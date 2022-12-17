2A High School Boys Basketball: Holden sets school record with 54 points in R.A. Long win at Ridgefield

RIDGEFIELD — Last week after he scored a team-high 35 points in a win over Washougal, Cavin Holden announced, “I’m ready to get going.”

He wasn’t lying.

Following a 46-point effort against Hudson’s Bay on Thursday, Holden went to another level at Ridgefield, scoring 54 points to set a new R.A. Long school record in the Lumberjacks 81-48 win over Ridgefield, Friday. The previous record was 52 points, held by R.A. Long legend John Donahue, set in 1972 in a game against Camas.

Holden finished the game 18-for-29 from the field with 10 three-pointers and a perfect 8-for-8 effort from the foul line. He also had 10 steals and six rebounds in 28 minutes.

Yet, the historic performance nearly never came to pass.

A little over five minutes into the first half, Holden and teammate Jaxon Cook, the Jacks’ 6-foot-7 senior center, collided at the top of the key outside of the three-point line with Holden getting the worst of the contact as he backed into Cook, never seeing his bigger teammate.

Holden fell backward to the floor and laid there for 15 seconds while Ridgefield raced up the court to score an uncontested lay-in to cut the R.A. Long lead to 19-6. After officials stopped play, both his father, assistant coach Jamal Holden, and head coach Jeray Key helped him up the floor before he collapsed to the court again. He was ultimately removed from the game and left the court where he was checked for a concussion by a Ridgefield volunteer athletic official. Both Cavin Holden and Key stated postgame that he was cleared to continue playing by the volunteer.

“(He checked to see) if I had a concussion,” said Holden. “I did say that I was dizzy and I couldn’t see because I backed up and my neck snapped so I fell and I actually couldn’t see for a second and I got up and I was fading one way when I was walking and I fell back down and I said I was dizzy.

“He was doing his job, but I was a little mad because I wanted to get back in the game but he had to do his job and check me up."

When Holden returned, he picked up right where he left off.

R.A. Long opened the game against Ridgefield with a 14-0 run after the Spudders scored the first basket of the game. Holden had six points and two steals and TraMayne Jenkins intercepted a telegraphed pass at the halfcourt line leading to an easy deuce as the Jacks’ full-court press frustrated Ridgefield.

Upon his return, Holden went 4-for-5 from the field, connecting on three three-pointers as R.A. Long raced away on another 18-2 run to take a 46-18 lead at halftime. The Lumberjacks cruised in the second half and as Holden reached 40 for the second time in as many days, the school record of 52 points became the target.

Holden was told when he was at 47 points that he was five away by his father sitting courtside. There was about three minutes left in the game and with Holden and his teammates aware of possible history, they made certain to feed their leader the ball.

After missing twice at the rim on opportunities to claim the scoring record for himself, the third opportunity proved to be the charm as he broke the record on a breakaway lay-up off of a steal.

“I’m a senior. It’s sad to say, I don’t want to leave high school so I have to go out with a chip on my shoulder,” Holden said after his record performance. “So coming out here and showing what I’ve been able to do this whole time.”

These last two performances have brought to light just where Holden’s game sits as he goes about his senior year. Coach Key noted just how difficult his senior captain is to guard right now.

“He’s just been really hot lately man,” Key said. “He’s a three-level scorer: He can get to the hoop, he can hit a mid-range, he can hit it out deep, I mean anywhere you want. He’s just getting tougher and tougher to guard as he’s figuring out the game more and more."

Holden added he feels underappreciated by college scouts.

“I’m trying to get my name out there a little bit for colleges,” he said.

Hopefully, scouts took notice of his defense on Friday in addition to the 62 percent shooting from all over the floor. Holden had 10 steals and the Lumberjacks as a team forced 18 turnovers. Cook pulled down 15 rebounds to lead the Jacks to go with his eight points.

“Very proud of my team and their effort,” said Key. “They were flying around defensively. Cook had the best game I’ve ever seen him play. He had 15 rebounds and had his hand on every rebound. I’m super proud of this kid. I really challenged him and he answered the call big time.”

R.A. Long improved to 4-1 and 4-0 in league. It heads to Portland looking for a little redemption in its showdown with Prosser after last season’s loss in the War of the Border.

Does Holden have anything left in the tank after dropping 100 points in two days?

“Yes sir. I’m going to go take an ice bath. My legs are dead, I’m not going to lie.”

R.A. Long was set to play Prosser at the Moda Center at 5 p.m., on Saturday. The Lumberjacks will then have more than a week off before taking on Reynolds at Fort Vancouver on Dec. 28.