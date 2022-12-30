2A High School Boys Basketball: Defense leads R.A. Long ov De La Salle and into final of Fort Holiday Classic

VANCOUVER – One night after star guard Cavin Holden dropped 50 points to lead the team to a comfortable win in the opening game of the Fort Vancouver Holiday Classic, the R.A. Long Lumberjacks brought their hard hats and lunch pails to the court in a 51-48 win over Portland’s De La Salle North Catholic.

Though they never trailed in the game, the Lumberjacks got all they could handle from 5-foot-7 dynamo Quincy Aranda and the Knights of the 3A Lewis and Clark League in Thursday’s semifinal. Aranda took on the challenge of guarding Holden 1-on-1 in the second half with aplomb. Though he gave up length to the 6-foot-2 Holden, Aranda was tenacious and displayed lethal quickness to eliminate Holden’s space while staying with the Jacks’ elusive guard. Aranda held Holden to one made field goal in the second half.

“He’s our best defensive player. He’s our spark,” De La Salle North Catholic coach James Broadus II said. “We don’t like to have him guard a shooter because he’s such a good off-the-ball defender… but he accepted the challenge. When a guy comes into the locker room or into the huddle and says, ‘Coach, I want him. I want him.’ I will give him the job every single time. So he got the assignment and he did a great job.”

Aranda wasn’t the only challenge for R.A. Long. The Knights’ 6-foot-5 center Jaylen Hill had a sizable physical advantage both in height and weight on R.A. Long’s 6-foot-1 TraMayne Jenkins who was left with the task of guarding Hill much of the game with center Jaxon Cook sidelined with foul trouble.

Hill finished with a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Knights, yet it was the work of Jenkins who competed on the offensive and defensive glass against Hill to win key possessions.

“Gosh dang he’s tough,” R.A. Long coach Jeray Key said of Jenkins. “He guards guards, he guards their bigs, whatever we need him to do, he flies around. He held his ground and when goes and rebounds he grabs that thing with two hands like a man.”

With Holden held largely in check by the Knights’ pesky defense (Holden still finished with a team-high 23 points on 7-for-19 field-goal shooting), it was left to the supporting cast of teammates like Lonnie Brown Jr., Jenkins and Cook to provide secondary offense.

The Jacks’ junior guard Brown Jr. stepped up with two key three-point baskets in the first quarter to put R.A. Long up 10-4. Holden followed with five consecutive points to increase the lead to 15-6 and the Jacks claimed a 28-19 lead at halftime. Brown Jr. finished with 12 points – on four three-pointers – to supplement Holden’s scoring and was tabbed as player of the game.

“Right there in the game, even if we needed him to score more, he was out there to make the right plays and he got guys open shots and that’s what we expect,” Key said of Holden’s decision making. “We don’t expect him to go score 20 points every quarter. I mean we’re happy with what he did. Other guys have to make open shots and they did. Lonnie Brown stepped up big time tonight.”

Holden finished with nine rebounds, four assists and four steals. Jenkins pulled down six rebounds.

De La Salle North Catholic (7-3) made a couple of adjustments at the half, switching to a full-court press and putting Aranda on Holden. Offensively, the Knights went to work with Hill in the low block to great effect. Hill scored 10 of his 14 points in the third quarter as the Knights clawed back to within eight points, 43-35.

“Again, it’s just a matter of waking up. We got hit in the face early,” Broadus II said of getting Hill touches in the second half. “He’s a big guy, he’s a big player for us. We’re going to count on him to reach our goals. He’s hard to guard as you can see and he finally got it going.”

The Knights’ defensive intensity frustrated Holden and the rest of the Jacks who struggled to find open looks.

“That’s really how we play. We came out in the first half on our heels,” Broadus II noted. “They were playing our style of basketball against us and it just took us a half and a few choice words at halftime to remind them how we were supposed to be playing.”

As the game tightened up in the fourth quarter, Holden worked to get his teammates open looks with the Knights’ defense overloading to his side. Jacob Gabbard, Aeybel Milian, Jenkins and Brown Jr. all found good opportunities but were unable to knock down key shots which allowed the Knights to cut the deficit to one point, 49-48 after Aranda’s three-pointer with a little over a minute remaining.

Aranda scored all 10 of his points in the second half.

“They’re good… That number one, he’s 5-foot-6 and he’s just a dog on defense. You’re not going to see a better defender than him,” Key noted. “We got to a lead, but in that second half they kind of made their run, it tightened up, but we got some clean looks in that fourth quarter from three that just did not fall down and if they went down, the game would’ve been over.”

Instead of the offense putting the game away, tough, R.A. Long’s defense was forced to madk key stops including a late charge taken by Cook against Aranda to get the ball back and hold off the Knights charge.

“We won this game because of our defense,” Jenkins said.

Holden would knock down a pair of free throws to extend the Jacks’ lead to 51-48 and despite the team missing a pair of lay-ups which could have iced it, the defense generated a steal on the Knights’ final possession with four seconds remaining to secure the victory.

R.A. Long (6-2, 4-0 league) advanced to the championship game of the “Trapper” bracket at the Fort Vancouver Holiday Classic where it will play Mountain View at 7:30 p.m. Friday.