five points, Jase Wygant had four and Branden Thorton added two.

The Hudson’s Bay Eagles were led by Anthony Graces-Armstrong finished with eight points, while Aqeel Bauman added six in the loss.

Mark Morris (2-1, 1-0) is set to play Ridgefield (0-2,0-1) at home on Friday.