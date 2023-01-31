2A High School Boys Basketball: Mark Morris hacksaws Hawks, maintains league lead

HOCKINSON — Mark Morris put up 26 points in the first quarter to set the tone Monday on the way to a 88-49 win over Hockinson in 2A Greater St. Helens League boys basketball action.

After taking a 47-24 lead into the intermission the Monarchs poured on 26 more points in the third quarter in order to put the outcome beyond the shadow of a doubt.

“We had a great start and went on an 8-0 run and a 13-0 run to start the second half,” MM coach Bill Bakamus said.

Braydon Olson led the Monarchs with a game-high 19 points and Kobe Parlin chipped in 15. Deacon Dietz added 14 points for Mark Morris and Malakai Gray dropped in 11.

The Monarchs knocked down 66% of their looks from inside the arc and hit five of 15 three-point attempts. With a big lead Mark Morris was able to empty the bench and let their program guys get some run.

“Was great to get quality time for all of our players and everybody scored,” Bakamus noted. “Carson Bogner had a career high 10-points.”

Daniel Fedorenko led the Hawks with 15 points but the Monarchs kept Hockinson contained with a consistent defensive effort that included taking at least a few charges.

With the win Mark Morris remains one game ahead of R.A. Long for the top spot in the 2A GSHL. The Monarchs (18-1, 14-0) will host Washougal on Thursday at 7 p.m. before turning their attention to their regular season finale with R.A. Long (17-3, 13-1) next Monday.

“Our focus level is the same that it always is. We practice with a purpose to get better and never look ahead of our next opponent,” Bakamus said. “I’m looking up YouTube videos to see what I want to do on Monday.”