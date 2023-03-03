YAKIMA — Malaki Gray was an infant when Mark Morris last played for a title. It was so long ago, one of those players is now coaching in this very tournament.

It was back in 2007. Beyoncé hadn’t yet become Beyoncé but was well on her way. Shrek was on its third installment.

And the Mark Morris Monarchs were in the 2A title game. Gray might not remember those days, but Bill Bakamus does. And after a 52-49 win over Pullman in the 2A semifinals at the SunDome, Friday, the Monarchs once again have a chance at a long-awaited boys basketball state championship.

“(I knew I was hot) as soon as I made the first shot,” Gray said after scoring 17 points on five 3’s. “When I saw the first one go in, I just said, ‘I’m gonna keep going.’”

There are a couple names you could give this game.

The Shin Bounce. The Malaki Gray Game.

These are good names. These were big moments.

Down 37-31, Carson Bogner tried an entry pass from the wing, but it bounced off the shin of Pullman’ Champ Powaukee and right to Kobe Parlin, who canned a 3-pointer.

It started a little 6-0 spurt that tied things at 37-37 and provided the break MM needed down the stretch.

“He hit that shot, and it’s extremely inspiring,” Gray said. “After he hit that, we wanted to keep the momentum, we wanted to keep the ball rolling and keep going.”

But then there was Gray.

Perhaps the third option on any given day, Gray was the first option against the No. 1 Greyhounds. His 17 points, to go with Parlin’s 15 and Olson’s 12, on 5-of-9 shooting from three, including a huge go-ahead bomb with 1:24 left that put Pullman on the back foot, having to chase and foul and pray.

It would be an injustice to not mention senior Deacon Dietz and his defensive performance for the Monarchs.

Guarding Jaedyn Brown, the 2A State Player of the Year, Dietz had the responsibility of not letting probably the best player on the court take over the game.

Long, skilled and athletic, Brown is capable of putting a team on his shoulders and willing them to a win. He is no small reason why Pullman entered the season’s penultimate contest undefeated.

But Dietz went everywhere with him. He darn near sat on the bench next to the Greyhound during timeouts. Bakamus called Dietz a “rock in (Brown’s) shoe,” and what an apt description that was.

“(Brown) just knew,” Bakamus said.

That’s all he had to say.

Brown had seven points at halftime. He finished with 10.

Second, in line to not be forgotten, was a single play that occurred at the end of the game.

Given the assignment of bodying 6-foot-10 giant Austin Hunt, Dossen Morrow, who is much closer to 5-foot-10, made maybe the game-winning play.

With about a minute left, an errant Pullman shot appeared to be an easy Hunt rebound. Morrow, ever the hustling, do-the-dirty-work role player, simply poked it ever-so-slightly away from the biggest man in the building for an MM rebound and stop.

And though the Monarchs turned the ball over on the next possession, they ran precious time off the clock and turned up the dial on Pullman’s panic mode.

Morrow didn’t get the rebound. He doesn’t get credit for anything in the box score. But that small, seemingly insignificant play is emblematic of the whole operation.

“Great observation,” Bakamus said. “Dossen does so many fundamentally sound things for us. He knows his role. He lives his role. He honors his role, and it just makes our team better when he’s able to do those kinds of things.”

There is nothing flashy or obvious or wondrous about this Mark Morris team. It’s a unit. A collection. A whole.

And that’s why it will play for a State championship Saturday night.

“I just applaud these guys,” Bakamus said in clothes drenched from a water bath by his team. “I just applaud them. It’s just, they’ve done it on toughness and sheer togetherness. It’s just a joy to see that happen. We have another game left and we’re gonna pin our ears back and play our hearts yet like we have the whole season.”

Nobody knows how much longer Bakamus will be the Monarchs coach. And certainly nobody knows how many more chances the Monarchs will have at a title. It’s been 16 years since MM’s last crack at it and 36 years since they brought the gold ball home.

For this group to finally get Bakamus the one thing in his career he doesn’t already have would be special, indeed.

“Getting Bill his first State championship would be incredible,” Gray said. “Getting our teammates their State championship would be incredible. It’s all great. Everything’s great.”

The Monarchs will face Lynden for the state title game at 9 p.m., Saturday, at the Yakima SunDome.