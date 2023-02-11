Just in case anyone has forgotten, R.A. Long has a good boys basketball team.

Behind 26 points, eight rebounds, six assists and five steals from Cavin Holden, 13 points from Lonnie Brown Jr. and contributions here and there from a deepening bench, the Lumberjacks thoroughly dismantled W.F. West 73-37 at the Lumberdome on Saturday night in the first round of the 2A District IV boys basketball tournament.

The victory was a promising bounce back following a loss to the rival Monarchs from across the lake earlier in the week.

“Mark Morris isn’t our end goal, just beating them,” RAL coach Jeray Key said. “We have a lot of season left, a lot of other goals. And hopefully we’ll see them again.”

The symmetrical score might be the most interesting thing about the evening’s contest, but that doesn’t mean there’s nothing to spend time on.

In a development approaching alarming, Holden was icing his wrist after the game. It’s an injury that he’s been playing with all season, but one that hasn’t flared up in any meaningful way.

But after going up for a dunk late in the second half that ended with Holden landing hard and flat on the ground before a trip to the free throw line, it did start barking. Holden uncharacteristically made only one of the freebies, but considering the injury, there’s a pretty good reason for that.

Secondly, RAL had a rather tough defensive assignment Saturday night.

The Bearcats feature 6-foot-11 senior center Soren Dalan, who had 17 points and 12 rebounds. It is somewhat common at the high school level for tall players to simply be tall. It was an advantage a year ago that RAL had a tall player who was also skilled in Aaron Ofstun.

Dalan trends more toward Ofstun than being just a big body. He's averaged 20.8 points per game and 22 rebounds per game, but still, Key figured the best way to eliminate him isn’t necessarily to dedicate resources to him. It was to focus on the guards.

“You can’t just let them pass the ball inside to the big guy,” Key said. “If we would’ve let them do that, we would’ve been in trouble.”

That strategy was demonstrated early in the first quarter, when the score was still competitive and there was still plenty of doubt remaining about the result.

With RAL up 6-2, the Jacks pushed into its trapping press and WFW point guard Tyler Klatush lost control. A 10 second call seemed inevitable, and Bearcats coach Chris White got a timeout just in the nick of time.

But RAL maintained its pressure, and, on the ensuing inbound, Klatush caught in the front court and immediately passed back over the timeline for one of WFW’s 21 turnovers of the night.

Forget double teams or triple teams on the big guy. Make the guards’ lives miserable. That was the Jacks' motto.

“We wanted to disturb them and not let them get to their sets,” Key said.

And finally, let’s talk about RAL’s maturing bench play.

Aizik Rothwell hit a three-pointer. Jeffery Rooklidge, a freshman, had five points. Landon Irwin, another freshman, hit a floater. Kian White and Isiah Lindsey both got minutes. None of these numbers might jump out at you, but there’s a value in these contributions.

The more players who can give the Lumberjacks quality minutes, the more you can spread the minutes around. Rotations almost always contract during the playoffs. After all, you only have so many guys you can rely on.

But when your rotation can expand in the playoffs, it means your program continues to produce good player and they get better as the season wears on.

“Those guys were all excited,” Key said. “Those guys came in in those spot minutes. All those points add up.”

So to bring it back around, the Lumberjacks are good. And they still have things to do.

R.A. Long will play EvCo No. 1 Tumwater, who cruised past Ridgefield 66-48, on Tuesday at Black Hills at 6 p.m.

“Now we got to go to another physical team,” Holden said. “They’re not gonna back down.”