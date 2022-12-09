2A High School Boys Basketball: Holden, R.A. Long take Washougal to the woodshed

R.A. Long senior Cavin Holden scored 35 points, matching the output of Washougal’s team over four quarters, to lead his team to a dominant 80-35 win in their home opener, Friday at The Lumberdome.

Holden finished 10-for-25 from the field with four three-pointers and 11-for-11 from the foul line as the Lumberjacks improved to 2-0 with their second 2A Greater St. Helens League win of the season. He was strong on defense as well, collecting six steals to go with seven rebounds.

Despite the lopsided scoreline, Washougal stayed close with Holden and the Lumberjacks over the first six minutes. The Panthers had the better energy which led to a few quality shots by Holden Bea and senior John Costa to bring the team to within two at 14-12.

Costa finished with 10 points to lead Washougal (1-2, 0-1 league). Junior Mason Darling also had 10 points.

R.A. Long coach Jeray Key was displeased with his team’s defensive effort in the first quarter. Though the Jacks held a 29-18 lead, giving up 18 points in a quarter was too much for him to stomach. He let his team know.

“Coach Key, he’s a defensive guy,” Holden said. “We’re defense first. They had 18 points in the first quarter, we did not like that at all… We will never let a team score 18 on us (in a quarter). That’s too much. Then after he got on us, we held them to four points in the second quarter and that right there was the jump.”

Key’s speech triggered an overpowering 40-6 run over a 16-minute span which covered the second and third quarters. Whatever he said, worked. The Jacks sprinkled in a high press with their man-to-man defense at times, flustered the Washougal guards, moved their feet better and rebounded.

“I think they just came out with a lot of energy and they made some shots early,” Key said. “I mean their guy hit two threes in a row, and Bea hit a couple of mid-rangers… I just wanted to keep them out of the paint and I thought we did a better job of that.

“Then we got locked in and gave up four in the second and two in the third. That’s the type of defense that we needed to get once we got out and got our feet underneath us.”

Holden found his rhythm midway through the first quarter after he missed his first three shot attempts. He was able to sink a deep three-pointer, then get to the foul line where he made two. Holden admitted getting to the line and knocking down a pair of free throws helps calm him, put him on track.

“My dad tells me If I’m not feeling it, get to the line, see a couple of shots go in and then you can start shooting it,” said Holden.

Holden made each of his next four shots including a floater along the baseline after he got past his defender, twisting his body perpendicular to the basket. It was the sort of acrobatic shot he makes look easy.

The Jacks’ 40-6 run was keyed by more than Holden’s offense, he made plays on defense and found his open teammates in transition as he piled up seven assists.

Then there was Jacks’ guard Lonnie Brown Jr., who finished with 17 points and five rebounds on 6-for-8 shooting in his season debut. Brown opened the third quarter with a six-point sequence in which he canned a three-pointer, made a steal (one of three he had in the game), and completed a three-point play. Junior guard Aeybel Milian added eight points as he capitalized on the Lumberjacks’ ball movement in transition. Jacob Gabbard chipped in four points and four rebounds.

“They started making a wall around Cavin, but we have a lot of shooters and that’s the plan, you know, go ahead and send two guys or sit in the hole and he’ll make the right play. He doesn’t have to shoot it every time,” Key stated. “Lonnie got hot, Payton got hot, Gabbard got hot, so it was just nice to see them make the right basketball plays and make shots.”

The Jacks built a 69-24 lead after three quarters of play and began to empty the bench in the fourth quarter. Holden left the game with over two minutes remaining. Brown and 6-foot-7 post Jaxon Cook didn’t play a minute. Cook finished the game 2-for-4 from the field for four points.

R.A. Long has been itching to get on the court and see a different uniform guarding them. The season is already two weeks old, but R.A. Long played just its second game.

“So excited. I’m ready to get going,” Holden said. “Our team’s ready to go. People are saying we’re losing too much. Naw, I think we gained a lot. I’m excited.”

R.A. Long (2-0 league) is on the road for eight straight games beginning with a non-league contest at Camas on Tuesday.