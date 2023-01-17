2A High School Boys Basketball: Malakai Gray lifts Mark Morris over Ridgefield for 12th straight win

RIDGEFIELD — During the course of its current winning streak, Mark Morris has had its share of tests. There was the one-point win over 2A Selah in the opening round of the SunDome Shootout over the holiday break. Brewster brought it for four quarters the following day at the SunDome before falling 69-64, and more recently there was last week’s single-digit win over crosstown rival R.A. Long.

Mark Morris faced yet another test Tuesday, this time on the road in Ridgefield, where it trailed well into the third quarter against a gritty Spudders’ squad that came out with a sharp shooting stroke.

Malakai Gray’s clutch three-pointer late in the fourth quarter staved off Ridgefield’s furious rally and lifted Mark Morris to a 61-50 win. The victory was the 12th consecutive for Mark Morris and helped the team stay undefeated and atop the 2A Greater St. Helens League standings where rival R.A. Long continues keep up the chase.

Mark Morris fell behind 16-4 to begin the game as Ridgefield (7-7, 6-4 league) took advantage of some quality open looks on the perimeter. The duo of Colton Castro and Cole Chester combined to shoot 4-for-5 from beyond the arc over the first four minutes while the Spudders limited Mark Morris to one-and-down possessions on the defensive end.

“I think in the first three or four minutes we withstood their best punch,” Mark Morris coach Bill Bakamus said. “I think a lesser team would have probably gotten a little nervous. We just took a timeout, told (them) to get our feet underneath us. We got a little fidgety on offense. That’s a result of Ridgefield playing good defense, but we felt comfortable at half being down only four.”

After Bakamus’ timeout talk the Monarchs blitzed the hosts 16-4 as the team worked their way back into the game by ending the quarter on a 9-4 run to enter the second quarter trailing 20-13.

With Kobe Parlin removed from the game in the opening minute of the second quarter due to foul trouble, the Monarchs turned to Braydon Olson to provide much needed offense. Olson scored 14 of his team-high 22 points in the first half. Meanwhile, the Monarchs’ defense picked up and curtailed the Spudders’ hot early shooting. Over the next eigh minutes Ridgefield’s once comfortable 12-point lead shrank to just four at 31-27.

In the second half, Parlin came out aggressive in his return to the lineup. Parlin’s 11 second half points, Dietz’s six and Gray’s five supplemented Olson’s scoring well. Mark Morris went on an 18-2 run to close the third quarter and Parlin finished the game with 16 points.

Gray made a basket at the rim to tie the game at 35-35, then his defense led to a steal and easy transition bucket for the streaking Parlin who leaked ahead of the Spudders’ defense. Parlin’s lay-in at 3:58 notched the Monarchs’ first lead of the game.

Parlin would add a three-point play and Olson canned a three-pointer just before time expired to give the Monarchs a 49-37 advantage.

Mark Morris needed every single one of those 12 points separating themselves from Ridgefield as the hosts opened the fourth quarter on an 11-0 run over the opening two minutes. Sid Bryant fought hard for layup, Castro scored four of his team-high 14 and Jalen Dunn drilled a big three-pointer to bring Ridgefield within one point at 49-48 with a little over two minutes remaining.

The Spudders’ run led to a timeout from Mark Morris where coach Bakamus once again regrouped his team. That's when Gray decided it was his moment to step up.

The Monarchs' point guard found himself with a modicum of space on near wing as the ball came to him. Gray stepped into the shot in rhythm and found nothing but net. The shot put the Monarchs back up four with about two minutes to play, but more importantly, it put an end to the Ridgefield run and reclaimed the momentum for the visitors.

Ridgefield missed a couple of open looks from three in its final possessions while the Monarchs pulled down the rebounds, limited the Spudders to one shot and made their free throws on the other end to put the game on ice.

"I took a timeout, let our guys know in no uncertain terms what we were trying to accomplish. They settled in and made some really nice plays down the stretch,” said Bakamus. “I think our experience and our spirit took over (in the second half). I think the kids collectively played better, (played) a little harder and made the plays that needed to be made at the end.”

That assessment was especially true for Gray. One cannot overstate the importance of the shot he made in the time of the game in which he made it. A miss on that possession and who can say how much further the Ridgefield run goes? And with R.A. Long winning big on the road at Washougal, a loss would have dropped the Monarchs into a tie with the Lumberjacks at the top of the league standings.

“That was probably the shot of the game,” Bakamus said. “He’s brave. That’s the best way to describe Malakai – he’s brave.”

Gray finished the game with seven points and four assists. Down the stretch the Monarchs once again used Gray to run their offense, knowing he can be trusted to get the team in the right sets depending on the defensive look of the opponent and the game situation.

“He’s the ears, eyes and mouth of the staff because the ball is in his hands so often,” noted Bakamus. “We’ve elected through the year to put the ball in Gray’s hands more because of his ability to get us into our offense, make the right pass and he’s had his real sneaky moments.”

Mark Morris (13-1, 10-0) returns to the court on Thursday when it hosts Columbia River at 7 p.m.