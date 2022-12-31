2A High School Boys Basketball: Holden, R.A. Long win Fort Vancouver Holiday Classic

VANCOUVER – For the third consecutive day, R.A. Long showed its heart. While it may not have played its best basketball, Friday, heart was enough to beat 3A Mountain View in the Fort Vancouver Holiday Classic championship game, 52-37.

Cavin Holden once again led the R.A. Long offensive output with 31 points on 11-for-19 field-goal shooting. He got just enough help from junior Lonnie Brown Jr. who chipped in eight points and center Jaxon Cook with five points and a team-high 12 rebounds to get the Lumberjacks all the way over the top of the Trapper Bracket.

The Jacks started slow on offense for the second consecutive day. The team fell behind 4-0 and 6-2 with their first basket not coming until more than three minutes were played in the first quarter.

Yet, as R.A. Long coach Jeray Key noted after the game, the Lumberjacks don’t win games with elite offense. They win games by playing defense every night. The Jacks brought that defense again in the title tilt against the 3A Thunder, which defeated 3A Bishop Blanchet in the semifinal 67-51 on Thursday and had won seven of eight games to start the season.

“We’ve been winning games with defense. We won our last game on defense and we won the other game with defense,” said Key. “We win on defense, it’s not our offense… I’ve been saying it all year. That’s how I coach.”

So rather than find themselves down double digits after putting up just four points six minutes into the game, the Jacks trailed by only two. It gave Holden time to find his stroke (he missed his first three attempts from the field) and when he did, the Jacks put Mountain View in the rear view.

After Mountain View’s Noah Morishige made a field goal in the lane to answer a three-pointer from Brown which gave R.A. Long a 12-11 lead at the outset of the second quarter, Holden went on a run where he scored 12 points to catapult the Lumberjacks to a 25-17 lead.

R.A. Long never looked back.

“Yeah, sometimes I'm going to have spurts where I’m going to have to keep going,” Holden admitted. “Some of our guards this tournament weren’t hitting a lot of shots. I looked at my dad and I asked him, 'Am I going to have to take over? There’s going to be five possessions in a row where I shoot…' I’m not mad at it. (My teammates) are good players. It’s just confidence.”

In the third quarter, Mountain View changed tactics schematically on defense, going to a box-and-1 to focus on double teaming Holden while leaving the likes of Brown, Cook, Jake Gabbard and Paxton Thill with open looks. After a handful of misses, confidence was low and the R.A. Long offense stagnated. As a result, the team managed just nine points in the third quarter – all from Holden.

In fact, Holden scored 25 of the team’s 27 points spanning a 14-minute stretch that covered parts of three quarters.

Still, the Thunder never challenged the Lumberjacks’ lead. It was the defense that held firm, keeping the likes of 6-foot-7 forward Ledarius Washington and 6-foot-2 Jacob Martin at bay. Martin finished with 12 points to pace the Thunder, while Washington had eight points and seven rebounds. The aforementioned Morishige chipped in seven points in the loss.

“We’ve been in the weight room,” Holden noted. “Our offseason is different. I give props to my dad and Jeray. They were in the weight room this offseason every day getting us conditioned. We were more conditioned. They were all bigger than us… We don’t let that bother us, though. We knew we were more conditioned and our legs were stronger.”

R.A. Long held a 36-29 lead after three quarters. It held Mountain View to seven points in the third quarter, just as it did in the first. So while the box-and-1 was largely working for the Thunder in holding the Jacks down offensively, it may have hurt the team on the offensive end as the defense forced the Jacks to pass the ball around the horn, draining the 30-second shot clock and forcing the Thunder to tire themselves out chasing the ball all around the perimeter.

“I think the factor was, this is three games in a row,” Key said. “We were in a grinder last night. In the fourth quarter, I just told them, ‘Hey, we might not make shots, just go play defense.’”

But in the fourth quarter the shots finally did begin to fall. Brown connected on a three-pointer from the corner, his first make after six misses, which gave the Jacks a 43-31 lead with a little over two minutes left. It seemed to rejuvenate the entire team as Gabbard and Thill joined the party over the final minute to put the game away.

“We came into the tournament thinking it wasn’t going to be easy,” Holden said. “The first team, I’m not going to lie, it was a little easy. Then, the next game… our defense was great. And I went home and I was thinking, ‘Do we have another day back-to-back-to-back of playing elite defense? After the first five minutes, I knew we were going to win. We held them to 37 points. It all starts on defense. That’s where our intensity comes from.”

To a man, this week’s tournament run was a confidence booster for the Lumberjacks. It took out an Oregon 6A squad in Reynolds by nearly 50 points, then it beat a long and speedy De La Salle squad before rebounding on night three to beat another bigger school in Mountain View from the 3A GSHL.

“It feels great,” TraMayne Jenkins said. “It gives us a lot of confidence but we’re not going to let it blow up our heads like we’re going to beat every team.”

The Lumberjacks coach agreed with the assessment of his sophomore power forward.

“That was a big win for us. It’s big for our guys’ confidence,” said Key. “We just got to get some rest right now. Tighten up a couple of things and be ready to go.”

With the tournament win R.A. Long improved to 7-2 overall. It now has four days off before it puts its 4-0 league record on the line versus Columbia River on Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the Lumberdome as league play resumes.

Though its weaknesses were put on display, R.A. Long still got the job done against fairly stiff competition and in a setting that replicates the grin of the state tournament. While the Lumberjacks didn’t face any elite scorers in the Fort Vancouver Holiday Classic, they were challenged with size, with speed and with pesky defense and they met the challenge.

The Jacks proved to be the class of the Fort Vancouver Holiday Classic. Will they prove to be the class of the 2A Greater St. Helens League? We will find out soon enough.