CHEHLALIS — The words of Deacon Dietz, spoken in a moment of abject disappointment, were proven prophetic Saturday night when Mark Morris took to the court at W.F. West High School and executed a game plan to near perfection en route to a 84-72 win over Sehome in the Regional round of the 2A boys basketball state tournament.

After a loss to R.A. Long in the District championship game on Feb. 17, Dietz did what a four-year senior should do and spoke up for his team. As the Lumberjacks celebrated on their half of the court Dietz stepped up took his share of the fault for that day’s outcome and then offered this prediction.

“We’re definitely going to come (next week) with the energy that we need and go to State and do what the Mark Morris Monarchs do,” Dietz said at the time.

Against the Mariners, that’s exactly what the Monarchs did, leading from the jump to the handshakes, and clinching a spot in the State quarterfinals at the Yakima SunDome starting March 2. With its position in the bracket, No. 4 ranked Mark Morris will hit the road on Wednesday knowing they’ll it will have to leave room in the van for a trophy on the way home.

“It’s a good bounceback game after a disappointing loss in the District championship,” MM coach Bill Bakamus said after the Sweet 16 victory. “That didn’t knock us off the rails. You can tell by the way we performed today.”

Braydon Olson led the Monarchs with 34 points that included four 3-pointers. The slick shooting junior had 18 points at the half and helped Mark Morris pick apart a defense that put five guys on the floor all bigger than the largest Monarch.

With a record of 23-2 entering the final week of the season, if there’s one knock against the Monarchs it’s one that’s completely out of their control; their height. The tallest starters are Olson, a shooting guard, and their center Dossen Morrow, who each top out at six-foot-one. Meanwhile, the Mariners featured seven players measuring at least one inch taller, including six-foot-seven senior center Gray Garrison.

“When you take Garrison and Kepley and Duckworth and even Lawrence and Storms, I mean you go across the line there and they’re all taller than our tallest guy,” Bakamus said.

Against a frontline like that the Monarchs knew they’d have to be strategic in their attack, looking for openings from the perimeter while probing the soft middle of the defense to keep the Mariners’ honest. And while Sehome managed to shoot 52 percent from the field on 58 shots, the Monarchs one-upped their foes with a 59 percent clip on 57 shots. That tally included an astounding 77% mark on shots from inside the arc. Kobe Parlin was MM’s second leading scorer with 27 points on the night, leaving him just a dozen shy of Mike Petersen for the Monarch’s all-time scoring record.

“We already knew that we were the smaller team so it’s kind of what we expected to see,” Parlin said.

That preparation helped the Monarchs build a 25-15 lead over the first eight minutes and a 41-32 edge at halftime.

That lead would remain steady throughout the second half as the Monarchs took care of bushiness on the defensive end. That effort started down on the block where Morrow and six-foot-one sophomore Carson Bogner were charged with battling the Sehome front line.

“(Sehome) moved the ball pretty good and they’re a really long team. You know Mark Morris, we don’t have very many big kids so when they have a bunch of huge kids it’s a little tough but we fought through it, we fought hard, and we got the win,” MM point guard Malakai Gray said. “(Morrow and Bogner) are just dogs. They went out there and fought against kids who are way bigger than them and they played 110 percent all game.”

Parlin echoed that sort of praise for the Monarchs down in the trenches, even after the duo managed just six points in the game.

“Dossen played very well. He blocked out as much as he could against a dude who’s seven inches taller than him,” Parlin noted.

Garrison and Grant Kepley each finished with 20 points to lead Sehome and Mat Storms added 11 points in the loss.

Bakamus joined in the choir to sing the praises of the Monarchs’ defensive efforts once the win had been secured.

“I thought Dossen did a good job of bumping off Garrison, for the most part, and as a team we did a good job of keeping them off their sweet spots,” Bakamus said. “I told the team before the game, ‘The toughest team wins.’ And I thought we were really tough.”

Dietz drew perhaps the toughest assignment of the night, matching up against Kepley. Sehome’s six-foot-four senior guard scored 20 points for the Mariners but it was far from a cakewalk due to the pestering style of defense Dietz has perfected over his four years in Columbia blue.

“(Kepley) knew he was wrestling with an alligator,” Bakamus said. “He knew every time down it was not going to be easy.”

With their strategy set the Monarchs managed to add three points to their edge over the final two quarters and emerged from the Regional round of the state tournament unscathed on the injury sheet. Now they’ll begin preparing for the final run, which will begin at 9 a.m. on Thursday against the winner of the Tumwater versus Renton game set to be played on March 1.

“You’re in with the hot-diggity-dogs. You’re in the quarters. You’re playing for a trophy, so it’s certainly not for the meek and mild at this point,” Bakamus noted. “Nobody is playing checkers. Everybody has got their chessboard out.”

With most of the hay already in the barn and just a few practices standing between them and a season ending team photo in Yakima the only question left is will Bakamus opt to take it easy on his charges as they make their final preparations for State?

The Monarchs’ hall of fame coach was incredulous at the mere suggestion of taking his foot off the gas.

“God no. We made so many stupid mistakes today,.” Bakamus muttered. “Maybe we’ll put some music on and play some bump.”

It was an answer that failed to catch any of the experienced Monarchs off guard, even as it was cloaked in sarcasm.

As for Gray, who was awarded the Sportsmanship Award by the WIAA after the contest, he’s gotten to know his coach too well over the years to believe boot camp is going to turn into fun and games at this late juncture.

“Bill is never going to take it easy,” Gray said. “We’re always working hard every day, 100% everyday, but that’s what we signed up for and it’s paying off.”

For Parlin, who will be the all-time scoring leader at Mark Morris by the end of the tournament, the final push on the path to trophy town.

“Practice is still going to be hard. It was a lot harder than it was during the season last week and I guarantee you it’s going to be harder this week, getting ready for State,” Parlin said. “Now it’s all the big games at The Dome and if we keep it going then that will lead us to the (champion)ship.”