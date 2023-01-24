2A High School Boys Basketball: Cavin Holden outscores Hudson’s Bay, rewrites R.A. Long record books

On a nondescript Northwest day, the wind whipping, a light rain falling, cars whizzing past at speed, a young hooper was working. Running along a dike, a basketball before him rhythmically defying and succumbing to gravity, a young Cavin Holden was working.

Nobody saw. Or so he thought. He didn’t care. He had work to do. He had goals to achieve. He had places to go, buckets to get, games to win.

And now, years later, he is statistically the best boys basketball player to ever grace the historic hardwood floor at the Lumberdome. After a 35-point effort in a running-clock blowout of Hudson’s Bay, Holden has 1,643 points to his name, finally passing Adam Perry with a month left in his senior season.

“I don’t like talking about it,” Holden said. “But it’s about what you do when no one’s looking. I’m out there daytime and nighttime dribbling. People think I come out here and perform. It’s not about this. It’s about the offseason.”

As a freshman, R.A. Long coach Jeray Key knew Holden was special.

He led the Lumberjacks in scoring the summer before his freshman season. A small, slow-footed sharpshooter who had never played a minute of high school basketball was already showing glimpses.

As a freshman, he averaged 16.5 points per game and hit 101 three-pointers. He earned the respect of cross-town rival coach Bill Bakamus after putting on a show at Ted M. Natt Court that season, and put the Greater St. Helens League on notice.

But that wasn’t enough. It wasn’t enough for him to merely score some points and hit some threes and be done with it.

“He couldn’t play a lick of defense,” Key said, smiling, remembering those days. “Really small. Every year he’s gotten bigger, he’s gotten stronger. He’s gotten better at shooting. He’s gotten better at dribbling. He’s got more bounce. He’s not a kid who came in as a 6-foot-2 specimen kid that just was talented. He’s a kid that worked to get better every single year.”

As a senior, in a 77-33 league win over Hudon’s Bay, the results of that work were obvious to everyone.

“I think that’s the difference between him and a lot of kids. Some guys are just blessed with being a great athlete,” Key said. “He’s worked to become a great athlete. He had really slow feet coming in. Now he’s got quick feet and can get off the ground. To see the work he’s put in — that’s the thing I try to tell people. That’s the thing I’m most proud of, is that he had to make himself this player. He wasn’t just blessed being this great athlete.”

It helps that Holden comes from a basketball family. His dad, Jamal, was a collegiate player in his day. His uncle plays professionally. His brother is the starting point guard at LCC.

Basketball is in his blood. And it shows.

Holden needed 33 points to break Perry’s record, which was set during the 2003-04 season. He didn’t score for the first five minutes of the game. Instead, he was making the right pass. He was playing defense. He had eight assists on the night. He took a charge in the second quarter with the game’s final result already essentially decided.

He also dunked five times, twice in consecutive first-quarter possessions that proved to be the deciding run, and all of them were resounding one-handers that demonstrated all that off-the-court work.

But even as he closed in on the record in the second half, he wasn’t chasing it. He wasn’t coming to the bench talking about how many he had and how many he needed. The staff needed to do that for him.

Because playing the game, and winning, is what’s important to Holden.

It’s the biggest compliment you can give a prolific scorer.

“I got that from my dad. And I got that from Jeray and my uncle in California,” Holden said. “I can’t leave my guys uninvolved, otherwise they’re gonna think that they’re not in the game. I can’t come out here and start shooting threes.

"Now, there will be games where I need to come out and force it. (But) I gotta keep my guys involved. And the thing is, when people box-and-one me and double team me and my guys make shots, they’re getting out of it. The first five minutes, six minutes, I’m not worried about it. I’m not.”

Against the Eagles it was Jake Gabbard who played a steady second fiddle by scoring 14 points. Jaxon Cook stepped up in the post with nine blocks, 11 rebounds and three blocks, while Lonnie Brown Jr. added eight points.

That’s today’s news. And Holden also appreciates the history of what he’s done.

The names he’s past are sacrosanct at R.A. Long. The late Terry Miller. John Donahue. Slim Wintermute. Mike Polis. And Perry. They aren’t in any order. But they echo inside the Lumberdome forever.

And Holden is now among them, even if he doesn’t exactly know everything about them.

“Actually, I need to do my research,” Holden said. “I know who Adam Perry is. He was in my locker room. He called me the best player at R.A. Long, very grateful for that. I heard that he was a stud. Not only a basketball player. Football player. Everything. That’s better than me. All I do is basketball...

“(Donahue’s) son hit me up and texted me when I broke the (single game) record. I’m really grateful for that.”

After hitting a stepback three to claim the record, Jamal Holden took his opportunity to come on the floor and hug his younger son and whisper in his ear.

Thinking about it later, Cavin Holden paused and had to collect himself. He smiled, and paused again.

The countless hours with his dad had to be running through his head. The good-natured ribbing that went both ways. The summit finally climbed..

“He said that I was better than him,” Holden finally said. “He’s very proud of me. My hard work with God’s blessings that I have for basketball, I mixed them together. My work ethic, he said, is incredible. I have a gift from God to come out here and play basketball.

“It’s every kid’s dream, you know. First you start in middle school. Play basketball. Then you get to high school, and you have goals. And this was one of my goals. My junior year one of my goals was to get 1,000 points. Then my senior year this was one of the biggest goals I wanted. But it hasn’t really hit me yet. When I go home, I’m gonna sit down and think, ‘Okay, I really just broke the record.’”

R.A. Long (14-3, 9-1) will host Ridgefield at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.