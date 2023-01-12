2A High School Boys Basketball: Mark Morris holds off R.A. Long to take top 2A GSHL spot

Round 1 of the 2023 Civil War didn’t disappoint in the drama department, although it left approximately 1,300 R.A. long fans hanging their heads and wondering what might have been.

A near capacity crowd at Ted M. Natt Court saw Mark Morris end the Lumberjacks’ six-game winning streak in the rivalry game, while extending its own in-season string of victories to 10 games in a 77-68 win, Wednesday.

The Mark Morris (11-1, 8-0 league) offense was the difference in the matchup of the top two teams in the 2A Greater St. Helens League. Both teams entered the game undefeated in league play and ranked in the AP poll top-10 for 2A teams in Washington.

Led by the stellar duo of Kobe Parlin and Braydon Olson, the Monarchs scored 77 points, more than any team has all year against R.A. Long, exceeding the 75 points 4A Camas scored on the Jacks back in December. In so doing, the Monarchs also snapped the Lumberjacks’ 33-game 2A GSHL winning streak.

Parlin scored 29 points and Olson had 20, but it was the added contributions of senior Deacon Dietz, Dossen Morrow and Malakai Gray which kept the Monarchs offense humming.

“The offense was the key today. We knew if we could make buckets, we could set up in our defense and that’s what happened,” Olson said. “We got what we wanted, we made shots and we came out on top.”

With the offense clicking, the defense was able to set up the way coach Bill Bakamus prepped the team during their practices. That defense held Cavin Holden – the Jacks’ leading scorer who entered the game averaging a league-best 36.7 points per game – to just 17 points.

Bakamus used a strict double-team approach, sending at least one extra man immediately to Holden every time he touched the ball in order to force it out of his hands. The strategy worked to perfection as Holden was limited to just six points in the first half on 3-for-7 shooting.

“I know he hadn’t seen that particular kind of defense all year so it worked in our favor this game,” noted Bakamus. “It’s not the magic potion by any stretch of the imagination, but our kids did a really good job of not letting him do to us what he has in the past."

Those past experiences led the Monarchs to focus the majority of their energy on frustrating Holden. After all, it's better to try something different and fail than go down in the same fashion time after time.

“We weren’t sure what would work. I just know through the course of time playing R.A. Long, Cavin’s had an illustrious career against the Monarchs. And it was a real point of focus tonight. I thought (Holden) handled it quite well. He didn’t press upon it. He didn’t take bad shots. He found open teammates,” Bakamus added. “He scores 50 percent of their offense. I’m an ex-math teacher. I know the numbers. At 36.5 points per game, he’s scoring 51.5 percent of their overall game along with five or six assists. So something had to give there.”

Having Dietz back seemed to lift the Monarchs’ energy to another level, though it may have had just as much to do with the stakes of the game. Dietz who has been nursing a left ankle injury since being injured in September during football season, played his most extensive game action yet this season against R.A. Long where he brought a physicality that the team sorely missed in his absence.

“Oh big,” Bakamus said of Dietz’s return. “I love Deacon. He’s still not all there. He’s still a little rusty on the edges. But we’re going to get better with him. It gives us a little more flexibility, diversity on the things we can do. But he’s a man. He’s a presence… It was great to have him play some extended minutes tonight.”

Neither team turned the ball over much – R.A. Long had 10 and Mark Morris finished with seven – and each team shot well from the field.

The game opened with Parlin and Gray putting the Monarchs ahead 5-3 after a TraMayne Jenkins three-pointer gave the Jacks a brief 3-2 advantage. Jenkins was outstanding for the Jacks in all facets of the game. He finished with 17 points on 7-for-8 shooting and had some critical rebounds on both ends. His first-half offense, in which he scored 10 points, kept R.A. Long in the game and trailing by just nine points at the half.

R.A. Long trailed 17-11 late in the first quarter when it went on its most effective run of the game. First Jenkins hit a three, then Lonnie Brown Jr. connected to tie the game at 17-17 to end the quarter. The Jacks opened the second quarter with a basket from 6-foot-7 senior Jaxon Cook on the block, a Holden jumper and then a nice dish from Holden to Jenkins led to a bucket that forced Bakamus to call a timeout after a 12-0 run gave the Jacks a 23-17 lead.

Whatever Bakamus said during that timeout, flipped the momentum and changed the game for good. Mark Morris answered with a 15-0 run of its own, keyed by a Carson Bogner three-pointer and multiple buckets from Olson and Parlin. A rebound and put-back by Dietz, gave the Monarchs a 32-23 lead, but more importantly, complete control the game.

The Jacks endured a dry spell that lasted the better part of four minutes as it could not get Holden the ball due to the Monarchs’ tenacious double-team strategy. Gray, Dietz and Olson combined to play stellar defense on the most dominant 2A player in the region, forcing the likes of Jenkins, Brown, Jake Gabbard and Cook to beat them. Though Jenkins had it going, and Brown had a team-high 18 points for the Jacks, that scoreless span in the second quarter was the team’s undoing.

In the end, however, Lumberjacks coach Jeray Key lamented the team’s inability to get stops on the defensive end. It's something the Lubmerjacks have done better than most through the first half of the season, which made the let down all the more frustrating.

“We weren’t able to string together stops. We pride ourselves on three or four stops in a row," said Key. "I don’t know if we ever got three stops in a row the whole night. (Mark Morris) just shot too efficient. Our guards did not keep them out of the paint."

In a game where hurry up is the default setting the Lumberjacks found themselves lagging behind when it mattered most.

“We were a step slow tonight. I don’t know what it was," Key said. "We weren’t really turning the ball (over) at all. We had a couple bad rotations and when we made rotations, we gave up a couple of three pointers and they hit them,” added Key.

The second half played out even, with both teams exchanging multiple short runs. R.A. Long closed to within five points early in the fourth quarter, trailing 57-52 after Brown Jr. connected from beyond the arc again.

But as Job 38:11 declares, “Hitherto shalt thou come, but no further.” Which is to say ,R.A. Long was held at bay by the steel nerves of the Monarchs defensive unit.

“Feels good,” Dietz said of the victory. “We came out here and we played hard. We came to do what we practiced all week and we came home victorious.”

On the other side, even with its run of 33 wins in conference play and six straight against Mark Morris coming to an end, Key was able to take positives away.

“That was something we needed to see at this time in the season,” Key said of the Monarchs’ defensive scheme. “That gives us something to work on, to go watch film on and I guarantee the next time we go play them, we will be 100 times better at that.”

With Dietz working his way back, the tandem of Parlin and Olson not showng any sings of slowing down, along with the added contributions of Gray, Morrow and Bogner, Mark Morris seem close to peaking at the right moment. Coach Bakamus, though, wouldn’t assent to that notion.

“Not yet. We have a lot of work to do. Trust me," he said.

Mark Morris will continue its work at Hudson’s Bay on Friday while R.A. Long (11-3, 7-1) hosts Hockinson on Friday at 7 p.m.

Tip In

Round 2 of Longview's greatest rivalry will be played on Feb. 6 at The Lumberdome. Smart fans will stasrt making plans to save their seats today.