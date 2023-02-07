Mark Morris laid out its goals prior to the start of the season. Bringing the 2A Greater St. Helens League crown back to Ted M. Natt Court while ripping it out of the clutches of its crosstown rival was foremost amongst them.

On Monday, in a 71-69 win inside the sold out, raucous environment of The Lumberdome, the Monarchs not only defeated bitter rival R.A. Long for the second time this season, it completed an undefeated 16-0 campaign through the GSHL to check off goal No. 1 in style.

Braydon Olson led the Monarchs with 27 points and three steals on 10-for-17 shooting and was a perfect 7-for-7 from the foul line. Kobe Parlin finished with 17 points and Malakai Gray chipped in 11 points with a set of key three-pointers to keep the Monarchs’ offense percolating.

“We knew we were going to be very good going into the season,” admitted Olson. “It started at the beginning of the season. This was our goal, to win a league championship, every day we worked in practice. We have high expectations and this is what it came out to – An undefeated league season. We’re really proud of that. “

Mark Morris continues to show its mental maturity. The Monarchs simply played a cleaner, more fundamentally sound basketball game than their rivals. Mark Morris shot more free throws, it turned the ball over fewer times and didn’t foul as many opponents shooting layups. And if they did, the Monarchs made darn sure their foes missed.

“We’ve been able to stack up big games,” MM coach Bill Bakamus said, highlighting non-league games against the likes of Jackson, Selah, Brewster and Kelso. “We don’t get shook by the atmosphere or the rah-rah. They’ve taken a huge step mentally in their approach and their confidence. When you play with confidence, great things can happen.”

The Monarchs took advantage of three, three-point plays which in a two-point game were the difference.

The importance of the rematch was felt from the opening tip as the two teams went after one another on the defensive end with all of the energy they possessed. It was an end-to-end affair with one block at the rim after another. There was no let up on either side.

R.A. Long opened up a 10-6 lead after junior reserve Aeybel Milian buried a three-pointer from the corner. Milian made another in the first quarter to put the Jacks up 15-12. But each time the Jacks made a play, the Monarchs answered without much hesitation. The four-point lead at 10-6 was the Jacks’ largest of the game. Olson was a consistent scorer for the Monarchs, but the team also got clutch baskets from Gray, Parlin and Deacon Dietz to edge in front 24-17.

The Lumberjacks closed the second quarter on a 14-8 run with key plays from Milian, Aizik Rothwell and Cavin Holden whose block and fast break outlet led to a brief 31-29 lead. Mark Morris, though, would claim a slim, one-point advantage at the break after Gray hit a three-pointer on the team’s final possession of the half.

The lead changed hands five times in the third quarter until the Monarchs went on an 11-0 run keyed by the duo of Parlin and Olson who each connected on a three, made a steal and got to the rim for easy baskets in transition.

Mark Morris led 51-40 with 2:15 remaining in the third quarter. R.A. Long managed to fight back, pulling to within 52-47 at the end of the period after a Jaxon Cook bucket, a Holden three and a TraMayne Jenkins rebound and put back. Cook finished with 12 points before fouling out early in the fourth quarter.

“Once it’s a tight game and you get a lead, you have to get three or four stops in a row. You can’t trade baskets,” RAL coach Jeray Key said. “When we would come back, we would trade baskets and then they’d go on a run.”

The turning point may have been a two possession sequence to open the fourth quarter. Trailing 52-47, R.A. Long opened the quarter by creating a quality look at the rim, but instead of converting the easy layup to pull the Jacks to within one possession, the ensuing shot rimmed off and the Monarchs open a fast break by rebounding the miss and passing the ball ahead for an easy deuce in transition.

It was a four-point swing in an eye blink and was exacerbated on the Jacks’ next trip down the court when their attempted dribble hand-off was intercepted by Braydon Olson and taken the length of the court for another three points after he was fouled making a lay-in and cashed the free throw.

In roughly 30 seconds, Mark Morris doubled its lead to 10 points, seized the momentum and quieted a crowd that as poised to explode. It could have been a one possession game. Instead it was a four possession game and a serious uphill battle for the hosts. Mark Morris wasn’t about to squander a 10-point lead with 1:15 to play. You don’t win 18 games in a row without being able to close out opponents down the stretch, even if it was by the skin of their teeth.

“At the beginning of the year, we talked about goals,” Mark Morris coach Bill Bakamus said. “One of the goals was to bring back the league championship to Mark Morris. I’m impressed that we were able to run the table. Hats off to R.A. Long. They fought valiantly to the end.”

On the other side, coach Key lamented his team’s mistakes in key moments.

“Just too many mental mistakes, that’s all it comes down to. It’s not that we got beat, we lost the game ourselves – we had 18 turnovers,” said Key. “And we fouled four, five times and they got and-one plays, you can’t do that.

“They’re a good team. At the end of the day, they aren’t ranked No. 4 in the state for no reason.”

Both teams shot the ball well, Mark Morris finishing at 48 percent and R.A. Long at 49 percent. Though he finished the game with a team-high 26 points, more was needed from R.A. Long Holden, the team’s senior leader.

Holden opened the game 0-for-5 then 2-for-11 before finally connecting on a three-pointer in the third quarter. Eight of his 26 points came late when the team trailed by 11 and the game felt out of reach. In the first matchup with Mark Morris, Holden was limited to 17 points on 12 shots. This time he shot more, but less effectively, finishing 9-for-23.

That effort brought the Lumberjacks all the way back to within four points with short time when Holden hit a corner three pointer that left just 0.4 seconds on the clock and a one point gap. After Mark Morris knocked down one of two free throws following a desparation foul the Lumberjacks had only 0.2 seconds remaining to move the ball the length of the court and through the cylinder.

It was an impossible task.

Two more seconds would have provided enough time for Holden to attempts the heroics he's earned a reputation for but it was not to be. Still, there’s no doubt R.A. Long is a different team when Holden is at his most lethal, which could always be the next time he hits the floor.

“This is one game. Our season doesn’t ride on beating Mark Morris,” stated Key. “It’s a pride game. It’s for a league championship. We were trying to win our third (consecutive league title), we didn’t get it done. But, we have other goals. Now our next goal is to win a District championship, then win a Regional game, get to State.”

The first step towards those goals for R.A. Long is a second-round 2A District IV Tournament game on Saturday against W.F. West in The Lumberdome at 7 p.m.

Meanwhile, Mark Morris will be the No. 1 seed out of the GHSL with a first-round bye to open the district tournament which opens Friday. The Monarchs will play the winner of Thursday's pigtail game between Shelton and Columbia River at Ted M. Natt Court on Saturday also at 7 p.m..

“We’re going to enjoy this. I’m going to give them tomorrow off. And then we’re going to have three days of prep just like we do,” Bakamus said. “We’ll get ready to put our (best) foot forward and hopefully the Monarch faithful will come out and support the kids and see where the next portion of the season goes.”